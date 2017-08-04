Onomah signs new Tottenham deal, joins Aston Villa on loan

Aston Villa have signed Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah on a season-long loan deal after he agreed a new four-year contract with Spurs.

Steve Bruce's side, who are among the favourites to win promotion from the Championship, have added the 20-year-old to a list of more experienced acquisitions in the transfer window, with John Terry, Christopher Samba, Ahmed Elmohamady and Glenn Whelan having previously arrived.

Onomah signed a new Spurs deal tying him to Mauricio Pochettino's side until 2021 ahead of the loan move's completion on Friday and is in contention to feature in his new club's opening match of the season at home to Hull City on Saturday.

"I can't wait to get started," he told Villa's official website.

"This is a huge football club and I want to really make my mark here and prove to be a player the manager can rely on.

"I know that promotion is the aim and I am here to help us achieve that."

Onomah has made 32 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions since making his debut in an FA Cup clash with Burnley in January 2015, playing 12 times last season.

He was part of England's Under-20 World Cup-winning squad this year.