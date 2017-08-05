Vardy double, Iheanacho injury scare as Leicester beat Gladbach

Jamie Vardy scored both goals to inspire Leicester City to a 2-1 comeback victory over Borussia Monchengladbach at the King Power Stadium.

The England striker netted twice in seven second-half minutes to overturn a one-goal deficit and secure his side's second win of a lean pre-season.

Vardy's star turn was somewhat overshadowed when Kelechi Iheanacho, who had helped to set up Leicester's winner, limped off shortly after coming on for his debut, but Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare later insisted the star signing's withdrawal was only precautionary.

"I am still looking to find out, I don't know whether it is ankle or Achilles - but he seems fine," said Shakespeare.

"The first thing is the physios and they aren't showing great concern, which is a good sign."

Thorgan Hazard had earlier put the visitors ahead with a brilliant curling effort just after half-time, with Bundesliga outfit suffering an injury worry of their own when midfielder Tobias Strobl was forced off on a stretcher.

Earlier on Friday, Huddersfield Town completed an unbeaten two-match tour of Austria by recording an entertaining 2-2 draw with Serie A side Torino.

The Terriers twice came from behind as goals from Elias Kachunga and Benin international Steve Mounie wrapped up their pre-season preparations, with Simone Edera and Joel Obi the scorers for Torino.