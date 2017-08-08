Watford sign rumoured Chelsea and United target Richarlison

Watford have secured the signing of forward Richarlison from Fluminense on a five-year contract.

The Brazil Under-20 international had been linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea but arrives at Vicarage Road for a reported £11.2million fee.

Richarlison is the latest in a string of new recruits, with Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah and Tom Cleverley having already signed up under new Watford boss Marco Silva.

The 20-year-old scored 19 goals in 67 appearances for his former club.

Watford begin their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on Saturday.