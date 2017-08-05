Related

Article

Liverpool 3 Athletic Bilbao 1: Young forwards fire Reds to Dublin victory

5 August 2017 20:12

Second-half goals from Ben Woodburn and Dominic Solanke fired Liverpool to a 3-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao in Dublin as the Reds signed off their pre-season programme on a pleasing note.

With Inaki Williams having cancelled out Roberto Firmino's early penalty, Woodburn sent Liverpool back in front just short of the hour mark before new signing Solanke rounded off the victory.

Those goals will be especially satisfying for the two young forwards as they bid to force their way into Jurgen Klopp's first-team plans this season.

The result sends Liverpool into their opening Premier League fixture at Watford next Saturday on the back of a victory, having suffered their only defeat of pre-season last time out - on penalties to Atletico Madrid in the Audi Cup final.

Divock Origi failed to reward Liverpool's bright start with a goal when he poked wide after being played through by Firmino, and the Belgian had no more luck when Mohamed Salah sent in an inviting cross from the left, heading past the right-hand upright on that occasion.

Despite Origi's wayward opening, Liverpool were dominating possession and eventually took the lead when Firmino buried a penalty in the bottom-left corner after being bundled over in the box by Inigo Lekue in the 21st minute.

A rare Athletic foray into the Liverpool half ended with Ager Aketxe firing wide from a Williams pass, but the latter had the Liga side level on the half-hour mark.

Dejan Lovren's attempt at intercepting a throughball fell kindly for Williams, who kept his composure to direct a shot beyond Simon Mignolet from the centre of the penalty area.

Kepa Arrizabalaga got down well to keep out an Alberto Moreno effort after the full-back cut inside and attempted to beat the goalkeeper with the outside of his left boot, before Trent Alexander-Arnold prevented Inigo Cordoba from causing Mignolet any problems at the other end with a block on the stroke of half-time.

Klopp made 10 changes for the second half, but it was the one player who remained - Mignolet - who was first called into any meaningful action after the restart, getting in the way of a fierce Cordoba strike.

Sadio Mane then drew an excellent save from Arrizabalaga, before Woodburn - who will hope a two-month injury lay-off for Adam Lallana increases his chances of first-team action - fired in Liverpool's second from a Solanke cutback to the edge of the box.

And Solanke added the third 10 minutes from time when he headed a Ragnar Klavan cross from deep back across Arrizabalaga and into the net.

Sponsored links

Saturday 5 August

21:20 Liverpool youngsters took next step in Dublin - Klopp
21:16 Neymar ´is one of the greatest´ & PSG must take advantage, says Kimpembe
20:55 Championship Review: Terry´s Villa pegged back by Hull as Wolves down Boro
20:39 Cristiano Ronaldo back in training with Real Madrid
20:25 Tottenham 2 Juventus 0: Trippier injury threatens to overshadow friendly victory
20:12 Liverpool 3 Athletic Bilbao 1: Young forwards fire Reds to Dublin victory
19:06 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Amiens 0: Neymar watches on as Cavani and Pastore seal victory
18:37 Championship Review: Wolves edge Boro as Bristol City and QPR start in style
18:17 Mendy heats up Mbappe speculation after Monaco striker meets with Man City´s Sane
17:31 Nice dismiss Dalbert to Inter reports
17:26 N´Koulou joins Torino on season-long loan
17:19 Burnley v Hannover abandoned due to crowd trouble
17:00 WATCH: Neymar gets rapturous reception at PSG presentation
16:28 Reschke leaves Bayern to become Stuttgart sporting director
16:05 Bacca wants Sevilla return - agent
15:21 Neymar wanted to leave Barcelona spotlight to Messi, explains father
14:58 Dembele to replace Neymar? Dortmund forward says ´all players´ want to play for a team like Barcelon
14:18 PSG president Al-Khelaifi lauds Barcelona for co-operating in Neymar deal
14:05 Neymar Sr accuses Barcelona of ´blackmail´ over €26m loyalty bonus
13:35 Mbappe has never said he wants to leave Monaco - Vasilyev
13:29 Wenger to rest players in Europa League
13:12 Barcelona evaluating Vermaelen and Gomes injuries
12:27 Mbappe to return in two or three days after ´not serious´ injury
12:17 Mahrez keen to speak with Roma
11:38 Chelsea boss Conte anticipating most difficult season of his career
11:14 Wenger: Sanchez will have motivation for title fight
10:09 Barca must turn page after Neymar exit - Valverde
00:27 Vardy double, Iheanacho injury scare as Leicester beat Gladbach

Friday 4 August

23:32 The boys from Brazil: Neymar joins PSG´s roll call of samba stars
23:29 Championship Review: Sunderland held as Forest edge Millwall
23:21 Galatasaray seal Fernando signing from Manchester City
22:58 Monaco 3 Toulouse 2: Mbappe limps off as champions win thriller
22:23 Gimnastic 1 Barcelona 1: Alcacer brilliance rescues draw in first match since Neymar sale
21:03 Targett signs new five-year deal at Southampton
20:49 Bilic: West Ham must cut out mistakes after Man City loss
20:43 Guardiola urges Man City to deliver on pre-season promise
18:45 Koeman: Hajduk Split draw a real challenge
18:25 Dixon, McLeish and Murphy among FA diving review panel
18:20 Liverpool suffer Lallana injury blow
18:01 Manchester City 3 West Ham 0: Title contenders hit top form in ominous showing
17:50 Monchi ´uneasy and afraid´ after Neymar transfer
17:16 Onomah signs new Tottenham deal, joins Aston Villa on loan
16:55 Badstuber returns to Stuttgart roots
16:24 Klopp braced for stern Hoffenheim challenge (and claims he saw it coming)
15:54 Conte quizzed on Matic departure... and he didn´t look happy
15:39 Costa agent claims are ´nonsense´, insist Chelsea
15:14 Neymar rejects Figo comparisons over world-record PSG switch
15:02 PSG chief Al-Khelaifi denies FFP breach and tells sceptics to ´go have a coffee´
14:42 I told good friend Pique not to post ´he´s staying´ Tweet - Neymar
14:19 Barcelona refuse to pay €26m Neymar loyalty bonus
14:06 Neymar: I´m not at PSG to be the star, I came to dream bigger
13:59 It happened to me at Real Madrid - Ancelotti not worried by Bayern´s pre-season woes
13:44 Europa League play-off draw: AC Milan take on Shkendija, Ajax meet Rosenborg
13:23 Europa League play-off draw in full
13:14 Neymar: The Barcelona years
13:08 Anti-competitive, unjustified and illegal - FIFPro blasts FIFA transfer rules after Neymar switch
12:26 Champions League play-off draw: Liverpool face Hoffenheim, Napoli meet Nice
12:20 Champions League play-off draw in full
11:59 I want to show what I can do - Pereira desperate for Manchester United chance
11:25 No Neymar in UEFA´s Champions League positional awards shortlist
10:45 From Figo to Neymar - the 21st century explosion of the world-record transfer fee
10:30 Messi to thrive without Neymar? - Barcelona´s MSN in Opta stats
10:25 PSG fans queue for first Neymar shirts
10:00 Dybala, Coutinho or Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
10:00 From Mbappe to Balotelli – five players who could overshadow Neymar in Ligue 1 in 2017-18
09:47 Liverpool loss Hummels´ ´worst game ever´ at Bayern Munich
09:30 105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
09:08 Neymar officially presented on Friday before thousands are due for fan welcome at Parc des Princes
09:00 Neymar to PSG and Mbappe linked with exit: What state are Monaco in for Ligue 1 defence?
08:32 Kjaer wants to make mark in LaLiga and Champions League with Sevilla
03:21 Ibrahimovic and Falcao? Milan CEO won´t say no
03:00 Inter rule out Perisic sale as Ausilio reveals contract talks
01:31 Twitter reacts to Neymar´s €222m PSG move
00:51 It is as if nothing happened - Donnarumma grateful for AC Milan fans´ warm reception
00:48 Everton boss Koeman stresses Europa League importance
00:20 Neymar to follow Ibrahimovic and wear number 10 shirt at PSG

Thursday 3 August

23:58 Talismanic Messi & Ronaldo way ahead of PSG new boy Neymar - Ballon d´Or battle in Opta stats
23:23 Neymar: PSG´s ambition attracted me
23:14 Neymar calls Barcelona ´dream of a child´ in farewell Instagram video
22:58 Ruzomberok 0 Everton 1 (0-2 agg): Calvert-Lewin fires Everton into Europa League play-off round
22:38 AC Milan 2 CSU Craiova 0 (3-0 agg): Cutrone´s first goal seals Europa League progress
22:31 Cavani, Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva - How PSG´s biggest transfers have fared
22:27 Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
22:22 Neymar and PSG: A sensational union born of Barcelona arrogance
21:37 PSG sign Neymar in world-record €222m deal
20:40 BREAKING NEWS: Leicester complete Iheanacho deal
20:12 No Mickey Mouse move - ex-Disney CEO completes Portsmouth takeover
19:18 Arsenal have to deal with reality of missing Champions League - Wenger
19:01 Barcelona accept payment of Neymar release clause ahead of PSG move
18:12 Sissoko and Sosa wanted by Trabzonspor
17:45 Lyon owner congratulates PSG on Neymar swoop
17:30 Neuer returns to Bayern Munich training
17:10 LaLiga rejects $264M Neymar transfer payment
16:56 Chelsea striker Diego Costa to demand Atletico Madrid transfer
16:35 Fekir to lead Lyon into new Ligue 1 campaign
16:26 Barca Dembele bid no worry for Dortmund boss Bosz
16:22 Galatasaray confirm talks with Manchester City midfielder Fernando
16:08 French LFP hits out at LaLiga for blocking Neymar deal
15:58 This is my home - Pellegrini delighted by Roma return
15:05 Wenger: Neymar deal takes football beyond rationality
14:50 Arsenal badge-kisser Sanchez going nowhere, says Wenger
13:43 Never change, little bro – Suarez follows Messi in wishing Neymar well
12:51 Neymar release clause payment rejected by LaLiga
11:29 Mourinho wants one more signing and insists Martial is key for Manchester United
10:38 Stam demands Manchester United Premier League bid
09:50 Madrid´s sensation is not good - Zidane reflects on limp US tour
05:30 MLS All-Stars 1 Real Madrid 1 (2-4 on pens): Zidane´s men survive shoot-out after Dwyer´s late equal
03:52 Lloris hails inspirational Juventus legend Buffon
03:06 Beckham poised to have MLS team in Miami after successful vote
01:45 Man Utd´s Mata confident of banishing Super Cup curse
00:47 Besiktas complete Negredo signing
00:26 Mourinho labels Matic a ´genius´ after United debut
00:23 Matic pleased to end ´strange´ pre-season on winning note
00:20 Rodgers hails magnificent Celtic after Champions League win
00:13 I don´t think Neymar´s expensive - Mourinho defends world-record transfer
00:10 Klopp hopes Neymar´s €222m move is an exception

Facebook