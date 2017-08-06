Bolton Wanderers 2 Leeds United 3: Phillips brace seals five-goal thriller

Leeds United held on for a nervy 3-2 win over Bolton Wanderers with Kalvin Phillips' brace proving the difference at Macron Stadium.

Gary Madine and Adam le Fondre twice reduced two-goal deficits but Leeds ultimately survived a stern second-half examination to give new manager Thomas Christiansen a debut victory.

All three of the visitors' goals came inside the first 45 minutes as Phillips and striker Chris Wood combined to make it 2-0 by the half-hour mark, before Wood assisted the midfielder in restoring the advantage at 3-1.

Leeds lost Gaetano Berardi and Matthew Pennington to injury and their inexperience looked set to cost them when Le Fondre scored from the spot, but Christiansen's side saw out the remaining 25 minutes to kick off the new campaign with three points.