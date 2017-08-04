No Neymar in UEFA´s Champions League positional awards shortlist

New Paris Saint-Germain signing Neymar has failed to make the shortlist for UEFA's Champions League positional awards for 2016-17.
The Brazil star, who completed his world-record €222million move from Barcelona on Thursday, has been beaten to a place among the final three nominees for best forward by Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala.
Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe also failed to make the final list, despite excelling in his side's run to the semi-finals.
Mbappe came fourth in the voting, ahead of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in fifth and Neymar in sixth.
Champions Real Madrid dominate the shortlist, with six players making up the final 12 nominees.
Leo Messi— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 4, 2017
Paulo Dybala
Cristiano Ronaldo #UCL pic.twitter.com/96aTYt4l0r
The awards recognise the top performers in each position in the tournament, with the shortlist comprising the players with the most votes from a special jury.
Coaches of the 32 clubs in the 2016-17 group stage, along with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group representing each of UEFA's member associations, made up the panel. The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own teams.
How the players were shortlisted #UCL https://t.co/iPDCAOrQgE— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 4, 2017
Meanwhile, Manchester United provide the final three nominees for the Europa League Player of the Season.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who left the club at the end of his contract, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba are the candidates for the prize after winning the highest number of votes.
Mkhitaryan and Pogba scored the goals when United won the final against Ajax in May.
The awards will be given at the ceremony for the UEFA Men's and Women's Player of the Year prizes on August 15.
Shortlisted players for Champions League positional awards:
Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid).
Defender: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus, now AC Milan), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Midfielder: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Forward: Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).
|Champions League play-off draw: Liverpool face Hoffenheim, Napoli meet Nice
|Champions League play-off draw in full
|I want to show what I can do - Pereira desperate for Manchester United chance
|No Neymar in UEFA´s Champions League positional awards shortlist
|From Figo to Neymar - the 21st century explosion of the world-record transfer fee
|Messi to thrive without Neymar? - Barcelona´s MSN in Opta stats
|PSG fans queue for first Neymar shirts
|Dybala, Coutinho or Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
|From Mbappe to Balotelli – five players who could overshadow Neymar in Ligue 1 in 2017-18
|Liverpool loss Hummels´ ´worst game ever´ at Bayern Munich
|105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
|Neymar officially presented on Friday before thousands are due for fan welcome at Parc des Princes
|Neymar to PSG and Mbappe linked with exit: What state are Monaco in for Ligue 1 defence?
|Kjaer wants to make mark in LaLiga and Champions League with Sevilla
|Ibrahimovic and Falcao? Milan CEO won´t say no
|Inter rule out Perisic sale as Ausilio reveals contract talks
|Twitter reacts to Neymar´s €222m PSG move
|It is as if nothing happened - Donnarumma grateful for AC Milan fans´ warm reception
|Everton boss Koeman stresses Europa League importance
|Neymar to follow Ibrahimovic and wear number 10 shirt at PSG
|Talismanic Messi & Ronaldo way ahead of PSG new boy Neymar - Ballon d´Or battle in Opta stats
|Neymar: PSG´s ambition attracted me
|Neymar calls Barcelona ´dream of a child´ in farewell Instagram video
|Ruzomberok 0 Everton 1 (0-2 agg): Calvert-Lewin fires Everton into Europa League play-off round
|AC Milan 2 CSU Craiova 0 (3-0 agg): Cutrone´s first goal seals Europa League progress
|Cavani, Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva - How PSG´s biggest transfers have fared
|Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
|Neymar and PSG: A sensational union born of Barcelona arrogance
|PSG sign Neymar in world-record €222m deal
|BREAKING NEWS: Leicester complete Iheanacho deal
|No Mickey Mouse move - ex-Disney CEO completes Portsmouth takeover
|Arsenal have to deal with reality of missing Champions League - Wenger
|Barcelona accept payment of Neymar release clause ahead of PSG move
|Sissoko and Sosa wanted by Trabzonspor
|Lyon owner congratulates PSG on Neymar swoop
|Neuer returns to Bayern Munich training
|LaLiga rejects $264M Neymar transfer payment
|Chelsea striker Diego Costa to demand Atletico Madrid transfer
|Fekir to lead Lyon into new Ligue 1 campaign
|Barca Dembele bid no worry for Dortmund boss Bosz
|Galatasaray confirm talks with Manchester City midfielder Fernando
|French LFP hits out at LaLiga for blocking Neymar deal
|This is my home - Pellegrini delighted by Roma return
|Wenger: Neymar deal takes football beyond rationality
|Arsenal badge-kisser Sanchez going nowhere, says Wenger
|Never change, little bro – Suarez follows Messi in wishing Neymar well
|Neymar release clause payment rejected by LaLiga
|Mourinho wants one more signing and insists Martial is key for Manchester United
|Stam demands Manchester United Premier League bid
|Madrid´s sensation is not good - Zidane reflects on limp US tour
|MLS All-Stars 1 Real Madrid 1 (2-4 on pens): Zidane´s men survive shoot-out after Dwyer´s late equal
|Lloris hails inspirational Juventus legend Buffon
|Beckham poised to have MLS team in Miami after successful vote
|Man Utd´s Mata confident of banishing Super Cup curse
|Besiktas complete Negredo signing
|Mourinho labels Matic a ´genius´ after United debut
|Matic pleased to end ´strange´ pre-season on winning note
|Rodgers hails magnificent Celtic after Champions League win
|I don´t think Neymar´s expensive - Mourinho defends world-record transfer
|Klopp hopes Neymar´s €222m move is an exception
|Champions League Review: Nice dump Ajax out, Young Boys upset Dynamo Kiev
|Manchester United 2 Sampdoria 1: Mata bags winner on Matic debut
|Liverpool 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (4-5 on pens): Henderson miss proves costly in shoot-out
|Rosenborg 0 Celtic 1: Forrest stunner sends Rodgers´ men into Champions League play-offs
|Lucescu appointed new Turkey coach
|Martinez joins Getafe on loan
|Messi to thrive without Neymar? - Barcelona´s MSN in Opta stats
|French club´s hilarious reaction to Neymar transfer news
|Jagielka pens one-year Everton extension
|Bayern Munich 0 Napoli 2: Sarri´s side too slick for Ancelotti´s young guns
|Monaco sign Diakhaby from Rennes
|PSG-bound Neymar a ´great loss´ for LaLiga
|Sevilla sign defender Kjaer from Fenerbahce for €12.5m
|Bayern Munich lose James for ´weeks´ with thigh injury
|Sigurdsson on the brink of Everton switch, Clement confirms
|Mbappe, Lemar, Fabinho focused despite transfer speculation - Monaco coach Jardim
|AC Milan coach Montella in no hurry to sign new striker
|Neymar will be presented at PSG this week, claims agent Ribeiro
|Messi bids fond farewell to Neymar
|Liverpool target Keita won´t sign new RB Leipzig terms
|Lazio sign ex-Manchester City man Caicedo from Espanyol
|105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
|Sturridge out of Audi Cup final but Liverpool upbeat over injury
|Meunier and PSG tease fans as Neymar move closes in
|PSG must pay €222m, Barca tell Neymar
|Forever a Roma star - Totti´s final shirt sent into space
|Paris is a wonder - Neymar representative teases over Barca-PSG switch
|Neymar tells Barcelona he wants to leave
|Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
|Dybala, Coutinho, Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
|Vecino concludes Inter switch
|Barcelona let Neymar miss training as PSG close in
|Simeone ready for longer-term Atletico stay, says Torres
|Schweinsteiger wants to win World Cup with MLS All-Stars
|Klopp praises Moreno for Bayern display
|Hitzfeld: Gotze one of Germany´s greatest ever
|Kane competition kept Morata from Spurs – Pochettino
|Klopp: Barcelona can save energy over Coutinho
|Bolt waiting on Mourinho´s call to join Man United
|Pochettino: Tottenham cannot compete with City and United
|Griezmann happy at Atletico – Juanfran
|James set for injury tests but Ancelotti not concerned by Thiago, Alaba knocks