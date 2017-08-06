Eiffel good! PSG´s towering Neymar tribute

Paris Saint-Germain crowned a memorable week by illuminating the Eiffel Tower in the club's colours to celebrate the arrival of Brazil superstar Neymar.

PSG completed their world-record purchase of Neymar from Barcelona on Thursday after activating his €222million buyout clause.

The 25-year-old forward was presented to an adoring public at the Parc des Princes on Saturday before watching his new team-mates chalk up an opening 2-0 victory over Amiens.

And the Ligue 1 giants wrapped up a celebratory day by giving one of the world's most famous landmarks a red and navy blue makeover.