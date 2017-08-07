Article

Van Dijk hands in Southampton transfer request

7 August 2017 18:28

Virgil van Dijk says he has been left with "no alternative" but to hand in a transfer request in a bid to force a move away from Southampton, as he wants to play European football.

The centre-back, who has been training alone and has not featured during pre-season, said he made the decision to request a transfer after being fined the equivalent of two weeks' wages.

Van Dijk is a long-time target for Liverpool, who apologised to Southampton in June after allegedly being accused of tapping up the defender, an incident the Anfield club described as a "misunderstanding".

In a widely reported statement released on Monday, van Dijk - reportedly valued at £50million - said a move from Southampton would enable him to challenge for honours.

"It is with regret that I can confirm that I have handed in a transfer request to leave Southampton Football Club," van Dijk's lengthy statement read.

"Unfortunately I feel I have no alternative after I was given notice of the club's intention to impose a disciplinary sanction against me of a fine equivalent to two weeks wages. I will be appealing what I feel to be an unjustified sanction and their inability to follow the correct disciplinary protocol in due course.

"Over the past six months I have held numerous discussions with representatives of the board, the former manager Claude Puel as well as the new manager Mauricio Pellegrino to inform them all of my desire to leave the club in search of a new challenge.

"I am incredibly ambitious and want to achieve as much as I possibly can to fulfil my potential in what is a very short career as a professional footballer. I want to play European football again and challenge for major honours and as such I would like Southampton to consider the interest in me from top clubs should it still exist.

"I have been left frustrated by the club's position that I am not for sale and am disappointed that enquiries from multiple top clubs have been consistently rebuffed.

"The period of time that I have just spent injured and unable to play has put a number of things into perspective and made me realise just how important it is to take major opportunities should they arise.

"I have consistently relayed my feelings to senior management at Southampton in what I believed to be private and personal conversations. Disappointingly, these conversations have regularly found their way into the media.

"I would also like to make clear that I have never once refused to train. I can confirm that I was asked about my frame of mind and for all of the reasons mentioned above I was open and honest in saying that I did not feel I was in a settled mindset given the circumstances.

"Following this conversation the manager explained that he only wanted players who he felt were 100% committed to Southampton and told me I would therefore have to train away from the first team.

"As a proud professional I am insulted by the suggestion that it was me who refused to train and so feel it is important to point out the true version of events.

"I had very much hoped to retain the good relationship I've always enjoyed with everyone at the club, especially the fans, but unfortunately in light of everything that's happened this has now been seriously affected.

"I would like to make clear that I have nothing but gratitude to everyone at Southampton for giving me the opportunity to play in the Premier League.

"However, the time for me to move on is now and I hope to be able to work with the club to find the best resolution to suit all parties."

 

Sponsored links

Monday 7 August

20:56 Choupo-Moting joins Stoke City on free transfer
20:29 Mourinho just another coach - Ramos compares Zidane favourably to Manchester United boss
19:41 Ronaldo ´relaxed´ and ready to face old club United
19:20 Guardiola: Intelligent Bernardo Silva ready to make immediate Manchester City impact
18:28 Van Dijk hands in Southampton transfer request
18:05 Gap from United to Madrid is obvious - Mourinho outlines Super Cup task
18:05 Monaco bolster attack with Ghezzal
17:34 Morgan praises Mahrez attitude as Roma speculation continues
17:21 United ready to pounce if Madrid let Bale leave
16:59 Celtic still hopeful of signing Man City´s Roberts despite Nice interest
16:55 Brighton break transfer record for PSV´s Propper
16:26 Ronaldinho struggles to understand Neymar choosing PSG over Barca
16:22 Nice complete Wesley Sneijder signing
15:40 Guardiola bringing Barcelona style to Manchester City, claims Toure
15:08 Why 100m silver medallist Coleman picked athletics over American football
14:57 Cahill concerned by size of Chelsea squad
14:42 Ronaldo goals, Spanish dominance and English woe - the UEFA Super Cup in Opta stats
14:26 Biabiany swaps Inter for Sparta Prague
13:18 Chelsea captain Cahill apologises to Mertesacker
13:12 Benitez confirms Newcastle´s interest in Arsenal striker Perez
12:51 Pogba, Pirlo and Vidal departures prepared Juventus for Bonucci exit - Chiellini
12:45 Bartomeu on Neymar exit: No player is bigger than Barca
12:19 Manchester United loan Borthwick-Jackson to Leeds
12:01 Wenger thrilled with ´outstanding´ Kolasinac after having Wembley doubts
10:57 Zorc: No agreement between Dembele and Barca
10:10 Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid squad to face Man Utd
09:50 Klopp: Liverpool do not need another centre-back
09:03 Sanchez left out due to lack of preparation, says Wenger
05:56 Chinese company denies approach to buy Man United stake
05:25 MLS Review: Timbers too good for Galaxy, Atlanta snatch last-gasp draw
04:39 Milan didn´t plan to sign Bonucci from Juventus - Mirabelli
03:18 Brazilian soccer team set for emotional match as plane-crash survivor returns
03:00 Artur and Chapecoense ready for emotional Barca clash as Ruschel prepares to return
02:54 Villa hat-trick inspires comeback and settles New York derby
00:40 Costa still with Chelsea - Atleti boss Simeone refuses to fan transfer flames

Sunday 6 August

23:57 Ramsey and Ozil doubtful for Arsenal´s Premier League opener
23:48 Friendly Review: Inter and Atleti notch wins as Sandro strikes for Everton
22:40 Inter 3 Villarreal 1: Jovetic stunner serves timely reminder of talents
21:46 Miedema fires Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory
21:15 Community Shield silverware gives Arsenal momentum - Elneny
21:04 Sneijder agrees to join Nice
20:22 Courtois one of the best penalty takers - Conte defends wild miss
20:02 Bolton Wanderers 2 Leeds United 3: Phillips brace seals five-goal thriller
19:10 Rot-Weiss Erfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 5: Isak stars as BVB bounce back
19:09 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Atletico Madrid 3: Late Lucas strike sinks Seagulls
18:46 Wenger urges fans to back Arsenal after Wembley win
17:57 Lille 3 Nantes 0: Bielsa back with a bang to rout Ranieri
17:54 WATCH: Happy Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal celebrate Community Shield
17:16 Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (4-1 pens): Courtois and Morata blunder in shoot-out
15:46 Ibrahimovic ´could come back´ says Milan sporting director
13:51 Conte can´t stop Hazard leaving Chelsea
13:22 Aubameyang staying at Dortmund after considering China offer
12:08 Lewandowski: Bayern will be perfect in a few months
11:09 It is best not to play Everton target Sigurdsson, says Clement
10:29 Rooney: Man Utd would need Ronaldo or Messi to break my record!
07:09 MLS Review: Fire blaze Revs, Toronto held
05:54 WATCH: Drogba scores stunning free-kick for Phoenix Rising
04:32 Wenger has backing of Arsenal board to keep Sanchez
03:57 Emery welcomes added pressure after Neymar arrival as PSG win season opener
03:33 Verratti: There was Barca contact but I´m staying at PSG
03:00 Bernardo Silva would ´love´ Mbappe at Man City
02:18 Alves: Neymar told me to join PSG before he left Barca
01:53 Bayern will be ready, don´t worry - Ancelotti bullish after Supercup success
01:15 Dortmund led three times, we have to win - Bosz laments Supercup setback
01:08 Swansea smash Sampdoria as Premier League sides impress
00:35 Eiffel good! PSG´s towering Neymar tribute
00:18 Barca must pay more than €100m for Dembele, says Watzke
00:03 Allegri rules out Alex Sandro sale

Saturday 5 August

23:26 Tottenham´s Trippier a doubt for Premier League opener
22:57 Borussia Dortmund 2 Bayern Munich 2 (4-5 pens): Bosz´s boys lead twice but pay penalty
21:20 Liverpool youngsters took next step in Dublin - Klopp
21:16 Neymar ´is one of the greatest´ & PSG must take advantage, says Kimpembe
20:55 Championship Review: Terry´s Villa pegged back by Hull as Wolves down Boro
20:39 Cristiano Ronaldo back in training with Real Madrid
20:25 Tottenham 2 Juventus 0: Trippier injury threatens to overshadow friendly victory
20:12 Liverpool 3 Athletic Bilbao 1: Young forwards fire Reds to Dublin victory
19:06 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Amiens 0: Neymar watches on as Cavani and Pastore seal victory
18:37 Championship Review: Wolves edge Boro as Bristol City and QPR start in style
18:17 Mendy heats up Mbappe speculation after Monaco striker meets with Man City´s Sane
17:31 Nice dismiss Dalbert to Inter reports
17:26 N´Koulou joins Torino on season-long loan
17:19 Burnley v Hannover abandoned due to crowd trouble
17:00 WATCH: Neymar gets rapturous reception at PSG presentation
16:28 Reschke leaves Bayern to become Stuttgart sporting director
16:05 Bacca wants Sevilla return - agent
15:21 Neymar wanted to leave Barcelona spotlight to Messi, explains father
14:58 Dembele to replace Neymar? Dortmund forward says ´all players´ want to play for a team like Barcelon
14:18 PSG president Al-Khelaifi lauds Barcelona for co-operating in Neymar deal
14:05 Neymar Sr accuses Barcelona of ´blackmail´ over €26m loyalty bonus
13:35 Mbappe has never said he wants to leave Monaco - Vasilyev
13:29 Wenger to rest players in Europa League
13:12 Barcelona evaluating Vermaelen and Gomes injuries
12:27 Mbappe to return in two or three days after ´not serious´ injury
12:17 Mahrez keen to speak with Roma
11:38 Chelsea boss Conte anticipating most difficult season of his career
11:14 Wenger: Sanchez will have motivation for title fight
10:09 Barca must turn page after Neymar exit - Valverde
00:27 Vardy double, Iheanacho injury scare as Leicester beat Gladbach

Facebook