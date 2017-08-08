Watford sign rumoured Chelsea and United target Richarlison

Watford have secured the signing of forward Richarlison from Fluminense on a five-year contract.
The Brazil Under-20 international had been linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea but arrives at Vicarage Road for a reported £11.2million fee.
Richarlison is the latest in a string of new recruits, with Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah and Tom Cleverley having already signed up under new Watford boss Marco Silva.
The 20-year-old scored 19 goals in 67 appearances for his former club.
| Delighted to confirm that Richarlison has signed for #watfordfc on a five-year deal.— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) August 8, 2017
Info https://t.co/eblEyP5How pic.twitter.com/sUnAr8ovxf
Watford begin their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on Saturday.
