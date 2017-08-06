A happy Alexis Sanchez joined in with Arsenal's Community Shield celebrations after their dramatic victory over Chelsea at Wembley.
Arsenal won 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time on Sunday, Thibaut Courtois and Alvaro Morata crucially missing the spot-kicks.
Sanchez, whose future has been subject of huge speculation throughout the transfer window, was not fit to play in the match after returning later than the majority of his team-mates due to his involvement in the Confederations Cup.
But he made a point of acknowledging Arsenal supporters after congratulating his team-mates on their victory.
Watch that and Arsenal's trophy lift below…
This guy certainly enjoyed that #AFCvCFC pic.twitter.com/C3kx5wURsG— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 6, 2017
We've won the Community Shield for the 15th time #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/qAurRiXaow— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 6, 2017
|Rot-Weiss Erfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 5: Isak stars as BVB bounce back
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Atletico Madrid 3: Late Lucas strike sinks Seagulls
|Wenger urges fans to back Arsenal after Wembley win
|Lille 3 Nantes 0: Bielsa back with a bang to rout Ranieri
|WATCH: Happy Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal celebrate Community Shield
|Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (4-1 pens): Courtois and Morata blunder in shoot-out
|Ibrahimovic ´could come back´ says Milan sporting director
|Conte can´t stop Hazard leaving Chelsea
|Aubameyang staying at Dortmund after considering China offer
|Lewandowski: Bayern will be perfect in a few months
|It is best not to play Everton target Sigurdsson, says Clement
|Rooney: Man Utd would need Ronaldo or Messi to break my record!
|MLS Review: Fire blaze Revs, Toronto held
|WATCH: Drogba scores stunning free-kick for Phoenix Rising
|Wenger has backing of Arsenal board to keep Sanchez
|Emery welcomes added pressure after Neymar arrival as PSG win season opener
|Verratti: There was Barca contact but I´m staying at PSG
|Bernardo Silva would ´love´ Mbappe at Man City
|Alves: Neymar told me to join PSG before he left Barca
|Bayern will be ready, don´t worry - Ancelotti bullish after Supercup success
|Dortmund led three times, we have to win - Bosz laments Supercup setback
|Swansea smash Sampdoria as Premier League sides impress
|Eiffel good! PSG´s towering Neymar tribute
|Barca must pay more than €100m for Dembele, says Watzke
|Allegri rules out Alex Sandro sale
|Tottenham´s Trippier a doubt for Premier League opener
|Borussia Dortmund 2 Bayern Munich 2 (4-5 pens): Bosz´s boys lead twice but pay penalty
|Liverpool youngsters took next step in Dublin - Klopp
|Neymar ´is one of the greatest´ & PSG must take advantage, says Kimpembe
|Championship Review: Terry´s Villa pegged back by Hull as Wolves down Boro
|Cristiano Ronaldo back in training with Real Madrid
|Tottenham 2 Juventus 0: Trippier injury threatens to overshadow friendly victory
|Liverpool 3 Athletic Bilbao 1: Young forwards fire Reds to Dublin victory
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Amiens 0: Neymar watches on as Cavani and Pastore seal victory
|Championship Review: Wolves edge Boro as Bristol City and QPR start in style
|Mendy heats up Mbappe speculation after Monaco striker meets with Man City´s Sane
|Nice dismiss Dalbert to Inter reports
|N´Koulou joins Torino on season-long loan
|Burnley v Hannover abandoned due to crowd trouble
|WATCH: Neymar gets rapturous reception at PSG presentation
|Reschke leaves Bayern to become Stuttgart sporting director
|Bacca wants Sevilla return - agent
|Neymar wanted to leave Barcelona spotlight to Messi, explains father
|Dembele to replace Neymar? Dortmund forward says ´all players´ want to play for a team like Barcelon
|PSG president Al-Khelaifi lauds Barcelona for co-operating in Neymar deal
|Neymar Sr accuses Barcelona of ´blackmail´ over €26m loyalty bonus
|Mbappe has never said he wants to leave Monaco - Vasilyev
|Wenger to rest players in Europa League
|Barcelona evaluating Vermaelen and Gomes injuries
|Mbappe to return in two or three days after ´not serious´ injury
|Mahrez keen to speak with Roma
|Chelsea boss Conte anticipating most difficult season of his career
|Wenger: Sanchez will have motivation for title fight
|Barca must turn page after Neymar exit - Valverde
|Vardy double, Iheanacho injury scare as Leicester beat Gladbach
|The boys from Brazil: Neymar joins PSG´s roll call of samba stars
|Championship Review: Sunderland held as Forest edge Millwall
|Galatasaray seal Fernando signing from Manchester City
|Monaco 3 Toulouse 2: Mbappe limps off as champions win thriller
|Gimnastic 1 Barcelona 1: Alcacer brilliance rescues draw in first match since Neymar sale
|Targett signs new five-year deal at Southampton
|Bilic: West Ham must cut out mistakes after Man City loss
|Guardiola urges Man City to deliver on pre-season promise
|Koeman: Hajduk Split draw a real challenge
|Dixon, McLeish and Murphy among FA diving review panel
|Liverpool suffer Lallana injury blow
|Manchester City 3 West Ham 0: Title contenders hit top form in ominous showing
|Monchi ´uneasy and afraid´ after Neymar transfer
|Onomah signs new Tottenham deal, joins Aston Villa on loan
|Badstuber returns to Stuttgart roots
|Klopp braced for stern Hoffenheim challenge (and claims he saw it coming)
|Conte quizzed on Matic departure... and he didn´t look happy
|Costa agent claims are ´nonsense´, insist Chelsea
|Neymar rejects Figo comparisons over world-record PSG switch
|PSG chief Al-Khelaifi denies FFP breach and tells sceptics to ´go have a coffee´
|I told good friend Pique not to post ´he´s staying´ Tweet - Neymar
|Barcelona refuse to pay €26m Neymar loyalty bonus
|Neymar: I´m not at PSG to be the star, I came to dream bigger
|It happened to me at Real Madrid - Ancelotti not worried by Bayern´s pre-season woes
|Europa League play-off draw: AC Milan take on Shkendija, Ajax meet Rosenborg
|Europa League play-off draw in full
|Neymar: The Barcelona years
|Anti-competitive, unjustified and illegal - FIFPro blasts FIFA transfer rules after Neymar switch
|Champions League play-off draw: Liverpool face Hoffenheim, Napoli meet Nice
|Champions League play-off draw in full
|I want to show what I can do - Pereira desperate for Manchester United chance
|No Neymar in UEFA´s Champions League positional awards shortlist
|From Figo to Neymar - the 21st century explosion of the world-record transfer fee
|Messi to thrive without Neymar? - Barcelona´s MSN in Opta stats
|PSG fans queue for first Neymar shirts
|Dybala, Coutinho or Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
|From Mbappe to Balotelli – five players who could overshadow Neymar in Ligue 1 in 2017-18
|Liverpool loss Hummels´ ´worst game ever´ at Bayern Munich
|105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
|Neymar officially presented on Friday before thousands are due for fan welcome at Parc des Princes
|Neymar to PSG and Mbappe linked with exit: What state are Monaco in for Ligue 1 defence?
|Kjaer wants to make mark in LaLiga and Champions League with Sevilla
|Ibrahimovic and Falcao? Milan CEO won´t say no
|Inter rule out Perisic sale as Ausilio reveals contract talks
|Twitter reacts to Neymar´s €222m PSG move
|It is as if nothing happened - Donnarumma grateful for AC Milan fans´ warm reception
|Everton boss Koeman stresses Europa League importance
|Neymar to follow Ibrahimovic and wear number 10 shirt at PSG