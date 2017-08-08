Related

Nice bring in Saint-Maximin from Monaco

8 August 2017 00:07

Nice have signed France Under-20 forward Allan Saint-Maximin from Ligue 1 champions Monaco.

The 20-year-old has spent each of the past two seasons on loan at Bundesliga side Hannover and Bastia respectively, but now joins Nice on a permanent basic.

The terms of the transfer were not disclosed by either club.

Earlier on Monday, Nice completed the signing of experienced Netherlands playmaker Wesley Sneijder on a free transfer.

Lucien Favre's side began their Ligue 1 campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Saint-Etienne and face Napoli in the first leg of a keenly anticipated Champions League play-off clash next week.

