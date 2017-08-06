Rooney: Man Utd would need Ronaldo or Messi to break my record!

Wayne Rooney is confident his Manchester United goalscoring record will remain intact, saying it would take his former club signing Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi for it to come under threat.

The forward left United to re-join Everton last month, 13 years after initially leaving Goodison Park for Old Trafford as a teenager.

Rooney departed Jose Mourinho's side as the club's record goalscorer, with 253 strikes to his name, four more than Bobby Charlton's previous record.

The 31-year-old believes the rarity of modern players staying at clubs for the long-term means the record he is so proud of remains safe, unless a game-changing talent was to arrive.

Asked if his record would be surpassed, Rooney told reporters: "You never know, if they get someone like Messi or Ronaldo the record might get broken!

"But I think that in football now, players don't really tend to stay at clubs for that long. The only way I can see it being broken is if someone stays for the same period of time that I did.

"It is fantastic to have left that mark behind. It is a great legacy to have left. I left United with great memories. It was a successful time for the club and it was great for me.

"I loved it there. I loved working with the players but it was the right time for me to move on and I feel I have certainly made the right decision in coming here."

Rooney broke the record with a goal against Stoke City in January, the same team he will face when he makes his Premier League return for Everton on Saturday.

"To score that goal against Stoke for United last season was a highlight for me because of what it meant," he said. "It was a huge moment for me as a player.

"Winning the trophies was great, but it was tough at times because I didn't feel like I was part of winning the League Cup and Europa League.

"But it was a special moment to beat Sir Bobby. It was a proud moment.

"Obviously the first game back against Stoke will be an emotional and special day for me, but you have to put that aside once you are on the pitch and get out there and play.

"Before every game there are nerves but once you are out there they go out of your head. Hopefully we will get a win and I will try to get a goal. That would be perfect."