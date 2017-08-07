Related

Article

Cahill concerned by size of Chelsea squad

7 August 2017 14:57

Gary Cahill believes Chelsea will have to steer clear of injury problems if they are to defend their Premier League title.

Eden Hazard and Tiemoue Bakayoko are set to miss the season opener at home to Burnley on Saturday, while new arrivals Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Morata are short of match fitness.

With Chelsea having more than 20 players out on loan and the likes of Nemanja Matic, Nathan Ake, Asmir Begovic and Juan Cuadrado having left on a permanent basis, Antonio Conte's squad looks thin.

And Cahill claims the squad lists for the Community Shield fixture against Arsenal on Sunday demonstrated Chelsea's lack of depth.

"The back of the programme was interesting," the Chelsea captain told reporters. "In terms of quality we've certainly got that, but you have to hope we don't have too many injuries.

"Obviously the new players who have just come, they're going to be vitally important. There's no doubt we've added quality to the team.

"But with playing more games due to the Champions League this season, the numbers are going to be tested. We just have to keep everybody fit and sharp. Rest is going to be important because we're going to have a lot of games.

"As players we are in control of what we do and the way we prepare for the games. The other stuff outside of that [transfers] is none of our business."

After a 1-1 draw at Wembley, Chelsea were defeated 4-1 by Arsenal on penalties as the new 'ABBA' shoot-out system was trialled.

Cahill was the only Chelsea player to score his kick as Morata hit the outside of the post and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois sent his bizarre effort flying over the crossbar, with the England international unimpressed with the change from the standard 'ABAB' order.

"First impression, I'm not a fan," Cahill said. "We were a couple of goals down after one penalty, so mentally that's different than when you've got one, one, one, one.

"I went and then obviously 2-1 or 3-1 down or whatever, mentally it's different, so I'm not a fan. Obviously we won the toss and I asked the team, to see what everyone wanted to do. We wanted to go first so we went first.

"The mood in the camp is fine. The Community Shield is not a setback but I do see it as a disappointment. It is hurtful because we lost a game we wanted to win and had a chance to win a trophy. We need to brush that off and prepare for an important season."

Sponsored links

Monday 7 August

15:40 Guardiola bringing Barcelona style to Manchester City, claims Toure
15:08 Why 100m silver medallist Coleman picked athletics over American football
14:57 Cahill concerned by size of Chelsea squad
14:42 Ronaldo goals, Spanish dominance and English woe - the UEFA Super Cup in Opta stats
14:26 Biabiany swaps Inter for Sparta Prague
13:18 Chelsea captain Cahill apologises to Mertesacker
13:12 Benitez confirms Newcastle´s interest in Arsenal striker Perez
12:51 Pogba, Pirlo and Vidal departures prepared Juventus for Bonucci exit - Chiellini
12:45 Bartomeu on Neymar exit: No player is bigger than Barca
12:19 Manchester United loan Borthwick-Jackson to Leeds
12:01 Wenger thrilled with ´outstanding´ Kolasinac after having Wembley doubts
10:57 Zorc: No agreement between Dembele and Barca
10:10 Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid squad to face Man Utd
09:50 Klopp: Liverpool do not need another centre-back
09:03 Sanchez left out due to lack of preparation, says Wenger
05:56 Chinese company denies approach to buy Man United stake
05:25 MLS Review: Timbers too good for Galaxy, Atlanta snatch last-gasp draw
04:39 Milan didn´t plan to sign Bonucci from Juventus - Mirabelli
03:18 Brazilian soccer team set for emotional match as plane-crash survivor returns
03:00 Artur and Chapecoense ready for emotional Barca clash as Ruschel prepares to return
02:54 Villa hat-trick inspires comeback and settles New York derby
00:40 Costa still with Chelsea - Atleti boss Simeone refuses to fan transfer flames

Sunday 6 August

23:57 Ramsey and Ozil doubtful for Arsenal´s Premier League opener
23:48 Friendly Review: Inter and Atleti notch wins as Sandro strikes for Everton
22:40 Inter 3 Villarreal 1: Jovetic stunner serves timely reminder of talents
21:46 Miedema fires Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory
21:15 Community Shield silverware gives Arsenal momentum - Elneny
21:04 Sneijder agrees to join Nice
20:22 Courtois one of the best penalty takers - Conte defends wild miss
20:02 Bolton Wanderers 2 Leeds United 3: Phillips brace seals five-goal thriller
19:10 Rot-Weiss Erfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 5: Isak stars as BVB bounce back
19:09 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Atletico Madrid 3: Late Lucas strike sinks Seagulls
18:46 Wenger urges fans to back Arsenal after Wembley win
17:57 Lille 3 Nantes 0: Bielsa back with a bang to rout Ranieri
17:54 WATCH: Happy Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal celebrate Community Shield
17:16 Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (4-1 pens): Courtois and Morata blunder in shoot-out
15:46 Ibrahimovic ´could come back´ says Milan sporting director
13:51 Conte can´t stop Hazard leaving Chelsea
13:22 Aubameyang staying at Dortmund after considering China offer
12:08 Lewandowski: Bayern will be perfect in a few months
11:09 It is best not to play Everton target Sigurdsson, says Clement
10:29 Rooney: Man Utd would need Ronaldo or Messi to break my record!
07:09 MLS Review: Fire blaze Revs, Toronto held
05:54 WATCH: Drogba scores stunning free-kick for Phoenix Rising
04:32 Wenger has backing of Arsenal board to keep Sanchez
03:57 Emery welcomes added pressure after Neymar arrival as PSG win season opener
03:33 Verratti: There was Barca contact but I´m staying at PSG
03:00 Bernardo Silva would ´love´ Mbappe at Man City
02:18 Alves: Neymar told me to join PSG before he left Barca
01:53 Bayern will be ready, don´t worry - Ancelotti bullish after Supercup success
01:15 Dortmund led three times, we have to win - Bosz laments Supercup setback
01:08 Swansea smash Sampdoria as Premier League sides impress
00:35 Eiffel good! PSG´s towering Neymar tribute
00:18 Barca must pay more than €100m for Dembele, says Watzke
00:03 Allegri rules out Alex Sandro sale

Saturday 5 August

23:26 Tottenham´s Trippier a doubt for Premier League opener
22:57 Borussia Dortmund 2 Bayern Munich 2 (4-5 pens): Bosz´s boys lead twice but pay penalty
21:20 Liverpool youngsters took next step in Dublin - Klopp
21:16 Neymar ´is one of the greatest´ & PSG must take advantage, says Kimpembe
20:55 Championship Review: Terry´s Villa pegged back by Hull as Wolves down Boro
20:39 Cristiano Ronaldo back in training with Real Madrid
20:25 Tottenham 2 Juventus 0: Trippier injury threatens to overshadow friendly victory
20:12 Liverpool 3 Athletic Bilbao 1: Young forwards fire Reds to Dublin victory
19:06 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Amiens 0: Neymar watches on as Cavani and Pastore seal victory
18:37 Championship Review: Wolves edge Boro as Bristol City and QPR start in style
18:17 Mendy heats up Mbappe speculation after Monaco striker meets with Man City´s Sane
17:31 Nice dismiss Dalbert to Inter reports
17:26 N´Koulou joins Torino on season-long loan
17:19 Burnley v Hannover abandoned due to crowd trouble
17:00 WATCH: Neymar gets rapturous reception at PSG presentation
16:28 Reschke leaves Bayern to become Stuttgart sporting director
16:05 Bacca wants Sevilla return - agent
15:21 Neymar wanted to leave Barcelona spotlight to Messi, explains father
14:58 Dembele to replace Neymar? Dortmund forward says ´all players´ want to play for a team like Barcelon
14:18 PSG president Al-Khelaifi lauds Barcelona for co-operating in Neymar deal
14:05 Neymar Sr accuses Barcelona of ´blackmail´ over €26m loyalty bonus
13:35 Mbappe has never said he wants to leave Monaco - Vasilyev
13:29 Wenger to rest players in Europa League
13:12 Barcelona evaluating Vermaelen and Gomes injuries
12:27 Mbappe to return in two or three days after ´not serious´ injury
12:17 Mahrez keen to speak with Roma
11:38 Chelsea boss Conte anticipating most difficult season of his career
11:14 Wenger: Sanchez will have motivation for title fight
10:09 Barca must turn page after Neymar exit - Valverde
00:27 Vardy double, Iheanacho injury scare as Leicester beat Gladbach

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 AFC Bournemouth 0 +0 0
2 Arsenal 0 +0 0
3 Brighton & Hov… 0 +0 0
4 Burnley 0 +0 0
5 Chelsea 0 +0 0
6 Crystal Palace 0 +0 0
7 Everton 0 +0 0
8 Huddersfield Town 0 +0 0
9 Leicester City 0 +0 0
10 Liverpool 0 +0 0
11 Manchester City 0 +0 0
12 Manchester United 0 +0 0
13 Newcastle United 0 +0 0
14 Southampton 0 +0 0
15 Stoke City 0 +0 0
16 Swansea City 0 +0 0
17 Tottenham Hotspur 0 +0 0
18 Watford 0 +0 0
19 West Bromwich … 0 +0 0
20 West Ham United 0 +0 0

Facebook