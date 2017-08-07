Ronaldo ´relaxed´ and ready to face old club United

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane insists Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to put an eventful close-season behind him in the UEFA Super Cup.

Ronaldo has been the subject of transfer speculation, while he appeared in front of a Spanish court to deny allegations he avoided paying tax on image rights payments.

With Madrid set to face Ronaldo's old club Manchester United in the Super Cup in Skopje on Tuesday, Zidane believes the Portugal international is fully fit and focused on his football.

"There is a lot of noise and a lot of things happening, but he is relaxed," Zidane told reporters. "What impresses me the most is that physically he is as fit as the day of the final.

"What interests me in the long run is that he is fit. As for the rest, there is not much we can do about it. The fact he is with us means a lot because it means he is ready to play. We will see whether he plays or not."

Ronaldo has not featured yet in pre-season and Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is glad to have the forward - who has been named in Zidane's 24-man squad for the Super Cup - back at the club.

"Cristiano is a very important player in our team and, regardless of how many days he's been training, I think it is important for him to be here with the team," Ramos said.

"He plays a very different role to others and to have him here with us, whether he plays or not, is vital.

"His future is a personal issue. We would rather leave personal issues away from football and we would hope he can resolve those issues as soon as possible."