Mendy heats up Mbappe speculation after Monaco striker meets with Man City´s Sane

Kylian Mbappe is perhaps the most talked-about young player in world football right now, and speculation linking him with Manchester City could intensify thanks to Leroy Sane and Benjamin Mendy.

Along with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, City have been linked with the teenage striker, who spearheaded Monaco's charge to the Ligue 1 title and the Champions League semi-finals last season.

He remains at the Stade Louis II for now, but City fans could be forgiven for getting excited at the thought of him moving to the Etihad Stadium after the France international posted a picture of him with Sane.

And Mendy, who joined Bernando Silva in trading Monaco for Manchester, was quick to sum up the likely mood of City's followers.