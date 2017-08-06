Swansea smash Sampdoria as Premier League sides impress

Swansea City put four past Serie A side Sampdoria to headline several successful friendly outings for Premier League teams.

Tottenham and Liverpool both outlined their potential by beating top European opposition while Bayer Leverkusen and Celta Vigo fought out a six-goal thriller in Germany.

We round up the pick of the action from Saturday's pre-season encounters.

ABRAHAM SCORES AGAIN AS SWANSEA STUN SAMPDORIA

Tammy Abraham bagged his third goal of pre-season but came off under an injury cloud in Swansea's 4-0 thrashing of Sampdoria.

The England U21 star scored the hosts' third before being withdrawn for precautionary reasons according to Swans manager Paul Clement.

Leroy Fer's header and a bizarre Ricky Alvarez own goal had earlier given Clement's side a 2-0 advantage, with Federico Fernandez adding the fourth to give Swansea a significant confidence boost ahead of the new season.

"I am confident that by next Saturday, we will be ready.”



The boss on @sampdoria and @SouthamptonFC : https://t.co/6EhlgmNNmO pic.twitter.com/2cJ3Lr70YJ — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 5, 2017

Fellow Premier League sides Stoke City and Southampton also look ready for the new campaign to commence following eye-catching victories.

Xherdan Shaqiri orchestrated Stoke's revival in their come-from-behind 2-1 win over RB Leipzig in Germany while the Saints, again minus Virgil Van Dijk, saw off LaLiga side Sevilla 2-0.

LIVERPOOL SIGN OFF IN STYLE

Jurgen Klopp appears to have fresh attacking options for the new Premier League campaign after Ben Woodburn and Dominic Solanke fired Liverpool to a stylish 3-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao.

The young attacking pair both scored after half-time to cap a near-perfect pre-season at Anfield.

Inaki Williams had earlier cancelled out Roberto Firmino's 21st-minute penalty, with Woodburn putting Liverpool back in front just short of the hour before Solanke rounded off victory late in proceedings.

A solid sign-off.



The story as Reds end pre-season with a win: https://t.co/w5bIc8lEUK pic.twitter.com/KlgdzJR1Q7 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 5, 2017

TRIPPIER CONCERN IN SPURS WIN

Tottenham finalised their preparations with a controlled 2-0 defeat of Champions League finalists Juventus but it wasn't all good news as Kieran Trippier hobbled off with a leg complaint.

Expected to replace Kyle Walker at right-back, Trippier needed to be withdrawn prior to half-time after getting his leg caught in the Wembley turf.

Spurs overcame the setback to seal an impressive result courtesy of goals from Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen either side of half-time.

BAYER BRILLIANCE NOT ENOUGH

Bayer Leverkusen roared back from two goals down to lead Celta Vigo at the BayArena before eventually being forced to settle for a 3-3 draw.

Admir Mehmedi, Joel Pohjanpalo and Kevin Volland all scored in a chaotic 15-minute spell to overturn John Guidetti's brace, but the Europa League semi-finalists recovered to equalise late through Maxi Gomez.

Elsewhere in Germany, Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt cruised to 3-0 wins over Bologna and Real Betis respectively while Mainz needed extra-time to see off Twente 2-0.

Werder Bremen were less successful against Valencia, losing 2-1 as Max Kruse's goal was sandwiched by Dani Parejo's superb free-kick and a late Toni Latorre winner.