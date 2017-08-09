Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Lanus advance to quarters

It was a good day for Argentine teams in Copa Libertadores as River Plate and Lanus reached the quarter-finals.
River advanced to the quarters despite Tuesday's 1-1 second-leg draw at home to Guarani, while Lanus went through to the last eight thanks to their 1-0 victory over The Strongest.
Champions in 2015, River progressed 3-1 on aggregate after Lucas Alario cancelled out Marcelo Palau's first-half opener in Buenos Aires.
River were 2-0 winners against the Paraguayan hosts last month, but Guarani managed to reduce the deficit at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio.
Guarani kept the tie alive when Palau headed home from an acute angle in the second minute of first-half stoppage-time.
River restored their two-goal cushion seven minutes into the second half as Alario bundled the ball over the line.
Lanus claimed a 2-1 aggregate victory thanks to Jose Sand's 85th-minute winner against visiting The Strongest.
With the last-16 clash deadlocked at 1-1, Sand sent Lanus into the next round after being played through by Nicolas Pasquini for a simple finish.
