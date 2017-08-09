AC Milan 1 Real Betis 2: Andre Silva opens account in defeat

Andre Silva scored his first AC Milan goal but he could not prevent his side from going down a last-gasp 2-1 defeat against Real Betis in an entertaining friendly.
Forward Silva, signed from Porto, netted from the penalty spot with 15 minutes left of the match in Catania, having earlier had a goal ruled out by a VAR review and been denied by some inspired goalkeeping from Dani Gimenez.
His intervention from 12 yards came eight minutes after Betis substitute Fabian had scored with a magnificent strike.
But Betis won it in the last minute when VAR again worked in their favour, penalising Hakan Calhanoglu for a handball that allowed substitute Antonio Sanabria to score from the spot.
Milan have already played two competitive matches this season in the Europa League and will hope to bounce back when they face Shkendija in the play-off round next week.
Betis, meanwhile, will follow this match with a game against Milan's city rivals Inter on Saturday as they continue to prepare for the new LaLiga season, which they will open with a daunting away match against Barcelona on August 20.
Full Time / Fischio Finale— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 9, 2017
75' @andrevsilva19 #MilanBetis 1-2 pic.twitter.com/d9HNkzrJn1
Milan made a fast start with Silva seeing a shot blocked, before having a goal disallowed by the VAR system.
Silva thought he had scored by converting an instinctive finish after Luca Antonelli had helped on Calhanoglu's free-kick, with the offside flag staying down. However, Betis players appealed and a video review saw the strike ruled out.
The first shot on target saw Betis goalkeeper Gimenez stay big to keep out a drive from Milan's Davide Calabria and he then made a tremendous fingertip save to keep out Silva early in the second half after Ignazio Abate had set the Portugal striker up on the edge of the area.
Leonardo Bonucci, Milan's captain, also tested the Betis 'keeper with a header, but it was the Spanish side that took the lead on 67 minutes.
Nine minutes after coming on, Fabian controlled a pass from Joaquin and sent a wonderful 25-yard strike into the top corner, leaving Antonio Donnarumma with no chance.
But Milan responded when Calhanoglu's corner was headed over by Silva, only for the referee to have spotted a foul from Zouhair Feddal on Gustavo Gomez.
A penalty was awarded despite angry Betis protests and Silva finally got the better of Gimenez, sending him the wrong way from the spot.
Both sides had chances to win it, Joaquin inches away with a curling strike, while Silva headed another precise Calhanoglu delivery straight at Gimenez.
Just as the match looked like it would end level, there was more controversy in the final minute.
Joaquin's free-kick deflected off the wall and was brilliantly saved by Donnarumma, only for VAR to decide the man in the wall, Calhanoglu, had handled.
Sanabria then stepped up to send Donnarumma, brother of first-choice Gianluigi, the wrong way, as Betis claimed a surprise victory.
|AC Milan 1 Real Betis 2: Andre Silva opens account in defeat
|Mexico captain Rafael Marquez sanctioned for alleged drug trafficking ties
|Stuttgart snap up Aogo from Schalke
|Inter move a childhood dream for Dalbert
|With or without Coutinho, Liverpool will not win a top trophy – Souness
|Robben back in full Bayern Munich training
|Soldado agrees to join Fenerbahce from Villarreal
|Blow for Brighton as Kayal suffers broken leg
|Watford seal club-record Andre Gray signing
|I´m glad Neymar did not come to England, says Premier League chief
|Mahrez won´t leave Leicester unless reasonable offer is made – Shakespeare
|Inter sign Dalbert from Nice
|Emre Mor ´in final talks´ over Borussia Dortmund exit
|Matic backs Lukaku for fruitful season after debut goal
|Roma in talks to sign Barcelona forward Munir
|Larsson lands at Hull after Sunderland exit
|Pochettino promises Spurs spending before transfer window shuts
|Monaco join Sevilla in chase for Bacca
|Costa will be missed at Chelsea - Cahill
|Wenger eyes Sanchez deal as PSG focus on Mbappe
|Alexis Sanchez out for ´a while´, confirms Wenger
|Mourinho hails Lukaku & Matic despite open goal miss, defensive blunders
|Bale: I don´t need to tell Real Madrid I want to stay
|Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Lanus advance to quarters
|Vela to swap Sociedad for LAFC
|Perez: Madrid haven´t contemplated selling Man United target Bale
|Zidane and Madrid hungry for more trophies after Super Cup success
|Isco confirms new contract is ´very close´ after stellar Real Madrid display
|With good VAR, it would be extra time – Mourinho unhappy with Casemiro Super Cup goal
|Mourinho concedes it is ´game over´ for Manchester United´s Bale pursuit
|Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1: Casemiro and Isco seal Super Cup triumph
|Diaz hails influence of ´special´ Silva at Manchester City
|Roma ready to move on from Mahrez pursuit
|Bale starts, Ronaldo on bench for Real Madrid against Manchester United
|Juventus midfielder Lemina joins Southampton
|Bale would make Manchester United nailed-on title favourites – Fletcher
|I´m not here because of Neymar and Zlatan – Sneijder explains Nice switch
|Manchester United Super Cup record a ´big regret´ for Ferguson
|Nice return not an option for Ben Arfa, insists president
|Marseille star Payet sidelined with hamstring strain
|Watford sign rumoured Chelsea and United target Richarlison
|Crystal Palace chairman Parish denies Adams takeover
|Kranevitter leaves Atletico Madrid for Zenit
|Neymar, Di Maria and Cavani link frightening for defenders, says ex-PSG man Alex
|Ancelotti could be gone by next season - former Bayern captain Effenberg
|Dalbert undergoes Inter medical
|Former Liverpool star Pennant joins non-league Billericay Town
|Neymar deal shows Bayern are falling behind European rivals - Effenberg
|Rampant Ronaldos and Busby Babes - Real Madrid and Manchester United´s previous meetings
|Carrick hungry to add Super Cup to trophy cabinet
|´Absolute tank´ Kolasinac could be one of the Premier League´s best - Walcott
|Mourinho: I gave more to Real Madrid than any other club
|Henry backs Lacazette for Arsenal success
|Senderos joins Dynamo´s playoff push
|Valverde evasive on Neymar replacement
|Nice bring in Saint-Maximin from Monaco