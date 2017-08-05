Article

WATCH: Neymar gets rapturous reception at PSG presentation

5 August 2017 17:00

Neymar received a rapturous reception from Paris Saint-Germain supporters at his presentation at the Parc des Princes.

The Brazil forward joined PSG in a world-record €222million deal from Barcelona on Thursday, but the paperwork was not completed in time for him to face Amiens in their Ligue 1 opener on Saturday.

Neymar was instead presented to fans ahead of the match and had his name chanted by ecstatic supporters.

He appeared alongside club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, with his father proudly watching on in the stands as he said a few words before embarking on a lap of honour, performing keepy-uppies and blasting multiple balls into the crowd as Martin Solveig tracks blazed out.

Neymar said: "Merci. I fulfil a dream being here. I have come to make history."

He concluded his lap of the pitch by removing his shirt and throwing it into the crowd, prompting a scramble between supporters.

Check out some of the best moments below:

Sponsored links

Saturday 5 August

21:20 Liverpool youngsters took next step in Dublin - Klopp
21:16 Neymar ´is one of the greatest´ & PSG must take advantage, says Kimpembe
20:55 Championship Review: Terry´s Villa pegged back by Hull as Wolves down Boro
20:39 Cristiano Ronaldo back in training with Real Madrid
20:25 Tottenham 2 Juventus 0: Trippier injury threatens to overshadow friendly victory
20:12 Liverpool 3 Athletic Bilbao 1: Young forwards fire Reds to Dublin victory
19:06 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Amiens 0: Neymar watches on as Cavani and Pastore seal victory
18:37 Championship Review: Wolves edge Boro as Bristol City and QPR start in style
18:17 Mendy heats up Mbappe speculation after Monaco striker meets with Man City´s Sane
17:31 Nice dismiss Dalbert to Inter reports
17:26 N´Koulou joins Torino on season-long loan
17:19 Burnley v Hannover abandoned due to crowd trouble
17:00 WATCH: Neymar gets rapturous reception at PSG presentation
16:28 Reschke leaves Bayern to become Stuttgart sporting director
16:05 Bacca wants Sevilla return - agent
15:21 Neymar wanted to leave Barcelona spotlight to Messi, explains father
14:58 Dembele to replace Neymar? Dortmund forward says ´all players´ want to play for a team like Barcelon
14:18 PSG president Al-Khelaifi lauds Barcelona for co-operating in Neymar deal
14:05 Neymar Sr accuses Barcelona of ´blackmail´ over €26m loyalty bonus
13:35 Mbappe has never said he wants to leave Monaco - Vasilyev
13:29 Wenger to rest players in Europa League
13:12 Barcelona evaluating Vermaelen and Gomes injuries
12:27 Mbappe to return in two or three days after ´not serious´ injury
12:17 Mahrez keen to speak with Roma
11:38 Chelsea boss Conte anticipating most difficult season of his career
11:14 Wenger: Sanchez will have motivation for title fight
10:09 Barca must turn page after Neymar exit - Valverde
00:27 Vardy double, Iheanacho injury scare as Leicester beat Gladbach

Friday 4 August

23:32 The boys from Brazil: Neymar joins PSG´s roll call of samba stars
23:29 Championship Review: Sunderland held as Forest edge Millwall
23:21 Galatasaray seal Fernando signing from Manchester City
22:58 Monaco 3 Toulouse 2: Mbappe limps off as champions win thriller
22:23 Gimnastic 1 Barcelona 1: Alcacer brilliance rescues draw in first match since Neymar sale
21:03 Targett signs new five-year deal at Southampton
20:49 Bilic: West Ham must cut out mistakes after Man City loss
20:43 Guardiola urges Man City to deliver on pre-season promise
18:45 Koeman: Hajduk Split draw a real challenge
18:25 Dixon, McLeish and Murphy among FA diving review panel
18:20 Liverpool suffer Lallana injury blow
18:01 Manchester City 3 West Ham 0: Title contenders hit top form in ominous showing
17:50 Monchi ´uneasy and afraid´ after Neymar transfer
17:16 Onomah signs new Tottenham deal, joins Aston Villa on loan
16:55 Badstuber returns to Stuttgart roots
16:24 Klopp braced for stern Hoffenheim challenge (and claims he saw it coming)
15:54 Conte quizzed on Matic departure... and he didn´t look happy
15:39 Costa agent claims are ´nonsense´, insist Chelsea
15:14 Neymar rejects Figo comparisons over world-record PSG switch
15:02 PSG chief Al-Khelaifi denies FFP breach and tells sceptics to ´go have a coffee´
14:42 I told good friend Pique not to post ´he´s staying´ Tweet - Neymar
14:19 Barcelona refuse to pay €26m Neymar loyalty bonus
14:06 Neymar: I´m not at PSG to be the star, I came to dream bigger
13:59 It happened to me at Real Madrid - Ancelotti not worried by Bayern´s pre-season woes
13:44 Europa League play-off draw: AC Milan take on Shkendija, Ajax meet Rosenborg
13:23 Europa League play-off draw in full
13:14 Neymar: The Barcelona years
13:08 Anti-competitive, unjustified and illegal - FIFPro blasts FIFA transfer rules after Neymar switch
12:26 Champions League play-off draw: Liverpool face Hoffenheim, Napoli meet Nice
12:20 Champions League play-off draw in full
11:59 I want to show what I can do - Pereira desperate for Manchester United chance
11:25 No Neymar in UEFA´s Champions League positional awards shortlist
10:45 From Figo to Neymar - the 21st century explosion of the world-record transfer fee
10:30 Messi to thrive without Neymar? - Barcelona´s MSN in Opta stats
10:25 PSG fans queue for first Neymar shirts
10:00 Dybala, Coutinho or Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
10:00 From Mbappe to Balotelli – five players who could overshadow Neymar in Ligue 1 in 2017-18
09:47 Liverpool loss Hummels´ ´worst game ever´ at Bayern Munich
09:30 105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
09:08 Neymar officially presented on Friday before thousands are due for fan welcome at Parc des Princes
09:00 Neymar to PSG and Mbappe linked with exit: What state are Monaco in for Ligue 1 defence?
08:32 Kjaer wants to make mark in LaLiga and Champions League with Sevilla
03:21 Ibrahimovic and Falcao? Milan CEO won´t say no
03:00 Inter rule out Perisic sale as Ausilio reveals contract talks
01:31 Twitter reacts to Neymar´s €222m PSG move
00:51 It is as if nothing happened - Donnarumma grateful for AC Milan fans´ warm reception
00:48 Everton boss Koeman stresses Europa League importance
00:20 Neymar to follow Ibrahimovic and wear number 10 shirt at PSG

Thursday 3 August

23:58 Talismanic Messi & Ronaldo way ahead of PSG new boy Neymar - Ballon d´Or battle in Opta stats
23:23 Neymar: PSG´s ambition attracted me
23:14 Neymar calls Barcelona ´dream of a child´ in farewell Instagram video
22:58 Ruzomberok 0 Everton 1 (0-2 agg): Calvert-Lewin fires Everton into Europa League play-off round
22:38 AC Milan 2 CSU Craiova 0 (3-0 agg): Cutrone´s first goal seals Europa League progress
22:31 Cavani, Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva - How PSG´s biggest transfers have fared
22:27 Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
22:22 Neymar and PSG: A sensational union born of Barcelona arrogance
21:37 PSG sign Neymar in world-record €222m deal
20:40 BREAKING NEWS: Leicester complete Iheanacho deal
20:12 No Mickey Mouse move - ex-Disney CEO completes Portsmouth takeover
19:18 Arsenal have to deal with reality of missing Champions League - Wenger
19:01 Barcelona accept payment of Neymar release clause ahead of PSG move
18:12 Sissoko and Sosa wanted by Trabzonspor
17:45 Lyon owner congratulates PSG on Neymar swoop
17:30 Neuer returns to Bayern Munich training
17:10 LaLiga rejects $264M Neymar transfer payment
16:56 Chelsea striker Diego Costa to demand Atletico Madrid transfer
16:35 Fekir to lead Lyon into new Ligue 1 campaign
16:26 Barca Dembele bid no worry for Dortmund boss Bosz
16:22 Galatasaray confirm talks with Manchester City midfielder Fernando
16:08 French LFP hits out at LaLiga for blocking Neymar deal
15:58 This is my home - Pellegrini delighted by Roma return
15:05 Wenger: Neymar deal takes football beyond rationality
14:50 Arsenal badge-kisser Sanchez going nowhere, says Wenger
13:43 Never change, little bro – Suarez follows Messi in wishing Neymar well
12:51 Neymar release clause payment rejected by LaLiga
11:29 Mourinho wants one more signing and insists Martial is key for Manchester United
10:38 Stam demands Manchester United Premier League bid
09:50 Madrid´s sensation is not good - Zidane reflects on limp US tour
05:30 MLS All-Stars 1 Real Madrid 1 (2-4 on pens): Zidane´s men survive shoot-out after Dwyer´s late equal
03:52 Lloris hails inspirational Juventus legend Buffon
03:06 Beckham poised to have MLS team in Miami after successful vote
01:45 Man Utd´s Mata confident of banishing Super Cup curse
00:47 Besiktas complete Negredo signing
00:26 Mourinho labels Matic a ´genius´ after United debut
00:23 Matic pleased to end ´strange´ pre-season on winning note
00:20 Rodgers hails magnificent Celtic after Champions League win
00:13 I don´t think Neymar´s expensive - Mourinho defends world-record transfer
00:10 Klopp hopes Neymar´s €222m move is an exception

Facebook