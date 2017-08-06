Related

Article

Ramsey and Ozil doubtful for Arsenal´s Premier League opener

6 August 2017 23:57

Aaron Ramsey is unlikely to play in Arsenal's Premier League opener against Leicester City due to a calf injury, while Mesut Ozil is also in doubt for the Emirates Stadium clash.

Attacking midfield duo Ramsey and Ozil missed Sunday's Community Shield showdown with Chelsea at Wembley, where new Arsenal signing Sead Kolasinac cancelled out Victor Moses' opener to seal a 1-1 draw after Pedro was sent off for the Premier League champions.

Under the "ABBA" penalty shoot-out trial, Arsenal won 4-1, as Blues goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and record signing Alvaro Morata missed from 12 yards.

Wenger called for Arsenal to take encouragement from the result but guard against the early season stumbles that have hindered them over recent years, although they might have to make do without two key performers.

"Mesut got a kick on his ankle and it is swollen. He couldn't practice and he couldn't play," Wenger told a news conference.

"Overall, we'll see – he has a little chance to play on Friday night. Ramsey has a chance to play but he could be short as well. He has a little calf problem."

On besting Chelsea at the national stadium, as Arsenal did in the FA Cup final two-and-a-half months ago, Wenger added: "It's an encouragement, it's no more than that. We want to find a good balance between the confidence we can get out of this game and the urgency that every Premier League game demands.

"We've had some bad starts over the last four years in the first games in the Premier League but we have the intensity in our preparations that we need to be ready.

"Let's go into the Premier League with the same discipline, the same spirit and see where we can go. You have seven or eight teams who will say, 'we can win it, the Premier League', so that makes it very interesting.

"Chelsea will be there again, they are a top-quality team. You cannot discount Chelsea."

Sponsored links

Monday 7 August

00:40 Costa still with Chelsea - Atleti boss Simeone refuses to fan transfer flames

Sunday 6 August

23:57 Ramsey and Ozil doubtful for Arsenal´s Premier League opener
23:48 Friendly Review: Inter and Atleti notch wins as Sandro strikes for Everton
22:40 Inter 3 Villarreal 1: Jovetic stunner serves timely reminder of talents
21:46 Miedema fires Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory
21:15 Community Shield silverware gives Arsenal momentum - Elneny
21:04 Sneijder agrees to join Nice
20:22 Courtois one of the best penalty takers - Conte defends wild miss
20:02 Bolton Wanderers 2 Leeds United 3: Phillips brace seals five-goal thriller
19:10 Rot-Weiss Erfurt 2 Borussia Dortmund 5: Isak stars as BVB bounce back
19:09 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Atletico Madrid 3: Late Lucas strike sinks Seagulls
18:46 Wenger urges fans to back Arsenal after Wembley win
17:57 Lille 3 Nantes 0: Bielsa back with a bang to rout Ranieri
17:54 WATCH: Happy Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal celebrate Community Shield
17:16 Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (4-1 pens): Courtois and Morata blunder in shoot-out
15:46 Ibrahimovic ´could come back´ says Milan sporting director
13:51 Conte can´t stop Hazard leaving Chelsea
13:22 Aubameyang staying at Dortmund after considering China offer
12:08 Lewandowski: Bayern will be perfect in a few months
11:09 It is best not to play Everton target Sigurdsson, says Clement
10:29 Rooney: Man Utd would need Ronaldo or Messi to break my record!
07:09 MLS Review: Fire blaze Revs, Toronto held
05:54 WATCH: Drogba scores stunning free-kick for Phoenix Rising
04:32 Wenger has backing of Arsenal board to keep Sanchez
03:57 Emery welcomes added pressure after Neymar arrival as PSG win season opener
03:33 Verratti: There was Barca contact but I´m staying at PSG
03:00 Bernardo Silva would ´love´ Mbappe at Man City
02:18 Alves: Neymar told me to join PSG before he left Barca
01:53 Bayern will be ready, don´t worry - Ancelotti bullish after Supercup success
01:15 Dortmund led three times, we have to win - Bosz laments Supercup setback
01:08 Swansea smash Sampdoria as Premier League sides impress
00:35 Eiffel good! PSG´s towering Neymar tribute
00:18 Barca must pay more than €100m for Dembele, says Watzke
00:03 Allegri rules out Alex Sandro sale

Saturday 5 August

23:26 Tottenham´s Trippier a doubt for Premier League opener
22:57 Borussia Dortmund 2 Bayern Munich 2 (4-5 pens): Bosz´s boys lead twice but pay penalty
21:20 Liverpool youngsters took next step in Dublin - Klopp
21:16 Neymar ´is one of the greatest´ & PSG must take advantage, says Kimpembe
20:55 Championship Review: Terry´s Villa pegged back by Hull as Wolves down Boro
20:39 Cristiano Ronaldo back in training with Real Madrid
20:25 Tottenham 2 Juventus 0: Trippier injury threatens to overshadow friendly victory
20:12 Liverpool 3 Athletic Bilbao 1: Young forwards fire Reds to Dublin victory
19:06 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Amiens 0: Neymar watches on as Cavani and Pastore seal victory
18:37 Championship Review: Wolves edge Boro as Bristol City and QPR start in style
18:17 Mendy heats up Mbappe speculation after Monaco striker meets with Man City´s Sane
17:31 Nice dismiss Dalbert to Inter reports
17:26 N´Koulou joins Torino on season-long loan
17:19 Burnley v Hannover abandoned due to crowd trouble
17:00 WATCH: Neymar gets rapturous reception at PSG presentation
16:28 Reschke leaves Bayern to become Stuttgart sporting director
16:05 Bacca wants Sevilla return - agent
15:21 Neymar wanted to leave Barcelona spotlight to Messi, explains father
14:58 Dembele to replace Neymar? Dortmund forward says ´all players´ want to play for a team like Barcelon
14:18 PSG president Al-Khelaifi lauds Barcelona for co-operating in Neymar deal
14:05 Neymar Sr accuses Barcelona of ´blackmail´ over €26m loyalty bonus
13:35 Mbappe has never said he wants to leave Monaco - Vasilyev
13:29 Wenger to rest players in Europa League
13:12 Barcelona evaluating Vermaelen and Gomes injuries
12:27 Mbappe to return in two or three days after ´not serious´ injury
12:17 Mahrez keen to speak with Roma
11:38 Chelsea boss Conte anticipating most difficult season of his career
11:14 Wenger: Sanchez will have motivation for title fight
10:09 Barca must turn page after Neymar exit - Valverde
00:27 Vardy double, Iheanacho injury scare as Leicester beat Gladbach

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 AFC Bournemouth 0 +0 0
2 Arsenal 0 +0 0
3 Brighton & Hov… 0 +0 0
4 Burnley 0 +0 0
5 Chelsea 0 +0 0
6 Crystal Palace 0 +0 0
7 Everton 0 +0 0
8 Huddersfield Town 0 +0 0
9 Leicester City 0 +0 0
10 Liverpool 0 +0 0
11 Manchester City 0 +0 0
12 Manchester United 0 +0 0
13 Newcastle United 0 +0 0
14 Southampton 0 +0 0
15 Stoke City 0 +0 0
16 Swansea City 0 +0 0
17 Tottenham Hotspur 0 +0 0
18 Watford 0 +0 0
19 West Bromwich … 0 +0 0
20 West Ham United 0 +0 0

Facebook