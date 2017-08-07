Related

Article

Barcelona 5 Chapecoense 0: Messi and Suarez hit their stride without Neymar

7 August 2017 22:37

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were both on target in their first match without Neymar as Barcelona eased to a 5-0 win over Chapecoense in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

The feted 'MSN' forward line is no more after the Brazil superstar completed his world-record €222million move to Paris Saint-Germain last week and it was a more unheralded player filling Neymar's spot on the left of a three-man attack who struck first.

Gerard Deulofeu re-joined Barca during the close-season after his boyhood club activated a buyback option to bring him back from Everton following a successful loan stint at AC Milan and the 23-year-old winger linked pleasingly with Messi after opening his Camp Nou account.

Chapecoense were selected as opponents for Barcelona's traditional curtain raiser to their domestic season to commemorate the 71 people – including 19 players – who died when the Brazilian club's plane crashed en route to the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional last November.

Alan Ruschel, one of three playing survivors from the crash, captained the visitors and took to the field alongside colleagues Jakson Follmann and Neto for an emotional tribute before kick-off.

Sergio Busquets found the top corner with a superb long-range effort and Messi and Luis Suarez were on target either side of half-time, while Denis Suarez came off the bench to round off a useful workout ahead of Sunday's Supercopa de Espana first leg against Real Madrid.

Unsurprisingly, goalkeeper Elias was the busiest Chapecoense player during the first half as Barca instantly clicked into gear.

Elias denied Messi and Luis Suarez at the end of flowing moves before Deulofeu tapped home Ivan Rakitic's low cross at the far post in the sixth minute.

Busquet's spectacular second left the over-worked 22-year-old with no chance before Wellington Paulista dragged wide from 25 yards, having found space on a rare Chapecoense counter-attack.

A dubious offside flag prevented Messi from teeing up a third for Gerard Pique, but the mercurial Argentine was on the scoresheet with half an hour played, receiving a return pass at the second attempt from Deulofeu and lashing high into the net.

Ruschel made way to a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 36th minute, while Luis Suarez was left baffled by his failure to get on the scoresheet by the break as Elias saved with his legs and produced an astonishing right-handed reaction save.

The Uruguay star got his goal nine minutes into the second half, beating Elias at the near post with a vicious strike following a deft one-two with Messi.

Denis Suarez will hope for more first-team opportunities under new head coach Ernesto Valverde and did his prospects no harm with an unerring low finish in the 74th minute, when Messi dropped deep to impeccably play creator once more.

New signing Nelson Semedo won an 89th-minute penalty, but Paco Alcacer's poorly struck effort was saved by replacement goalkeeper Artur Moraes.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 8 August

00:07 Nice bring in Saint-Maximin from Monaco

Monday 7 August

23:29 Teen star Haksabanovic joins West Ham
22:37 Barcelona 5 Chapecoense 0: Messi and Suarez hit their stride without Neymar
20:56 Choupo-Moting joins Stoke City on free transfer
20:29 Mourinho just another coach - Ramos compares Zidane favourably to Manchester United boss
19:41 Ronaldo ´relaxed´ and ready to face old club United
19:20 Guardiola: Intelligent Bernardo Silva ready to make immediate Manchester City impact
18:28 Van Dijk hands in Southampton transfer request
18:05 Gap from United to Madrid is obvious - Mourinho outlines Super Cup task
18:05 Monaco bolster attack with Ghezzal
17:34 Morgan praises Mahrez attitude as Roma speculation continues
17:21 United ready to pounce if Madrid let Bale leave
16:59 Celtic still hopeful of signing Man City´s Roberts despite Nice interest
16:55 Brighton break transfer record for PSV´s Propper
16:26 Ronaldinho struggles to understand Neymar choosing PSG over Barca
16:22 Nice complete Wesley Sneijder signing
15:40 Guardiola bringing Barcelona style to Manchester City, claims Toure
15:08 Why 100m silver medallist Coleman picked athletics over American football
14:57 Cahill concerned by size of Chelsea squad
14:42 Ronaldo goals, Spanish dominance and English woe - the UEFA Super Cup in Opta stats
14:26 Biabiany swaps Inter for Sparta Prague
13:18 Chelsea captain Cahill apologises to Mertesacker
13:12 Benitez confirms Newcastle´s interest in Arsenal striker Perez
12:51 Pogba, Pirlo and Vidal departures prepared Juventus for Bonucci exit - Chiellini
12:45 Bartomeu on Neymar exit: No player is bigger than Barca
12:19 Manchester United loan Borthwick-Jackson to Leeds
12:01 Wenger thrilled with ´outstanding´ Kolasinac after having Wembley doubts
10:57 Zorc: No agreement between Dembele and Barca
10:10 Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid squad to face Man Utd
09:50 Klopp: Liverpool do not need another centre-back
09:03 Sanchez left out due to lack of preparation, says Wenger
05:56 Chinese company denies approach to buy Man United stake
05:25 MLS Review: Timbers too good for Galaxy, Atlanta snatch last-gasp draw
04:39 Milan didn´t plan to sign Bonucci from Juventus - Mirabelli
03:18 Brazilian soccer team set for emotional match as plane-crash survivor returns
03:00 Artur and Chapecoense ready for emotional Barca clash as Ruschel prepares to return
02:54 Villa hat-trick inspires comeback and settles New York derby
00:40 Costa still with Chelsea - Atleti boss Simeone refuses to fan transfer flames

Sunday 6 August

23:57 Ramsey and Ozil doubtful for Arsenal´s Premier League opener
23:48 Friendly Review: Inter and Atleti notch wins as Sandro strikes for Everton
22:40 Inter 3 Villarreal 1: Jovetic stunner serves timely reminder of talents
21:46 Miedema fires Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory
21:15 Community Shield silverware gives Arsenal momentum - Elneny
21:04 Sneijder agrees to join Nice
20:22 Courtois one of the best penalty takers - Conte defends wild miss
20:02 Bolton Wanderers 2 Leeds United 3: Phillips brace seals five-goal thriller
19:10 Rot-Weiss Erfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 5: Isak stars as BVB bounce back
19:09 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Atletico Madrid 3: Late Lucas strike sinks Seagulls
18:46 Wenger urges fans to back Arsenal after Wembley win
17:57 Lille 3 Nantes 0: Bielsa back with a bang to rout Ranieri
17:54 WATCH: Happy Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal celebrate Community Shield
17:16 Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (4-1 pens): Courtois and Morata blunder in shoot-out
15:46 Ibrahimovic ´could come back´ says Milan sporting director
13:51 Conte can´t stop Hazard leaving Chelsea
13:22 Aubameyang staying at Dortmund after considering China offer
12:08 Lewandowski: Bayern will be perfect in a few months
11:09 It is best not to play Everton target Sigurdsson, says Clement
10:29 Rooney: Man Utd would need Ronaldo or Messi to break my record!
07:09 MLS Review: Fire blaze Revs, Toronto held
05:54 WATCH: Drogba scores stunning free-kick for Phoenix Rising
04:32 Wenger has backing of Arsenal board to keep Sanchez
03:57 Emery welcomes added pressure after Neymar arrival as PSG win season opener
03:33 Verratti: There was Barca contact but I´m staying at PSG
03:00 Bernardo Silva would ´love´ Mbappe at Man City
02:18 Alves: Neymar told me to join PSG before he left Barca
01:53 Bayern will be ready, don´t worry - Ancelotti bullish after Supercup success
01:15 Dortmund led three times, we have to win - Bosz laments Supercup setback
01:08 Swansea smash Sampdoria as Premier League sides impress
00:35 Eiffel good! PSG´s towering Neymar tribute
00:18 Barca must pay more than €100m for Dembele, says Watzke
00:03 Allegri rules out Alex Sandro sale

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Athletic Club 0 +0 0
2 Atlético Madrid 0 +0 0
3 Barcelona 0 +0 0
4 Celta de Vigo 0 +0 0
5 Deportivo Alavés 0 +0 0

Facebook