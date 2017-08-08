Nice bring in Saint-Maximin from Monaco

Nice have signed France Under-20 forward Allan Saint-Maximin from Ligue 1 champions Monaco.
The 20-year-old has spent each of the past two seasons on loan at Bundesliga side Hannover and Bastia respectively, but now joins Nice on a permanent basic.
The terms of the transfer were not disclosed by either club.
Earlier on Monday, Nice completed the signing of experienced Netherlands playmaker Wesley Sneijder on a free transfer.
Allan St-Maximin de l’@AS_Monaco à l’@ogcnice.— OGC Nice (@ogcnice) August 7, 2017
C’est signé ! pic.twitter.com/pX8lBWXRO7
Lucien Favre's side began their Ligue 1 campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Saint-Etienne and face Napoli in the first leg of a keenly anticipated Champions League play-off clash next week.
|Teen star Haksabanovic joins West Ham
|Barcelona 5 Chapecoense 0: Messi and Suarez hit their stride without Neymar
|Choupo-Moting joins Stoke City on free transfer
|Mourinho just another coach - Ramos compares Zidane favourably to Manchester United boss
|Ronaldo ´relaxed´ and ready to face old club United
|Guardiola: Intelligent Bernardo Silva ready to make immediate Manchester City impact
|Van Dijk hands in Southampton transfer request
|Gap from United to Madrid is obvious - Mourinho outlines Super Cup task
|Monaco bolster attack with Ghezzal
|Morgan praises Mahrez attitude as Roma speculation continues
|United ready to pounce if Madrid let Bale leave
|Celtic still hopeful of signing Man City´s Roberts despite Nice interest
|Brighton break transfer record for PSV´s Propper
|Ronaldinho struggles to understand Neymar choosing PSG over Barca
|Nice complete Wesley Sneijder signing
|Guardiola bringing Barcelona style to Manchester City, claims Toure
|Why 100m silver medallist Coleman picked athletics over American football
|Cahill concerned by size of Chelsea squad
|Ronaldo goals, Spanish dominance and English woe - the UEFA Super Cup in Opta stats
|Biabiany swaps Inter for Sparta Prague
|Chelsea captain Cahill apologises to Mertesacker
|Benitez confirms Newcastle´s interest in Arsenal striker Perez
|Pogba, Pirlo and Vidal departures prepared Juventus for Bonucci exit - Chiellini
|Bartomeu on Neymar exit: No player is bigger than Barca
|Manchester United loan Borthwick-Jackson to Leeds
|Wenger thrilled with ´outstanding´ Kolasinac after having Wembley doubts
|Zorc: No agreement between Dembele and Barca
|Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid squad to face Man Utd
|Klopp: Liverpool do not need another centre-back
|Sanchez left out due to lack of preparation, says Wenger
|Chinese company denies approach to buy Man United stake
|MLS Review: Timbers too good for Galaxy, Atlanta snatch last-gasp draw
|Milan didn´t plan to sign Bonucci from Juventus - Mirabelli
|Brazilian soccer team set for emotional match as plane-crash survivor returns
|Artur and Chapecoense ready for emotional Barca clash as Ruschel prepares to return
|Villa hat-trick inspires comeback and settles New York derby
|Costa still with Chelsea - Atleti boss Simeone refuses to fan transfer flames
|Ramsey and Ozil doubtful for Arsenal´s Premier League opener
|Friendly Review: Inter and Atleti notch wins as Sandro strikes for Everton
|Inter 3 Villarreal 1: Jovetic stunner serves timely reminder of talents
|Miedema fires Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory
|Community Shield silverware gives Arsenal momentum - Elneny
|Sneijder agrees to join Nice
|Courtois one of the best penalty takers - Conte defends wild miss
|Bolton Wanderers 2 Leeds United 3: Phillips brace seals five-goal thriller
|Rot-Weiss Erfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 5: Isak stars as BVB bounce back
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Atletico Madrid 3: Late Lucas strike sinks Seagulls
|Wenger urges fans to back Arsenal after Wembley win
|Lille 3 Nantes 0: Bielsa back with a bang to rout Ranieri
|WATCH: Happy Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal celebrate Community Shield
|Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (4-1 pens): Courtois and Morata blunder in shoot-out
|Ibrahimovic ´could come back´ says Milan sporting director
|Conte can´t stop Hazard leaving Chelsea
|Aubameyang staying at Dortmund after considering China offer
|Lewandowski: Bayern will be perfect in a few months
|It is best not to play Everton target Sigurdsson, says Clement
|Rooney: Man Utd would need Ronaldo or Messi to break my record!
|MLS Review: Fire blaze Revs, Toronto held
|WATCH: Drogba scores stunning free-kick for Phoenix Rising
|Wenger has backing of Arsenal board to keep Sanchez
|Emery welcomes added pressure after Neymar arrival as PSG win season opener
|Verratti: There was Barca contact but I´m staying at PSG
|Bernardo Silva would ´love´ Mbappe at Man City
|Alves: Neymar told me to join PSG before he left Barca
|Bayern will be ready, don´t worry - Ancelotti bullish after Supercup success
|Dortmund led three times, we have to win - Bosz laments Supercup setback
|Swansea smash Sampdoria as Premier League sides impress
|Eiffel good! PSG´s towering Neymar tribute
|Barca must pay more than €100m for Dembele, says Watzke
|Allegri rules out Alex Sandro sale