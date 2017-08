PSG fans queue for first Neymar shirts

Dozens of fans queued up outside Paris Saint-Germain's club shops on Friday in order to be among the first to own a Neymar jersey.

A limited number of shirts adorned with Neymar and the number 10 were pre-prepared for sale after his world-record €222million move from Barcelona was finalised on Thursday.

Supporters lined up on the Champs-Elysees outside the club's official megastore ahead of its opening at 1000 local time (0900BST), with security on hand to keep matters in check.

New window displays were put up and a red carpet rolled out to mark the occasion as more supporters waited at the Parc des Princes store.

A PSG shirt with Neymar's name and number was available for order for €100 via the club's official online shop early on Friday.

Encore quelques minutes à patienter au Mégastore du Parc pic.twitter.com/cuQyBXCFiJ — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) August 4, 2017

Neymar, who has agreed a five-year deal with PSG, will be presented at a news conference later on Friday.