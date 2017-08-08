Mourinho: I gave more to Real Madrid than any other club

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has no regrets about his time in charge of Real Madrid, claiming he gave more to the Spanish giants than any other club.

Mourinho was in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu from 2010 to 2013 and won LaLiga in 2011-12.

However, he left the following season amid reports of fractured relations with key players Iker Casillas, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos, who described Mourinho as "just another coach" this week.

Ahead of Tuesday's meeting between United and Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup in Skopje, Mourinho asserted that he left the Spanish capital feeling satisfied with a job well done.

"I left feeling quite at ease and feeling that I had nothing left to give," he said. "I can truly say that I gave more to Real Madrid any club than I ever have before.

"I left with peace of mind, I left without wanting to take out the dirty linen."

Asked about the difference between his Madrid side and that of current coach Zinedine Zidane who has guided the club to back-to-back Champions League wins, Mourinho added: "The basic difference is when I arrived they weren't even top of their [Champions League] group.

"It was a team that, in spite of all their history, they couldn't get beyond the quarter-finals - their most important players had never played in the Champions League semi-finals.

"When I left it was a team that had played three consecutive Champions League semis, they had been Spanish champions, they had won games at home as well as abroad. There were small and big differences.

"I left and it was difficult for the others to say many good things about me."