Leeds United have completed the season-long loan signing of Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from Manchester United.
Defender Borthwick-Jackson drops back down to the Championship to join a Leeds side targeting promotion to the Premier League.
The 20-year-old, who will wear the number three shirt at Elland Road, had a loan spell at Wolves in the Championship last season, but only made seven appearances in all competitions.
Previously, he had represented United's first-team on 14 occasions, 10 of those outings coming in the Premier League. He is under contract at Old Trafford until 2020 after signing a new deal last year.
Leeds won 3-2 away at Bolton Wanderers in their opening Championship fixture on Sunday.
#LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on a season-long loan. Read more at https://t.co/G1Gf1lqI2w pic.twitter.com/27dkWM0ySK— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 7, 2017
|Chelsea captain Cahill apologises to Mertesacker
|Benitez confirms Newcastle´s interest in Arsenal striker Perez
|Pogba, Pirlo and Vidal departures prepared Juventus for Bonucci exit - Chiellini
|Bartomeu on Neymar exit: No player is bigger than Barca
|Manchester United loan Borthwick-Jackson to Leeds
|Wenger thrilled with ´outstanding´ Kolasinac after having Wembley doubts
|Zorc: No agreement between Dembele and Barca
|Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid squad to face Man Utd
|Klopp: Liverpool do not need another centre-back
|Sanchez left out due to lack of preparation, says Wenger
|Chinese company denies approach to buy Man United stake
|MLS Review: Timbers too good for Galaxy, Atlanta snatch last-gasp draw
|Milan didn´t plan to sign Bonucci from Juventus - Mirabelli
|Brazilian soccer team set for emotional match as plane-crash survivor returns
|Artur and Chapecoense ready for emotional Barca clash as Ruschel prepares to return
|Villa hat-trick inspires comeback and settles New York derby
|Costa still with Chelsea - Atleti boss Simeone refuses to fan transfer flames
|Ramsey and Ozil doubtful for Arsenal´s Premier League opener
|Friendly Review: Inter and Atleti notch wins as Sandro strikes for Everton
|Inter 3 Villarreal 1: Jovetic stunner serves timely reminder of talents
|Miedema fires Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory
|Community Shield silverware gives Arsenal momentum - Elneny
|Sneijder agrees to join Nice
|Courtois one of the best penalty takers - Conte defends wild miss
|Bolton Wanderers 2 Leeds United 3: Phillips brace seals five-goal thriller
|Rot-Weiss Erfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 5: Isak stars as BVB bounce back
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Atletico Madrid 3: Late Lucas strike sinks Seagulls
|Wenger urges fans to back Arsenal after Wembley win
|Lille 3 Nantes 0: Bielsa back with a bang to rout Ranieri
|WATCH: Happy Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal celebrate Community Shield
|Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (4-1 pens): Courtois and Morata blunder in shoot-out
|Ibrahimovic ´could come back´ says Milan sporting director
|Conte can´t stop Hazard leaving Chelsea
|Aubameyang staying at Dortmund after considering China offer
|Lewandowski: Bayern will be perfect in a few months
|It is best not to play Everton target Sigurdsson, says Clement
|Rooney: Man Utd would need Ronaldo or Messi to break my record!
|MLS Review: Fire blaze Revs, Toronto held
|WATCH: Drogba scores stunning free-kick for Phoenix Rising
|Wenger has backing of Arsenal board to keep Sanchez
|Emery welcomes added pressure after Neymar arrival as PSG win season opener
|Verratti: There was Barca contact but I´m staying at PSG
|Bernardo Silva would ´love´ Mbappe at Man City
|Alves: Neymar told me to join PSG before he left Barca
|Bayern will be ready, don´t worry - Ancelotti bullish after Supercup success
|Dortmund led three times, we have to win - Bosz laments Supercup setback
|Swansea smash Sampdoria as Premier League sides impress
|Eiffel good! PSG´s towering Neymar tribute
|Barca must pay more than €100m for Dembele, says Watzke
|Allegri rules out Alex Sandro sale
|Tottenham´s Trippier a doubt for Premier League opener
|Borussia Dortmund 2 Bayern Munich 2 (4-5 pens): Bosz´s boys lead twice but pay penalty
|Liverpool youngsters took next step in Dublin - Klopp
|Neymar ´is one of the greatest´ & PSG must take advantage, says Kimpembe
|Championship Review: Terry´s Villa pegged back by Hull as Wolves down Boro
|Cristiano Ronaldo back in training with Real Madrid
|Tottenham 2 Juventus 0: Trippier injury threatens to overshadow friendly victory
|Liverpool 3 Athletic Bilbao 1: Young forwards fire Reds to Dublin victory
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Amiens 0: Neymar watches on as Cavani and Pastore seal victory
|Championship Review: Wolves edge Boro as Bristol City and QPR start in style
|Mendy heats up Mbappe speculation after Monaco striker meets with Man City´s Sane
|Nice dismiss Dalbert to Inter reports
|N´Koulou joins Torino on season-long loan
|Burnley v Hannover abandoned due to crowd trouble
|WATCH: Neymar gets rapturous reception at PSG presentation
|Reschke leaves Bayern to become Stuttgart sporting director
|Bacca wants Sevilla return - agent
|Neymar wanted to leave Barcelona spotlight to Messi, explains father
|Dembele to replace Neymar? Dortmund forward says ´all players´ want to play for a team like Barcelon
|PSG president Al-Khelaifi lauds Barcelona for co-operating in Neymar deal
|Neymar Sr accuses Barcelona of ´blackmail´ over €26m loyalty bonus
|Mbappe has never said he wants to leave Monaco - Vasilyev
|Wenger to rest players in Europa League
|Barcelona evaluating Vermaelen and Gomes injuries
|Mbappe to return in two or three days after ´not serious´ injury
|Mahrez keen to speak with Roma
|Chelsea boss Conte anticipating most difficult season of his career
|Wenger: Sanchez will have motivation for title fight
|Barca must turn page after Neymar exit - Valverde
|Vardy double, Iheanacho injury scare as Leicester beat Gladbach