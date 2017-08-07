Ronaldo goals, Spanish dominance and English woe - the UEFA Super Cup in Opta stats

Cristiano Ronaldo will try to deliver more European glory to Real Madrid when they take on his old club Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup this week.
Skopje in Macedonia is the venue for a blockbuster clash between two of the world's biggest clubs, with United having won on penalties when they met in the International Champions Cup last month.
Spain has dominated the Super Cup in recent years, with LaLiga clubs taking home the trophy in seven of the last eight years, while Liverpool are the only English winners since 1998.
But what can the Opta stats tell us about what might happen when Madrid and United meet on Tuesday?
#RealMadrid@ManUtd#RMSuperCup #RMMovistar pic.twitter.com/b0Drb0X3DO— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 7, 2017
5 - Of the last six goals Madrid have scored against United, five have been scored by a Ronaldo - the last two by Cristiano and the other three from the great Brazilian striker.
10 - Ronaldo, who hit a brace in the Champions League final, has reached the 10-goal mark in each of the last six Champions League campaigns. He scored a double against Sevilla in the Super Cup in 2014.
3 - Zinedine Zidane has claimed the Super Cup title three times in his career - twice as a player (1996 with Juventus and 2002 with Real Madrid) - and his first as a coach last season with the Liga giants.
0 - Jose Mourinho has never won a competitive game against Real Madrid, losing three of his four encounters (D1), all of those games coming during his time at Porto. In the most recent of those matches, Zidane played 90 minutes in a Champions League 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Another historical trip beckons for #MUFC on Tuesday... https://t.co/E25hnwyRT6 pic.twitter.com/cryGR8iTau— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 5 August 2017
25 - The last five Super Cup matches have seen a total of 25 goals scored, with Madrid triumphing 3-2 after extra time against Europa League winners Sevilla in Trondheim a year ago.
11 - Tuesday's game will be the 11th time Madrid have faced United in a competitive fixture. Madrid have so far recorded four wins to United's two, while the remaining four matches were draws.
16 - Madrid have found the net in 16 successive competitive European matches. The last team to keep a continental clean sheet against Zidane's men were United's neighbours Manchester City, in a 0-0 draw in April 2016.
6 - The clash in Skopje will be Madrid's sixth Super Cup appearance. They have won on three occasions (2002, 2014 and 2016), while United have not lifted the trophy since the first of their three Super Cup appearances in 1991.
