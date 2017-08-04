Related

Article

Twitter reacts to Neymar´s €222m PSG move

4 August 2017 01:31

It is the jaw-dropping deal that has stunned world football after Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG met Neymar's €222million release clause to lure the 25-year-old Brazil international to the French capital in a world-record transfer.

On Thursday, Neymar signed a five-year deal reportedly worth €30m annually.

Neymar – set to wear the number 10 shirt for PSG – will be presented in Paris on Friday.

And footballers, both past and present, have reacted to the incredible transfer on Twitter.

 

