Ibrahimovic ´could come back´ says Milan sporting director

AC Milan sporting director Massimo Mirabelli has left the door open for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return to the Rossoneri.

The 35-year-old Swede remains a free agent after being released by Manchester United at the end of last season.

LA Galaxy are among the clubs interested but the striker appears destined to stay in Europe as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

Ibrahimovic won the Scudetto and claimed Serie A's golden boot during a productive two-season spell with Milan and there remains a chance the two could reunite.

"Ibrahimovic? In life, never say never. Maybe an old acquaintance of ours could come back...," Mirabelli told Sport Mediaset.

"I don't want to hint at Ibra, that's not the case. We have our feet on the ground.

"We'll evaluate the things that we have to do after August 15."

Ibrahimović, Mkhitaryan and Pogba shortlisted for the 2016/17 #UEL Player of the Season award! pic.twitter.com/wHc4Pg9CcT — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 4, 2017

Mirabelli later fanned the flames by confirming he was open to "negotiating for other [Mino] Raiola clients" after renewing Gianluigi Donnarumma's contract last month.

Raiola - who is Ibrahimovic's representative - and Milan had been at war over the teenage goalkeeper before agreeing on a long-term extension.