Dortmund led three times, we have to win - Bosz laments Supercup setback

Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Bosz rued his team coughing up two leads against Bayern Munich before suffering penalty shoot-out heartache in the DFL-Supercup.
Christian Pulisic pounced on slack Bayern defending to delight Signal Iduna Park with the opening goal after 12 minutes but Robert Lewandowski ensured his former club's advantage was short-lived.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang produced a sublime finish on the end of Ousmane Dembele's pass 19 minutes from time before a late penalty box scramble resulted in an own-goal from Roman Burki.
Dortmund goalkeeper Burki saved from Joshua Kimmich in the shoot-out but opposite number Sven Ulreich denied Sebastian Rode and Marc Bartra to ensure the Bundesliga champions lifted the first silverware of the season.
"I'm not happy with the result. Two minutes before the end we have to win and we have not done that," said former Ajax boss Bosz after his first competitive game in charge.
"We were in the lead three times, even in the penalty shoot-out. In the end we have not won and I'm disappointed.
"As a coach I'm not satisfied with a defeat. On the first goal, our high press worked out and we did really well. Afterwards Bayern were better, with more chances.
"We were happy with 1-1 at the break and we played better in the second half because we were more compact and lost the ball fewer times – before it was too many ball losses and then there was too much space for our pressing [to work] because we were not compact.
"If we do that better, it will be difficult for Bayern Munich; if we lose the ball so often, we put more pressure on ourselves."
Danke! Wir sehen uns in der @bundesliga_de! #bvbfcb #supercup pic.twitter.com/DwCzpdkmos— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 5, 2017
Mario Gotze was absent from Dortmund's matchday squad, having returned to action during pre-season on the back of five months due to a metabolic disorder.
Bosz confirmed the Germany forward had suffered a minor setback and that patience was the key as he sought to get his career back on track.
"As I said, we have to be careful with him," the 53-year-old added. "He's had a five-month break.
"After two steps forward he has taken half a step back and he has to move two-and-a-half steps forward."
|Tottenham´s Trippier a doubt for Premier League opener
|Borussia Dortmund 2 Bayern Munich 2 (4-5 pens): Bosz´s boys lead twice but pay penalty
|Liverpool youngsters took next step in Dublin - Klopp
|Neymar ´is one of the greatest´ & PSG must take advantage, says Kimpembe
|Championship Review: Terry´s Villa pegged back by Hull as Wolves down Boro
|Cristiano Ronaldo back in training with Real Madrid
|Tottenham 2 Juventus 0: Trippier injury threatens to overshadow friendly victory
|Liverpool 3 Athletic Bilbao 1: Young forwards fire Reds to Dublin victory
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Amiens 0: Neymar watches on as Cavani and Pastore seal victory
|Championship Review: Wolves edge Boro as Bristol City and QPR start in style
|Mendy heats up Mbappe speculation after Monaco striker meets with Man City´s Sane
|Nice dismiss Dalbert to Inter reports
|N´Koulou joins Torino on season-long loan
|Burnley v Hannover abandoned due to crowd trouble
|WATCH: Neymar gets rapturous reception at PSG presentation
|Reschke leaves Bayern to become Stuttgart sporting director
|Bacca wants Sevilla return - agent
|Neymar wanted to leave Barcelona spotlight to Messi, explains father
|Dembele to replace Neymar? Dortmund forward says ´all players´ want to play for a team like Barcelon
|PSG president Al-Khelaifi lauds Barcelona for co-operating in Neymar deal
|Neymar Sr accuses Barcelona of ´blackmail´ over €26m loyalty bonus
|Mbappe has never said he wants to leave Monaco - Vasilyev
|Wenger to rest players in Europa League
|Barcelona evaluating Vermaelen and Gomes injuries
|Mbappe to return in two or three days after ´not serious´ injury
|Mahrez keen to speak with Roma
|Chelsea boss Conte anticipating most difficult season of his career
|Wenger: Sanchez will have motivation for title fight
|Barca must turn page after Neymar exit - Valverde
|Vardy double, Iheanacho injury scare as Leicester beat Gladbach
|The boys from Brazil: Neymar joins PSG´s roll call of samba stars
|Championship Review: Sunderland held as Forest edge Millwall
|Galatasaray seal Fernando signing from Manchester City
|Monaco 3 Toulouse 2: Mbappe limps off as champions win thriller
|Gimnastic 1 Barcelona 1: Alcacer brilliance rescues draw in first match since Neymar sale
|Targett signs new five-year deal at Southampton
|Bilic: West Ham must cut out mistakes after Man City loss
|Guardiola urges Man City to deliver on pre-season promise
|Koeman: Hajduk Split draw a real challenge
|Dixon, McLeish and Murphy among FA diving review panel
|Liverpool suffer Lallana injury blow
|Manchester City 3 West Ham 0: Title contenders hit top form in ominous showing
|Monchi ´uneasy and afraid´ after Neymar transfer
|Onomah signs new Tottenham deal, joins Aston Villa on loan
|Badstuber returns to Stuttgart roots
|Klopp braced for stern Hoffenheim challenge (and claims he saw it coming)
|Conte quizzed on Matic departure... and he didn´t look happy
|Costa agent claims are ´nonsense´, insist Chelsea
|Neymar rejects Figo comparisons over world-record PSG switch
|PSG chief Al-Khelaifi denies FFP breach and tells sceptics to ´go have a coffee´
|I told good friend Pique not to post ´he´s staying´ Tweet - Neymar
|Barcelona refuse to pay €26m Neymar loyalty bonus
|Neymar: I´m not at PSG to be the star, I came to dream bigger
|It happened to me at Real Madrid - Ancelotti not worried by Bayern´s pre-season woes
|Europa League play-off draw: AC Milan take on Shkendija, Ajax meet Rosenborg
|Europa League play-off draw in full
|Neymar: The Barcelona years
|Anti-competitive, unjustified and illegal - FIFPro blasts FIFA transfer rules after Neymar switch
|Champions League play-off draw: Liverpool face Hoffenheim, Napoli meet Nice
|Champions League play-off draw in full
|I want to show what I can do - Pereira desperate for Manchester United chance
|No Neymar in UEFA´s Champions League positional awards shortlist
|From Figo to Neymar - the 21st century explosion of the world-record transfer fee
|Messi to thrive without Neymar? - Barcelona´s MSN in Opta stats
|PSG fans queue for first Neymar shirts
|Dybala, Coutinho or Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
|From Mbappe to Balotelli – five players who could overshadow Neymar in Ligue 1 in 2017-18
|Liverpool loss Hummels´ ´worst game ever´ at Bayern Munich
|105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
|Neymar officially presented on Friday before thousands are due for fan welcome at Parc des Princes
|Neymar to PSG and Mbappe linked with exit: What state are Monaco in for Ligue 1 defence?
|Kjaer wants to make mark in LaLiga and Champions League with Sevilla
|Ibrahimovic and Falcao? Milan CEO won´t say no
|Inter rule out Perisic sale as Ausilio reveals contract talks
|Twitter reacts to Neymar´s €222m PSG move
|It is as if nothing happened - Donnarumma grateful for AC Milan fans´ warm reception
|Everton boss Koeman stresses Europa League importance
|Neymar to follow Ibrahimovic and wear number 10 shirt at PSG