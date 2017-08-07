Brazilian soccer team set for emotional match as plane-crash survivor returns

Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense players are braced for an emotion-filled match against Barcelona as plane-crash survivor Alan Ruschel makes a remarkable comeback to the field.
Chapecoense will play LaLiga giants Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou on Monday — a tribute to the 71 people who were killed in last year's tragic plane crash.
It has been a time of mourning and rebuilding for Chapecoense since a plane carrying the Brazilian squad, technical commission and a number of journalists for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional crashed en route to Medellin two days before the match was due to take place, killing 71 people on board, in November.
Ruschel was one of three players to survive the crash – along with Neto and Jackson Follman, though the 27-year-old defender is the only one making a return to football.
É AMANHÃ!!! Reestreia do Alan Ruschel pela Chape!— Chapecoense (@ChapecoenseReal) August 6, 2017
Barcelona vs Chapecoense | Camp Nou | Joan Gamper #VamosChape pic.twitter.com/qM1QQw3Xab
"It's a festive game in honour of the victims, and everything that happened last year with Chapecoense," Chapecoense goalkeeper Artur Moraes said.
"And the most important is the return of Alan, which is a very special moment because we are following from the beginning his effort to return to play football. So we come with a sense of joy to enjoy and make this a special day for everyone involved in the game.
"It's impossible to forget the people who have left. Every time we enter the field there is this memory, and it also has this responsibility, to be part of the reconstruction of a club and a city. And every time we walk in and wear that shirt we have to remember that this is more than a club, there is a feeling behind."
The 36-year-old goalkeeper added: "For us, since we are everyday with him, and seeing all that he's doing to return... It's a special day for him and for us, because, as co-workers, we will be happy to see someone who celebrates life every day, and tomorrow will return to play football in an official match."
Teve trocas de camisas no treino da Chape na Espanha!— Chapecoense (@ChapecoenseReal) August 6, 2017
Amanhã tem Barcelona vs Chapecoense | Camp Nou | Joan Gamper | 15h30#VamosChape pic.twitter.com/r2eMK55lEf
Chapecoense's revival has been remarkable in 2017, thanks to the help of loanees.
The Brazilians won the Santa Catarina state championship in May, after edging Avai in a two-legged play-off to retain the title they claimed in 2016.
Chapecoense also made their Copa Libertadores debut – finishing third in the group stage after being deducted points for fielding an ineligible player.
"For us it will be a very exciting match, not only because of Alan will play, but also to play against Barcelona, which is something we don't need to comment, but we came here to enjoy the match and celebrate together with them," said Wellington Paulista.
|MLS Review: Timbers too good for Galaxy, Atlanta snatch last-gasp draw
|Milan didn´t plan to sign Bonucci from Juventus - Mirabelli
|Brazilian soccer team set for emotional match as plane-crash survivor returns
|Artur and Chapecoense ready for emotional Barca clash as Ruschel prepares to return
|Villa hat-trick inspires comeback and settles New York derby
|Costa still with Chelsea - Atleti boss Simeone refuses to fan transfer flames
|Ramsey and Ozil doubtful for Arsenal´s Premier League opener
|Friendly Review: Inter and Atleti notch wins as Sandro strikes for Everton
|Inter 3 Villarreal 1: Jovetic stunner serves timely reminder of talents
|Miedema fires Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory
|Community Shield silverware gives Arsenal momentum - Elneny
|Sneijder agrees to join Nice
|Courtois one of the best penalty takers - Conte defends wild miss
|Bolton Wanderers 2 Leeds United 3: Phillips brace seals five-goal thriller
|Rot-Weiss Erfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 5: Isak stars as BVB bounce back
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Atletico Madrid 3: Late Lucas strike sinks Seagulls
|Wenger urges fans to back Arsenal after Wembley win
|Lille 3 Nantes 0: Bielsa back with a bang to rout Ranieri
|WATCH: Happy Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal celebrate Community Shield
|Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (4-1 pens): Courtois and Morata blunder in shoot-out
|Ibrahimovic ´could come back´ says Milan sporting director
|Conte can´t stop Hazard leaving Chelsea
|Aubameyang staying at Dortmund after considering China offer
|Lewandowski: Bayern will be perfect in a few months
|It is best not to play Everton target Sigurdsson, says Clement
|Rooney: Man Utd would need Ronaldo or Messi to break my record!
|MLS Review: Fire blaze Revs, Toronto held
|WATCH: Drogba scores stunning free-kick for Phoenix Rising
|Wenger has backing of Arsenal board to keep Sanchez
|Emery welcomes added pressure after Neymar arrival as PSG win season opener
|Verratti: There was Barca contact but I´m staying at PSG
|Bernardo Silva would ´love´ Mbappe at Man City
|Alves: Neymar told me to join PSG before he left Barca
|Bayern will be ready, don´t worry - Ancelotti bullish after Supercup success
|Dortmund led three times, we have to win - Bosz laments Supercup setback
|Swansea smash Sampdoria as Premier League sides impress
|Eiffel good! PSG´s towering Neymar tribute
|Barca must pay more than €100m for Dembele, says Watzke
|Allegri rules out Alex Sandro sale
|Tottenham´s Trippier a doubt for Premier League opener
|Borussia Dortmund 2 Bayern Munich 2 (4-5 pens): Bosz´s boys lead twice but pay penalty
|Liverpool youngsters took next step in Dublin - Klopp
|Neymar ´is one of the greatest´ & PSG must take advantage, says Kimpembe
|Championship Review: Terry´s Villa pegged back by Hull as Wolves down Boro
|Cristiano Ronaldo back in training with Real Madrid
|Tottenham 2 Juventus 0: Trippier injury threatens to overshadow friendly victory
|Liverpool 3 Athletic Bilbao 1: Young forwards fire Reds to Dublin victory
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Amiens 0: Neymar watches on as Cavani and Pastore seal victory
|Championship Review: Wolves edge Boro as Bristol City and QPR start in style
|Mendy heats up Mbappe speculation after Monaco striker meets with Man City´s Sane
|Nice dismiss Dalbert to Inter reports
|N´Koulou joins Torino on season-long loan
|Burnley v Hannover abandoned due to crowd trouble
|WATCH: Neymar gets rapturous reception at PSG presentation
|Reschke leaves Bayern to become Stuttgart sporting director
|Bacca wants Sevilla return - agent
|Neymar wanted to leave Barcelona spotlight to Messi, explains father
|Dembele to replace Neymar? Dortmund forward says ´all players´ want to play for a team like Barcelon
|PSG president Al-Khelaifi lauds Barcelona for co-operating in Neymar deal
|Neymar Sr accuses Barcelona of ´blackmail´ over €26m loyalty bonus
|Mbappe has never said he wants to leave Monaco - Vasilyev
|Wenger to rest players in Europa League
|Barcelona evaluating Vermaelen and Gomes injuries
|Mbappe to return in two or three days after ´not serious´ injury
|Mahrez keen to speak with Roma
|Chelsea boss Conte anticipating most difficult season of his career
|Wenger: Sanchez will have motivation for title fight
|Barca must turn page after Neymar exit - Valverde
|Vardy double, Iheanacho injury scare as Leicester beat Gladbach