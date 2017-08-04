Manchester City 3 West Ham 0: Title contenders hit top form in ominous showing

Manchester City sounded a warning to their title rivals with a highly polished 3-0 pre-season win over West Ham in Iceland on Friday.

Pep Guardiola's side hit top form in their final outing ahead of the new Premier League campaign as Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling added to Gabriel Jesus' early opener.

West Ham were outclassed from start to finish and only an impressive string of saves from Joe Hart – on loan from City - prevented more damage.

The defeat could prove even more costly for the Hammers after Andre Ayew and new signing Marko Arnautovic both picked up knocks, while Javier Hernandez saw little of the ball in his 45 minutes off the bench.