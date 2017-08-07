Related

Article

Sanchez left out due to lack of preparation, says Wenger

7 August 2017 09:03

Arsene Wenger says he left Alexis Sanchez out of the Community Shield victory against Chelsea because the Arsenal forward was short of preparation.

Sanchez only returned to training on Tuesday, having initially been given a later start date due to his involvement in the Confederations Cup with Chile, which was then further delayed by illness.

Wenger explained the absence of the 28-year-old, who has been heavily linked with Manchester City with only a year left on his contract, while also allaying fears over Per Mertesacker's head injury after he had to come off in the first half at Wembley following an aerial clash with Gary Cahill.

Arsenal won 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, despite being without Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi.

"I left them all out because some are short of preparation like Alexis Sanchez," Wenger told reporters.

"Per had a cut on his forehead. It is nothing bad. It was just bleeding and open, but it is not bad." 

Ozil (ankle) and Ramsey (calf) are doubts for Arsenal's opening Premier League match at home to Leicester City on Friday.

Asked if any of the players who missed the Community Shield would play, Wenger added: "Overall, we will see.

"Let's just focus on the next game and try to start well. We play Leicester, they have experience and have the same team for four years now and that will be another battle."

Sponsored links

Monday 7 August

10:10 Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid squad to face Man Utd
09:50 Klopp: Liverpool do not need another centre-back
09:03 Sanchez left out due to lack of preparation, says Wenger
05:56 Chinese company denies approach to buy Man United stake
05:25 MLS Review: Timbers too good for Galaxy, Atlanta snatch last-gasp draw
04:39 Milan didn´t plan to sign Bonucci from Juventus - Mirabelli
03:18 Brazilian soccer team set for emotional match as plane-crash survivor returns
03:00 Artur and Chapecoense ready for emotional Barca clash as Ruschel prepares to return
02:54 Villa hat-trick inspires comeback and settles New York derby
00:40 Costa still with Chelsea - Atleti boss Simeone refuses to fan transfer flames

Sunday 6 August

23:57 Ramsey and Ozil doubtful for Arsenal´s Premier League opener
23:48 Friendly Review: Inter and Atleti notch wins as Sandro strikes for Everton
22:40 Inter 3 Villarreal 1: Jovetic stunner serves timely reminder of talents
21:46 Miedema fires Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory
21:15 Community Shield silverware gives Arsenal momentum - Elneny
21:04 Sneijder agrees to join Nice
20:22 Courtois one of the best penalty takers - Conte defends wild miss
20:02 Bolton Wanderers 2 Leeds United 3: Phillips brace seals five-goal thriller
19:10 Rot-Weiss Erfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 5: Isak stars as BVB bounce back
19:09 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Atletico Madrid 3: Late Lucas strike sinks Seagulls
18:46 Wenger urges fans to back Arsenal after Wembley win
17:57 Lille 3 Nantes 0: Bielsa back with a bang to rout Ranieri
17:54 WATCH: Happy Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal celebrate Community Shield
17:16 Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (4-1 pens): Courtois and Morata blunder in shoot-out
15:46 Ibrahimovic ´could come back´ says Milan sporting director
13:51 Conte can´t stop Hazard leaving Chelsea
13:22 Aubameyang staying at Dortmund after considering China offer
12:08 Lewandowski: Bayern will be perfect in a few months
11:09 It is best not to play Everton target Sigurdsson, says Clement
10:29 Rooney: Man Utd would need Ronaldo or Messi to break my record!
07:09 MLS Review: Fire blaze Revs, Toronto held
05:54 WATCH: Drogba scores stunning free-kick for Phoenix Rising
04:32 Wenger has backing of Arsenal board to keep Sanchez
03:57 Emery welcomes added pressure after Neymar arrival as PSG win season opener
03:33 Verratti: There was Barca contact but I´m staying at PSG
03:00 Bernardo Silva would ´love´ Mbappe at Man City
02:18 Alves: Neymar told me to join PSG before he left Barca
01:53 Bayern will be ready, don´t worry - Ancelotti bullish after Supercup success
01:15 Dortmund led three times, we have to win - Bosz laments Supercup setback
01:08 Swansea smash Sampdoria as Premier League sides impress
00:35 Eiffel good! PSG´s towering Neymar tribute
00:18 Barca must pay more than €100m for Dembele, says Watzke
00:03 Allegri rules out Alex Sandro sale

Saturday 5 August

23:26 Tottenham´s Trippier a doubt for Premier League opener
22:57 Borussia Dortmund 2 Bayern Munich 2 (4-5 pens): Bosz´s boys lead twice but pay penalty
21:20 Liverpool youngsters took next step in Dublin - Klopp
21:16 Neymar ´is one of the greatest´ & PSG must take advantage, says Kimpembe
20:55 Championship Review: Terry´s Villa pegged back by Hull as Wolves down Boro
20:39 Cristiano Ronaldo back in training with Real Madrid
20:25 Tottenham 2 Juventus 0: Trippier injury threatens to overshadow friendly victory
20:12 Liverpool 3 Athletic Bilbao 1: Young forwards fire Reds to Dublin victory
19:06 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Amiens 0: Neymar watches on as Cavani and Pastore seal victory
18:37 Championship Review: Wolves edge Boro as Bristol City and QPR start in style
18:17 Mendy heats up Mbappe speculation after Monaco striker meets with Man City´s Sane
17:31 Nice dismiss Dalbert to Inter reports
17:26 N´Koulou joins Torino on season-long loan
17:19 Burnley v Hannover abandoned due to crowd trouble
17:00 WATCH: Neymar gets rapturous reception at PSG presentation
16:28 Reschke leaves Bayern to become Stuttgart sporting director
16:05 Bacca wants Sevilla return - agent
15:21 Neymar wanted to leave Barcelona spotlight to Messi, explains father
14:58 Dembele to replace Neymar? Dortmund forward says ´all players´ want to play for a team like Barcelon
14:18 PSG president Al-Khelaifi lauds Barcelona for co-operating in Neymar deal
14:05 Neymar Sr accuses Barcelona of ´blackmail´ over €26m loyalty bonus
13:35 Mbappe has never said he wants to leave Monaco - Vasilyev
13:29 Wenger to rest players in Europa League
13:12 Barcelona evaluating Vermaelen and Gomes injuries
12:27 Mbappe to return in two or three days after ´not serious´ injury
12:17 Mahrez keen to speak with Roma
11:38 Chelsea boss Conte anticipating most difficult season of his career
11:14 Wenger: Sanchez will have motivation for title fight
10:09 Barca must turn page after Neymar exit - Valverde
00:27 Vardy double, Iheanacho injury scare as Leicester beat Gladbach

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 AFC Bournemouth 0 +0 0
2 Arsenal 0 +0 0
3 Brighton & Hov… 0 +0 0
4 Burnley 0 +0 0
5 Chelsea 0 +0 0

Facebook