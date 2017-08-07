Van Dijk hands in Southampton transfer request

Virgil van Dijk says he has been left with "no alternative" but to hand in a transfer request in a bid to force a move away from Southampton, as he wants to play European football.
The centre-back, who has been training alone and has not featured during pre-season, said he made the decision to request a transfer after being fined the equivalent of two weeks' wages.
Van Dijk is a long-time target for Liverpool, who apologised to Southampton in June after allegedly being accused of tapping up the defender, an incident the Anfield club described as a "misunderstanding".
In a widely reported statement released on Monday, van Dijk - reportedly valued at £50million - said a move from Southampton would enable him to challenge for honours.
"It is with regret that I can confirm that I have handed in a transfer request to leave Southampton Football Club," van Dijk's lengthy statement read.
"Unfortunately I feel I have no alternative after I was given notice of the club's intention to impose a disciplinary sanction against me of a fine equivalent to two weeks wages. I will be appealing what I feel to be an unjustified sanction and their inability to follow the correct disciplinary protocol in due course.
"Over the past six months I have held numerous discussions with representatives of the board, the former manager Claude Puel as well as the new manager Mauricio Pellegrino to inform them all of my desire to leave the club in search of a new challenge.
"I am incredibly ambitious and want to achieve as much as I possibly can to fulfil my potential in what is a very short career as a professional footballer. I want to play European football again and challenge for major honours and as such I would like Southampton to consider the interest in me from top clubs should it still exist.
"I have been left frustrated by the club's position that I am not for sale and am disappointed that enquiries from multiple top clubs have been consistently rebuffed.
"The period of time that I have just spent injured and unable to play has put a number of things into perspective and made me realise just how important it is to take major opportunities should they arise.
"I have consistently relayed my feelings to senior management at Southampton in what I believed to be private and personal conversations. Disappointingly, these conversations have regularly found their way into the media.
"I would also like to make clear that I have never once refused to train. I can confirm that I was asked about my frame of mind and for all of the reasons mentioned above I was open and honest in saying that I did not feel I was in a settled mindset given the circumstances.
"Following this conversation the manager explained that he only wanted players who he felt were 100% committed to Southampton and told me I would therefore have to train away from the first team.
"As a proud professional I am insulted by the suggestion that it was me who refused to train and so feel it is important to point out the true version of events.
"I had very much hoped to retain the good relationship I've always enjoyed with everyone at the club, especially the fans, but unfortunately in light of everything that's happened this has now been seriously affected.
"I would like to make clear that I have nothing but gratitude to everyone at Southampton for giving me the opportunity to play in the Premier League.
"However, the time for me to move on is now and I hope to be able to work with the club to find the best resolution to suit all parties."
|Choupo-Moting joins Stoke City on free transfer
|Mourinho just another coach - Ramos compares Zidane favourably to Manchester United boss
|Ronaldo ´relaxed´ and ready to face old club United
|Guardiola: Intelligent Bernardo Silva ready to make immediate Manchester City impact
|Van Dijk hands in Southampton transfer request
|Gap from United to Madrid is obvious - Mourinho outlines Super Cup task
|Monaco bolster attack with Ghezzal
|Morgan praises Mahrez attitude as Roma speculation continues
|United ready to pounce if Madrid let Bale leave
|Celtic still hopeful of signing Man City´s Roberts despite Nice interest
|Brighton break transfer record for PSV´s Propper
|Ronaldinho struggles to understand Neymar choosing PSG over Barca
|Nice complete Wesley Sneijder signing
|Guardiola bringing Barcelona style to Manchester City, claims Toure
|Why 100m silver medallist Coleman picked athletics over American football
|Cahill concerned by size of Chelsea squad
|Ronaldo goals, Spanish dominance and English woe - the UEFA Super Cup in Opta stats
|Biabiany swaps Inter for Sparta Prague
|Chelsea captain Cahill apologises to Mertesacker
|Benitez confirms Newcastle´s interest in Arsenal striker Perez
|Pogba, Pirlo and Vidal departures prepared Juventus for Bonucci exit - Chiellini
|Bartomeu on Neymar exit: No player is bigger than Barca
|Manchester United loan Borthwick-Jackson to Leeds
|Wenger thrilled with ´outstanding´ Kolasinac after having Wembley doubts
|Zorc: No agreement between Dembele and Barca
|Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid squad to face Man Utd
|Klopp: Liverpool do not need another centre-back
|Sanchez left out due to lack of preparation, says Wenger
|Chinese company denies approach to buy Man United stake
|MLS Review: Timbers too good for Galaxy, Atlanta snatch last-gasp draw
|Milan didn´t plan to sign Bonucci from Juventus - Mirabelli
|Brazilian soccer team set for emotional match as plane-crash survivor returns
|Artur and Chapecoense ready for emotional Barca clash as Ruschel prepares to return
|Villa hat-trick inspires comeback and settles New York derby
|Costa still with Chelsea - Atleti boss Simeone refuses to fan transfer flames
|Ramsey and Ozil doubtful for Arsenal´s Premier League opener
|Friendly Review: Inter and Atleti notch wins as Sandro strikes for Everton
|Inter 3 Villarreal 1: Jovetic stunner serves timely reminder of talents
|Miedema fires Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory
|Community Shield silverware gives Arsenal momentum - Elneny
|Sneijder agrees to join Nice
|Courtois one of the best penalty takers - Conte defends wild miss
|Bolton Wanderers 2 Leeds United 3: Phillips brace seals five-goal thriller
|Rot-Weiss Erfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 5: Isak stars as BVB bounce back
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Atletico Madrid 3: Late Lucas strike sinks Seagulls
|Wenger urges fans to back Arsenal after Wembley win
|Lille 3 Nantes 0: Bielsa back with a bang to rout Ranieri
|WATCH: Happy Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal celebrate Community Shield
|Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (4-1 pens): Courtois and Morata blunder in shoot-out
|Ibrahimovic ´could come back´ says Milan sporting director
|Conte can´t stop Hazard leaving Chelsea
|Aubameyang staying at Dortmund after considering China offer
|Lewandowski: Bayern will be perfect in a few months
|It is best not to play Everton target Sigurdsson, says Clement
|Rooney: Man Utd would need Ronaldo or Messi to break my record!
|MLS Review: Fire blaze Revs, Toronto held
|WATCH: Drogba scores stunning free-kick for Phoenix Rising
|Wenger has backing of Arsenal board to keep Sanchez
|Emery welcomes added pressure after Neymar arrival as PSG win season opener
|Verratti: There was Barca contact but I´m staying at PSG
|Bernardo Silva would ´love´ Mbappe at Man City
|Alves: Neymar told me to join PSG before he left Barca
|Bayern will be ready, don´t worry - Ancelotti bullish after Supercup success
|Dortmund led three times, we have to win - Bosz laments Supercup setback
|Swansea smash Sampdoria as Premier League sides impress
|Eiffel good! PSG´s towering Neymar tribute
|Barca must pay more than €100m for Dembele, says Watzke
|Allegri rules out Alex Sandro sale
|Tottenham´s Trippier a doubt for Premier League opener
|Borussia Dortmund 2 Bayern Munich 2 (4-5 pens): Bosz´s boys lead twice but pay penalty
|Liverpool youngsters took next step in Dublin - Klopp
|Neymar ´is one of the greatest´ & PSG must take advantage, says Kimpembe
|Championship Review: Terry´s Villa pegged back by Hull as Wolves down Boro
|Cristiano Ronaldo back in training with Real Madrid
|Tottenham 2 Juventus 0: Trippier injury threatens to overshadow friendly victory
|Liverpool 3 Athletic Bilbao 1: Young forwards fire Reds to Dublin victory
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Amiens 0: Neymar watches on as Cavani and Pastore seal victory
|Championship Review: Wolves edge Boro as Bristol City and QPR start in style
|Mendy heats up Mbappe speculation after Monaco striker meets with Man City´s Sane
|Nice dismiss Dalbert to Inter reports
|N´Koulou joins Torino on season-long loan
|Burnley v Hannover abandoned due to crowd trouble
|WATCH: Neymar gets rapturous reception at PSG presentation
|Reschke leaves Bayern to become Stuttgart sporting director
|Bacca wants Sevilla return - agent
|Neymar wanted to leave Barcelona spotlight to Messi, explains father
|Dembele to replace Neymar? Dortmund forward says ´all players´ want to play for a team like Barcelon
|PSG president Al-Khelaifi lauds Barcelona for co-operating in Neymar deal
|Neymar Sr accuses Barcelona of ´blackmail´ over €26m loyalty bonus
|Mbappe has never said he wants to leave Monaco - Vasilyev
|Wenger to rest players in Europa League
|Barcelona evaluating Vermaelen and Gomes injuries
|Mbappe to return in two or three days after ´not serious´ injury
|Mahrez keen to speak with Roma
|Chelsea boss Conte anticipating most difficult season of his career
|Wenger: Sanchez will have motivation for title fight
|Barca must turn page after Neymar exit - Valverde
|Vardy double, Iheanacho injury scare as Leicester beat Gladbach