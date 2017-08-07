Nice complete Wesley Sneijder signing

Netherlands international Wesley Sneijder has completed his move to Nice.
The 33-year-old was released by Galatasaray last month after four seasons with the Turkish Super Lig giants and joins on a free transfer.
Nice confirmed Sneijder had passed his medical on Monday, less than 24 hours after announcing an initial deal had been reached, with his signing going through before the midnight deadline to register new players for the Champions League play-off round.
He will immediately join his new team-mates for training and has been allowed to take the number 10 shirt by previous owner Mickael Le Bihan.
Lucien Favre's side suffered an opening-day defeat at Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 last weekend and face a mouth-watering two-legged clash against Serie A heavyweights Napoli in the continental play-offs.
Bonjour @sneijder101010 pic.twitter.com/kLNtMh3xgt— OGC Nice (@ogcnice) August 7, 2017
The terms of his contract were not disclosed, although Sneijder is reported to have agreed a one-year deal to be reunited with former Inter team-mate Mario Balotelli.
Prior to playing for Inter and Gala, Sneijder represented Ajax and Real Madrid.
