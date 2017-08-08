´Absolute tank´ Kolasinac could be one of the Premier League´s best - Walcott

Theo Walcott has described Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac as "an absolute tank" and "an animal", and says the former Schalke man can become one of the Premier League's best.

Kolasinac arrived at Emirates Stadium on a free transfer ahead of the 2017-18 campaign and scored the equaliser that eventually led to Arsenal's triumph on penalties over Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday.

The 24-year-old did not start at Wembley but was forced into action earlier than expected when Per Mertesacker left the field with a head injury.

And Walcott believes Arsenal have landed themselves a bargain, claiming Kolasinac is "absolutely perfect" for the Premier League.

"Sead looks an absolute tank," Walcott said. "He's one tough unit to get past and I'm sure his physical attributes are going to be key to us this season.

"Honestly, he is an absolute animal. He’s incredible. I see him in the gym every day; you can just tell he looks after himself well, he eats the right food and he’s professional.

"You can see the power he's got when he's got the ball, his pace and everything. It's beautiful to watch and he's a great addition to the squad.

"Trust me, he's not easy to get around – he's quite wide as well. He fits perfectly for the Premier League, he’s absolutely perfect. He's going to show something different.

"I've seen glimpses of him in pre-season and he's going to get fitter, stronger and quicker. This league is the best and I think he could be one of the best in the league."

Arsenal begin their season at home to Leicester City on Friday.