Barcelona 5 Chapecoense 0: Messi and Suarez hit their stride without Neymar

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were both on target in their first match without Neymar as Barcelona eased to a 5-0 win over Chapecoense in the Joan Gamper Trophy.
The feted 'MSN' forward line is no more after the Brazil superstar completed his world-record €222million move to Paris Saint-Germain last week and it was a more unheralded player filling Neymar's spot on the left of a three-man attack who struck first.
Gerard Deulofeu re-joined Barca during the close-season after his boyhood club activated a buyback option to bring him back from Everton following a successful loan stint at AC Milan and the 23-year-old winger linked pleasingly with Messi after opening his Camp Nou account.
Chapecoense were selected as opponents for Barcelona's traditional curtain raiser to their domestic season to commemorate the 71 people – including 19 players – who died when the Brazilian club's plane crashed en route to the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional last November.
Alan Ruschel, one of three playing survivors from the crash, captained the visitors and took to the field alongside colleagues Jakson Follmann and Neto for an emotional tribute before kick-off.
Sergio Busquets found the top corner with a superb long-range effort and Messi and Luis Suarez were on target either side of half-time, while Denis Suarez came off the bench to round off a useful workout ahead of Sunday's Supercopa de Espana first leg against Real Madrid.
GOAALLLLLLL! Messi adds a third! #GamperBarça Watch the game LIVE on Facebook! pic.twitter.com/LcXckVSX5m— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2017
Unsurprisingly, goalkeeper Elias was the busiest Chapecoense player during the first half as Barca instantly clicked into gear.
Elias denied Messi and Luis Suarez at the end of flowing moves before Deulofeu tapped home Ivan Rakitic's low cross at the far post in the sixth minute.
Busquet's spectacular second left the over-worked 22-year-old with no chance before Wellington Paulista dragged wide from 25 yards, having found space on a rare Chapecoense counter-attack.
A dubious offside flag prevented Messi from teeing up a third for Gerard Pique, but the mercurial Argentine was on the scoresheet with half an hour played, receiving a return pass at the second attempt from Deulofeu and lashing high into the net.
Ruschel made way to a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 36th minute, while Luis Suarez was left baffled by his failure to get on the scoresheet by the break as Elias saved with his legs and produced an astonishing right-handed reaction save.
The Uruguay star got his goal nine minutes into the second half, beating Elias at the near post with a vicious strike following a deft one-two with Messi.
Denis Suarez will hope for more first-team opportunities under new head coach Ernesto Valverde and did his prospects no harm with an unerring low finish in the 74th minute, when Messi dropped deep to impeccably play creator once more.
New signing Nelson Semedo won an 89th-minute penalty, but Paco Alcacer's poorly struck effort was saved by replacement goalkeeper Artur Moraes.
GOOOAAALLLL!! SUAREZ squeezes it home 4-0! Watch LIVE on the Barcelona Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/EC797gORQx— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2017
|Teen star Haksabanovic joins West Ham
|Barcelona 5 Chapecoense 0: Messi and Suarez hit their stride without Neymar
|Choupo-Moting joins Stoke City on free transfer
|Mourinho just another coach - Ramos compares Zidane favourably to Manchester United boss
|Ronaldo ´relaxed´ and ready to face old club United
|Guardiola: Intelligent Bernardo Silva ready to make immediate Manchester City impact
|Van Dijk hands in Southampton transfer request
|Gap from United to Madrid is obvious - Mourinho outlines Super Cup task
|Monaco bolster attack with Ghezzal
|Morgan praises Mahrez attitude as Roma speculation continues
|United ready to pounce if Madrid let Bale leave
|Celtic still hopeful of signing Man City´s Roberts despite Nice interest
|Brighton break transfer record for PSV´s Propper
|Ronaldinho struggles to understand Neymar choosing PSG over Barca
|Nice complete Wesley Sneijder signing
|Guardiola bringing Barcelona style to Manchester City, claims Toure
|Why 100m silver medallist Coleman picked athletics over American football
|Cahill concerned by size of Chelsea squad
|Ronaldo goals, Spanish dominance and English woe - the UEFA Super Cup in Opta stats
|Biabiany swaps Inter for Sparta Prague
|Chelsea captain Cahill apologises to Mertesacker
|Benitez confirms Newcastle´s interest in Arsenal striker Perez
|Pogba, Pirlo and Vidal departures prepared Juventus for Bonucci exit - Chiellini
|Bartomeu on Neymar exit: No player is bigger than Barca
|Manchester United loan Borthwick-Jackson to Leeds
|Wenger thrilled with ´outstanding´ Kolasinac after having Wembley doubts
|Zorc: No agreement between Dembele and Barca
|Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid squad to face Man Utd
|Klopp: Liverpool do not need another centre-back
|Sanchez left out due to lack of preparation, says Wenger
|Chinese company denies approach to buy Man United stake
|MLS Review: Timbers too good for Galaxy, Atlanta snatch last-gasp draw
|Milan didn´t plan to sign Bonucci from Juventus - Mirabelli
|Brazilian soccer team set for emotional match as plane-crash survivor returns
|Artur and Chapecoense ready for emotional Barca clash as Ruschel prepares to return
|Villa hat-trick inspires comeback and settles New York derby
|Costa still with Chelsea - Atleti boss Simeone refuses to fan transfer flames
|Ramsey and Ozil doubtful for Arsenal´s Premier League opener
|Friendly Review: Inter and Atleti notch wins as Sandro strikes for Everton
|Inter 3 Villarreal 1: Jovetic stunner serves timely reminder of talents
|Miedema fires Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory
|Community Shield silverware gives Arsenal momentum - Elneny
|Sneijder agrees to join Nice
|Courtois one of the best penalty takers - Conte defends wild miss
|Bolton Wanderers 2 Leeds United 3: Phillips brace seals five-goal thriller
|Rot-Weiss Erfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 5: Isak stars as BVB bounce back
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Atletico Madrid 3: Late Lucas strike sinks Seagulls
|Wenger urges fans to back Arsenal after Wembley win
|Lille 3 Nantes 0: Bielsa back with a bang to rout Ranieri
|WATCH: Happy Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal celebrate Community Shield
|Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (4-1 pens): Courtois and Morata blunder in shoot-out
|Ibrahimovic ´could come back´ says Milan sporting director
|Conte can´t stop Hazard leaving Chelsea
|Aubameyang staying at Dortmund after considering China offer
|Lewandowski: Bayern will be perfect in a few months
|It is best not to play Everton target Sigurdsson, says Clement
|Rooney: Man Utd would need Ronaldo or Messi to break my record!
|MLS Review: Fire blaze Revs, Toronto held
|WATCH: Drogba scores stunning free-kick for Phoenix Rising
|Wenger has backing of Arsenal board to keep Sanchez
|Emery welcomes added pressure after Neymar arrival as PSG win season opener
|Verratti: There was Barca contact but I´m staying at PSG
|Bernardo Silva would ´love´ Mbappe at Man City
|Alves: Neymar told me to join PSG before he left Barca
|Bayern will be ready, don´t worry - Ancelotti bullish after Supercup success
|Dortmund led three times, we have to win - Bosz laments Supercup setback
|Swansea smash Sampdoria as Premier League sides impress
|Eiffel good! PSG´s towering Neymar tribute
|Barca must pay more than €100m for Dembele, says Watzke
|Allegri rules out Alex Sandro sale