Wenger: Sanchez will have motivation for title fight

Arsene Wenger has no doubt Alexis Sanchez will have the motivation to help Arsenal's Premier League title challenge should he remain with the club.

Sanchez's future has been the subject of much speculation, the Chile forward heavily linked with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

But the former Barcelona man appears poised to remain at Emirates Stadium despite expressing his desire to play Champions League football, something Arsenal cannot provide this term having finished fifth in the Premier League last season.

Wenger said this week that Sanchez is going nowhere and, asked if he believes Sanchez will give his all this season, the Frenchman replied: "Of course. Why not?

"My conviction - and if you look well - it's always in your interests, even if you have a short contract, to do well. And the kind of character he is.

"He is a winner. When he goes on the football pitch, he wants to win. He is a guy who loves football. He has advantages and disadvantages on both sides going into a situation like that.

"When you have made 75 points [last season], your target is to get 10 points more. And with 10 points more, you are in there [the title race]."