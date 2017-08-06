Related

WATCH: Happy Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal celebrate Community Shield

6 August 2017 17:54

A happy Alexis Sanchez joined in with Arsenal's Community Shield celebrations after their dramatic victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

Arsenal won 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time on Sunday, Thibaut Courtois and Alvaro Morata crucially missing the spot-kicks.

Sanchez, whose future has been subject of huge speculation throughout the transfer window, was not fit to play in the match after returning later than the majority of his team-mates due to his involvement in the Confederations Cup.

But he made a point of acknowledging Arsenal supporters after congratulating his team-mates on their victory.

Watch that and Arsenal's trophy lift below…

