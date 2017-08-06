Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (4-1 pens): Courtois and Morata blunder in shoot-out

Thibaut Courtois and Alvaro Morata missed from the spot as Arsenal claimed the Community Shield by beating 10-man Chelsea 4-1 on penalties.
After a 1-1 draw in regulation time, the shoot-out saw goalkeeper Courtois, an unusual choice to take his side's second penalty, bizarrely fire his attempt way over.
That was followed by new signing Morata missing the target on his competitive debut, with Olivier Giroud going on to score the winning penalty.
In the match itself, Victor Moses, sent off when the Blues lost the FA Cup final to Arsenal in May, struck early in the second half with what looked like it would be the winner.
But Chelsea had Pedro sent off for a rash challenge on Mohamed Elneny and Arsenal substitute Sead Kolasinac, on his competitive bow, scored a header from the resulting free-kick with eight minutes remaining.
Alexandre Lacazette, given his Arsenal debut from the start, had earlier come the closest to a first-half goal at Wembley, sending a strike against the post.
Arsenal have now won the Community Shield three times in the last four years, while the Blues have lost four consecutive appearances in the fixture.
Victory for Arsene Wenger's men means the Shield has seen the FA Cup winners beat the defending Premier League champions for four consecutive seasons.
14 - Arsenal have won their 14th #CommunityShield (excluding shared), second only to Manchester United (18). Familiar. pic.twitter.com/eSElQR1fdn— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 6, 2017
Despite being without the likes of Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey, Arsenal were the first to threaten, Danny Welbeck heading straight at Courtois.
Arsenal continued to shade the early stages and came closest to a goal in the opening half. In a fast break, Lacazette exchanged passes with Welbeck and curled his effort against the post from just inside the penalty area.
The Gunners were forced into a change around the half-hour mark, Per Mertesacker replaced by Kolasinac after drawing blood in an aerial challenge with Gary Cahill, a blow for Wenger, who was already without Shkodran Mustafi and had opted to leave out Laurent Koscielny.
That gave Chelsea some momentum, with Moses and Pedro forcing Petr Cech to parry away their efforts in quick succession.
Willian then went into the book after he was adjudged to have dived under a challenge from Hector Bellerin, before the lively Alex Iwobi showed good footwork before testing Courtois at the other end.
Chelsea made the breakthrough just 50 seconds into the second half when a corner was poorly cleared by Granit Xhaka, allowing Cahill to head back into the area, with Moses timing his run to control and beat Cech from six yards.
Michy enjoyed that one! @mbatshuayi #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/B7y1ge1vPT— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 6, 2017
Wenger made two changes with 24 minutes remaining, Theo Walcott and Giroud replacing Iwobi and Lacazette, and Xhaka almost equalised soon after with a superb 30-yard strike, Courtois producing a fingertip save to deny him.
The Blues appeared to be closing in on victory as new signings Morata and Antonio Rudiger were handed late debuts from the substitutes' bench, but the match turned when Pedro was shown a straight red card for bringing down Elneny with his studs raised from behind.
From the free-kick that followed, Kolasinac rose to head into the bottom corner from Xhaka's precise delivery to send the match to penalties.
The new ABBA order for shoot-outs was used and there was a routine start with Cahill, Walcott and Nacho Monreal all scoring.
The penalties took a dramatic turn when surprise-taker Courtois, and then Morata, both missed the target, allowing Oxlade-Chamberlain and Giroud to seal victory for the Gunners.
Key Opta facts:
- This was Arsenal’s third shoot-out in the Community Shield, having lost their previous two against Manchester United in 1993 and 2003.
- The last two red cards issued in Community Shield matches have been to Chelsea players (Branislav Ivanovic in 2012, Pedro in 2017).
- There were just 82 seconds between Pedro's red card and Sead Kolasinac's equaliser.
- Kolasinac became the first player to open his goalscoring account for Arsenal in the Community Shield since Gilberto Silva in 2002.
- Victor Moses scored his first goal in 27 games for Chelsea in all competitions, since netting against Tottenham in November 2016.
|Wenger urges fans to back Arsenal after Wembley win
|Lille 3 Nantes 0: Bielsa back with a bang to rout Ranieri
|WATCH: Happy Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal celebrate Community Shield
|Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1 (4-1 pens): Courtois and Morata blunder in shoot-out
|Ibrahimovic ´could come back´ says Milan sporting director
|Conte can´t stop Hazard leaving Chelsea
|Aubameyang staying at Dortmund after considering China offer
|Lewandowski: Bayern will be perfect in a few months
|It is best not to play Everton target Sigurdsson, says Clement
|Rooney: Man Utd would need Ronaldo or Messi to break my record!
|MLS Review: Fire blaze Revs, Toronto held
|WATCH: Drogba scores stunning free-kick for Phoenix Rising
|Wenger has backing of Arsenal board to keep Sanchez
|Emery welcomes added pressure after Neymar arrival as PSG win season opener
|Verratti: There was Barca contact but I´m staying at PSG
|Bernardo Silva would ´love´ Mbappe at Man City
|Alves: Neymar told me to join PSG before he left Barca
|Bayern will be ready, don´t worry - Ancelotti bullish after Supercup success
|Dortmund led three times, we have to win - Bosz laments Supercup setback
|Swansea smash Sampdoria as Premier League sides impress
|Eiffel good! PSG´s towering Neymar tribute
|Barca must pay more than €100m for Dembele, says Watzke
|Allegri rules out Alex Sandro sale
|Tottenham´s Trippier a doubt for Premier League opener
|Borussia Dortmund 2 Bayern Munich 2 (4-5 pens): Bosz´s boys lead twice but pay penalty
|Liverpool youngsters took next step in Dublin - Klopp
|Neymar ´is one of the greatest´ & PSG must take advantage, says Kimpembe
|Championship Review: Terry´s Villa pegged back by Hull as Wolves down Boro
|Cristiano Ronaldo back in training with Real Madrid
|Tottenham 2 Juventus 0: Trippier injury threatens to overshadow friendly victory
|Liverpool 3 Athletic Bilbao 1: Young forwards fire Reds to Dublin victory
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Amiens 0: Neymar watches on as Cavani and Pastore seal victory
|Championship Review: Wolves edge Boro as Bristol City and QPR start in style
|Mendy heats up Mbappe speculation after Monaco striker meets with Man City´s Sane
|Nice dismiss Dalbert to Inter reports
|N´Koulou joins Torino on season-long loan
|Burnley v Hannover abandoned due to crowd trouble
|WATCH: Neymar gets rapturous reception at PSG presentation
|Reschke leaves Bayern to become Stuttgart sporting director
|Bacca wants Sevilla return - agent
|Neymar wanted to leave Barcelona spotlight to Messi, explains father
|Dembele to replace Neymar? Dortmund forward says ´all players´ want to play for a team like Barcelon
|PSG president Al-Khelaifi lauds Barcelona for co-operating in Neymar deal
|Neymar Sr accuses Barcelona of ´blackmail´ over €26m loyalty bonus
|Mbappe has never said he wants to leave Monaco - Vasilyev
|Wenger to rest players in Europa League
|Barcelona evaluating Vermaelen and Gomes injuries
|Mbappe to return in two or three days after ´not serious´ injury
|Mahrez keen to speak with Roma
|Chelsea boss Conte anticipating most difficult season of his career
|Wenger: Sanchez will have motivation for title fight
|Barca must turn page after Neymar exit - Valverde
|Vardy double, Iheanacho injury scare as Leicester beat Gladbach
|The boys from Brazil: Neymar joins PSG´s roll call of samba stars
|Championship Review: Sunderland held as Forest edge Millwall
|Galatasaray seal Fernando signing from Manchester City
|Monaco 3 Toulouse 2: Mbappe limps off as champions win thriller
|Gimnastic 1 Barcelona 1: Alcacer brilliance rescues draw in first match since Neymar sale
|Targett signs new five-year deal at Southampton
|Bilic: West Ham must cut out mistakes after Man City loss
|Guardiola urges Man City to deliver on pre-season promise
|Koeman: Hajduk Split draw a real challenge
|Dixon, McLeish and Murphy among FA diving review panel
|Liverpool suffer Lallana injury blow
|Manchester City 3 West Ham 0: Title contenders hit top form in ominous showing
|Monchi ´uneasy and afraid´ after Neymar transfer
|Onomah signs new Tottenham deal, joins Aston Villa on loan
|Badstuber returns to Stuttgart roots
|Klopp braced for stern Hoffenheim challenge (and claims he saw it coming)
|Conte quizzed on Matic departure... and he didn´t look happy
|Costa agent claims are ´nonsense´, insist Chelsea
|Neymar rejects Figo comparisons over world-record PSG switch
|PSG chief Al-Khelaifi denies FFP breach and tells sceptics to ´go have a coffee´
|I told good friend Pique not to post ´he´s staying´ Tweet - Neymar
|Barcelona refuse to pay €26m Neymar loyalty bonus
|Neymar: I´m not at PSG to be the star, I came to dream bigger
|It happened to me at Real Madrid - Ancelotti not worried by Bayern´s pre-season woes
|Europa League play-off draw: AC Milan take on Shkendija, Ajax meet Rosenborg
|Europa League play-off draw in full
|Neymar: The Barcelona years
|Anti-competitive, unjustified and illegal - FIFPro blasts FIFA transfer rules after Neymar switch
|Champions League play-off draw: Liverpool face Hoffenheim, Napoli meet Nice
|Champions League play-off draw in full
|I want to show what I can do - Pereira desperate for Manchester United chance
|No Neymar in UEFA´s Champions League positional awards shortlist
|From Figo to Neymar - the 21st century explosion of the world-record transfer fee
|Messi to thrive without Neymar? - Barcelona´s MSN in Opta stats
|PSG fans queue for first Neymar shirts
|Dybala, Coutinho or Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
|From Mbappe to Balotelli – five players who could overshadow Neymar in Ligue 1 in 2017-18
|Liverpool loss Hummels´ ´worst game ever´ at Bayern Munich
|105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
|Neymar officially presented on Friday before thousands are due for fan welcome at Parc des Princes
|Neymar to PSG and Mbappe linked with exit: What state are Monaco in for Ligue 1 defence?
|Kjaer wants to make mark in LaLiga and Champions League with Sevilla
|Ibrahimovic and Falcao? Milan CEO won´t say no
|Inter rule out Perisic sale as Ausilio reveals contract talks
|Twitter reacts to Neymar´s €222m PSG move
|It is as if nothing happened - Donnarumma grateful for AC Milan fans´ warm reception
|Everton boss Koeman stresses Europa League importance
|Neymar to follow Ibrahimovic and wear number 10 shirt at PSG