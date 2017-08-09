Related

Article

Emre Mor ´in final talks´ over Borussia Dortmund exit

9 August 2017 14:44

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Emre Mor is holding "final talks" over a move away from the club, with Inter reportedly set to sign him on loan.

The 20-year-old, who has also been linked with Premier League duo Liverpool and Everton, is said to be close to securing a switch to San Siro for the coming season.

Dortmund announced via their official Twitter account that the Turkey international has been excused from the club's first-team photo shoot in order to finalise his plans.

"Emre Mor is missing from the shooting of the team photo," Dortmund tweeted on Wednesday. 

"He has been freed for final talks on his future."

Inter technical director Walter Sabatini stated this week that he was confident the deal would go ahead, despite some problems during negotiations.

"There have been a few complications for Emre Mor, but the week is still young," he told Sky Sport Italia on Monday.

Mor joined BVB from Nordsjaelland in July 2016 on a five-year deal but he made only 12 appearances in the Bundesliga last season.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 9 August

15:40 BREAKING NEWS: Inter sign Dalbert from Nice
14:44 Emre Mor ´in final talks´ over Borussia Dortmund exit
14:37 Matic backs Lukaku for fruitful season after debut goal
13:58 Roma in talks to sign Barcelona forward Munir
13:28 Larsson lands at Hull after Sunderland exit
13:12 Pochettino promises Spurs spending before transfer window shuts
12:45 Monaco join Sevilla in chase for Bacca
11:35 Costa will be missed at Chelsea - Cahill
10:50 Wenger eyes Sanchez deal as PSG focus on Mbappe
10:02 Alexis Sanchez out for ´a while´, confirms Wenger
09:58 Mourinho hails Lukaku & Matic despite open goal miss, defensive blunders
08:55 Bale: I don´t need to tell Real Madrid I want to stay
06:17 Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Lanus advance to quarters
03:45 Vela to swap Sociedad for LAFC
02:47 Perez: Madrid haven´t contemplated selling Man United target Bale
02:18 Zidane and Madrid hungry for more trophies after Super Cup success
00:49 Isco confirms new contract is ´very close´ after stellar Real Madrid display
00:11 With good VAR, it would be extra time – Mourinho unhappy with Casemiro Super Cup goal

Tuesday 8 August

23:31 Mourinho concedes it is ´game over´ for Manchester United´s Bale pursuit
22:41 Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1: Casemiro and Isco seal Super Cup triumph
21:19 Diaz hails influence of ´special´ Silva at Manchester City
20:13 Roma ready to move on from Mahrez pursuit
19:42 Bale starts, Ronaldo on bench for Real Madrid against Manchester United
19:25 Juventus midfielder Lemina joins Southampton
18:54 Bale would make Manchester United nailed-on title favourites – Fletcher
18:43 I´m not here because of Neymar and Zlatan – Sneijder explains Nice switch
18:19 Manchester United Super Cup record a ´big regret´ for Ferguson
16:34 Nice return not an option for Ben Arfa, insists president
16:09 Marseille star Payet sidelined with hamstring strain
15:59 Watford sign rumoured Chelsea and United target Richarlison
15:33 Crystal Palace chairman Parish denies Adams takeover
14:54 Kranevitter leaves Atletico Madrid for Zenit
14:43 Neymar, Di Maria and Cavani link frightening for defenders, says ex-PSG man Alex
13:01 Ancelotti could be gone by next season - former Bayern captain Effenberg
11:37 Dalbert undergoes Inter medical
11:18 Former Liverpool star Pennant joins non-league Billericay Town
10:53 Neymar deal shows Bayern are falling behind European rivals - Effenberg
10:38 Rampant Ronaldos and Busby Babes - Real Madrid and Manchester United´s previous meetings
10:25 Carrick hungry to add Super Cup to trophy cabinet
09:28 ´Absolute tank´ Kolasinac could be one of the Premier League´s best - Walcott
09:16 Mourinho: I gave more to Real Madrid than any other club
03:45 Henry backs Lacazette for Arsenal success
02:32 Senderos joins Dynamo´s playoff push
01:45 Valverde evasive on Neymar replacement
00:07 Nice bring in Saint-Maximin from Monaco

Monday 7 August

23:29 Teen star Haksabanovic joins West Ham
22:37 Barcelona 5 Chapecoense 0: Messi and Suarez hit their stride without Neymar
20:56 Choupo-Moting joins Stoke City on free transfer
20:29 Mourinho just another coach - Ramos compares Zidane favourably to Manchester United boss
19:41 Ronaldo ´relaxed´ and ready to face old club United
19:20 Guardiola: Intelligent Bernardo Silva ready to make immediate Manchester City impact
18:28 Van Dijk hands in Southampton transfer request
18:05 Gap from United to Madrid is obvious - Mourinho outlines Super Cup task
18:05 Monaco bolster attack with Ghezzal
17:34 Morgan praises Mahrez attitude as Roma speculation continues
17:21 United ready to pounce if Madrid let Bale leave
16:59 Celtic still hopeful of signing Man City´s Roberts despite Nice interest
16:55 Brighton break transfer record for PSV´s Propper
16:26 Ronaldinho struggles to understand Neymar choosing PSG over Barca
16:22 Nice complete Wesley Sneijder signing
15:40 Guardiola bringing Barcelona style to Manchester City, claims Toure
15:08 Why 100m silver medallist Coleman picked athletics over American football
14:57 Cahill concerned by size of Chelsea squad
14:42 Ronaldo goals, Spanish dominance and English woe - the UEFA Super Cup in Opta stats
14:26 Biabiany swaps Inter for Sparta Prague
13:18 Chelsea captain Cahill apologises to Mertesacker
13:12 Benitez confirms Newcastle´s interest in Arsenal striker Perez
12:51 Pogba, Pirlo and Vidal departures prepared Juventus for Bonucci exit - Chiellini
12:45 Bartomeu on Neymar exit: No player is bigger than Barca
12:19 Manchester United loan Borthwick-Jackson to Leeds
12:01 Wenger thrilled with ´outstanding´ Kolasinac after having Wembley doubts
10:57 Zorc: No agreement between Dembele and Barca
10:10 Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid squad to face Man Utd
09:50 Klopp: Liverpool do not need another centre-back
09:03 Sanchez left out due to lack of preparation, says Wenger
05:56 Chinese company denies approach to buy Man United stake
05:25 MLS Review: Timbers too good for Galaxy, Atlanta snatch last-gasp draw
04:39 Milan didn´t plan to sign Bonucci from Juventus - Mirabelli
03:18 Brazilian soccer team set for emotional match as plane-crash survivor returns
03:00 Artur and Chapecoense ready for emotional Barca clash as Ruschel prepares to return
02:54 Villa hat-trick inspires comeback and settles New York derby
00:40 Costa still with Chelsea - Atleti boss Simeone refuses to fan transfer flames

Facebook