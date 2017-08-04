Related

Article

Klopp braced for stern Hoffenheim challenge (and claims he saw it coming)

4 August 2017 16:24

Jurgen Klopp will not be taking Liverpool's Champions League participation for granted after they were drawn to face Hoffenheim in the play-off round, which the German claims to have predicted.

The Reds will head to Germany - from where they have just returned from the Audi Cup - for the first leg on August 15 and welcome Julian Nagelsmann's side to Anfield the following week.

Klopp knows Hoffenheim well from his time in charge of Mainz and Borussia Dortmund and will not be taking the Bundesliga side lightly.

He told Liverpool's official website after Friday's draw in Nyon: "Very interesting. Actually, it was exactly what I expected when I had a look – if there's a choice we always seem to take the German team. Sorry!

"It was clear from the first moment when we knew who we could face that there would be no easy game. It's Hoffenheim and that's for sure not an easy game.

"But we should always not forget what they thought in the moment they saw the draw – it's not the best thing they could get.

"I'm completely fine with it, happy to know and now we can start preparing. [They are a] strong side, how everybody can imagine. When you are fourth in Germany you are a strong side.

"It's a very interesting club. They have a lot of really good young players. They lost two of them – [Sebastian] Rudy and [Niklas] Sule to Bayern – and had a little change. [They have] a very young manager, just 30 years old, a very talented man.

"That's a real challenge but I’m looking forward to it. First we’ll play Watford but at the same time we'll start preparing for Hoffenheim and it's really exciting."

The match pits Roberto Firmino against his old club.

 

Sponsored links

Friday 4 August

18:01 Manchester City 3 West Ham 0: Title contenders hit top form in ominous showing
17:50 Monchi ´uneasy and afraid´ after Neymar transfer
17:16 Onomah signs new Tottenham deal, joins Aston Villa on loan
16:55 Badstuber returns to Stuttgart roots
16:24 Klopp braced for stern Hoffenheim challenge (and claims he saw it coming)
15:54 Conte quizzed on Matic departure... and he didn´t look happy
15:39 Costa agent claims are ´nonsense´, insist Chelsea
15:14 Neymar rejects Figo comparisons over world-record PSG switch
15:02 PSG chief Al-Khelaifi denies FFP breach and tells sceptics to ´go have a coffee´
14:42 I told good friend Pique not to post ´he´s staying´ Tweet - Neymar
14:19 Barcelona refuse to pay €26m Neymar loyalty bonus
14:06 Neymar: I´m not at PSG to be the star, I came to dream bigger
13:59 It happened to me at Real Madrid - Ancelotti not worried by Bayern´s pre-season woes
13:44 Europa League play-off draw: AC Milan take on Shkendija, Ajax meet Rosenborg
13:23 Europa League play-off draw in full
13:14 Neymar: The Barcelona years
13:08 Anti-competitive, unjustified and illegal - FIFPro blasts FIFA transfer rules after Neymar switch
12:26 Champions League play-off draw: Liverpool face Hoffenheim, Napoli meet Nice
12:20 Champions League play-off draw in full
11:59 I want to show what I can do - Pereira desperate for Manchester United chance
11:25 No Neymar in UEFA´s Champions League positional awards shortlist
10:45 From Figo to Neymar - the 21st century explosion of the world-record transfer fee
10:30 Messi to thrive without Neymar? - Barcelona´s MSN in Opta stats
10:25 PSG fans queue for first Neymar shirts
10:00 Dybala, Coutinho or Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
10:00 From Mbappe to Balotelli – five players who could overshadow Neymar in Ligue 1 in 2017-18
09:47 Liverpool loss Hummels´ ´worst game ever´ at Bayern Munich
09:30 105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
09:08 Neymar officially presented on Friday before thousands are due for fan welcome at Parc des Princes
09:00 Neymar to PSG and Mbappe linked with exit: What state are Monaco in for Ligue 1 defence?
08:32 Kjaer wants to make mark in LaLiga and Champions League with Sevilla
03:21 Ibrahimovic and Falcao? Milan CEO won´t say no
03:00 Inter rule out Perisic sale as Ausilio reveals contract talks
01:31 Twitter reacts to Neymar´s €222m PSG move
00:51 It is as if nothing happened - Donnarumma grateful for AC Milan fans´ warm reception
00:48 Everton boss Koeman stresses Europa League importance
00:20 Neymar to follow Ibrahimovic and wear number 10 shirt at PSG

Thursday 3 August

23:58 Talismanic Messi & Ronaldo way ahead of PSG new boy Neymar - Ballon d´Or battle in Opta stats
23:23 Neymar: PSG´s ambition attracted me
23:14 Neymar calls Barcelona ´dream of a child´ in farewell Instagram video
22:58 Ruzomberok 0 Everton 1 (0-2 agg): Calvert-Lewin fires Everton into Europa League play-off round
22:38 AC Milan 2 CSU Craiova 0 (3-0 agg): Cutrone´s first goal seals Europa League progress
22:31 Cavani, Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva - How PSG´s biggest transfers have fared
22:27 Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
22:22 Neymar and PSG: A sensational union born of Barcelona arrogance
21:37 PSG sign Neymar in world-record €222m deal
20:40 BREAKING NEWS: Leicester complete Iheanacho deal
20:12 No Mickey Mouse move - ex-Disney CEO completes Portsmouth takeover
19:18 Arsenal have to deal with reality of missing Champions League - Wenger
19:01 Barcelona accept payment of Neymar release clause ahead of PSG move
18:12 Sissoko and Sosa wanted by Trabzonspor
17:45 Lyon owner congratulates PSG on Neymar swoop
17:30 Neuer returns to Bayern Munich training
17:10 LaLiga rejects $264M Neymar transfer payment
16:56 Chelsea striker Diego Costa to demand Atletico Madrid transfer
16:35 Fekir to lead Lyon into new Ligue 1 campaign
16:26 Barca Dembele bid no worry for Dortmund boss Bosz
16:22 Galatasaray confirm talks with Manchester City midfielder Fernando
16:08 French LFP hits out at LaLiga for blocking Neymar deal
15:58 This is my home - Pellegrini delighted by Roma return
15:05 Wenger: Neymar deal takes football beyond rationality
14:50 Arsenal badge-kisser Sanchez going nowhere, says Wenger
13:43 Never change, little bro – Suarez follows Messi in wishing Neymar well
12:51 Neymar release clause payment rejected by LaLiga
11:29 Mourinho wants one more signing and insists Martial is key for Manchester United
10:38 Stam demands Manchester United Premier League bid
09:50 Madrid´s sensation is not good - Zidane reflects on limp US tour
05:30 MLS All-Stars 1 Real Madrid 1 (2-4 on pens): Zidane´s men survive shoot-out after Dwyer´s late equal
03:52 Lloris hails inspirational Juventus legend Buffon
03:06 Beckham poised to have MLS team in Miami after successful vote
01:45 Man Utd´s Mata confident of banishing Super Cup curse
00:47 Besiktas complete Negredo signing
00:26 Mourinho labels Matic a ´genius´ after United debut
00:23 Matic pleased to end ´strange´ pre-season on winning note
00:20 Rodgers hails magnificent Celtic after Champions League win
00:13 I don´t think Neymar´s expensive - Mourinho defends world-record transfer
00:10 Klopp hopes Neymar´s €222m move is an exception

Wednesday 2 August

23:33 Champions League Review: Nice dump Ajax out, Young Boys upset Dynamo Kiev
22:48 Manchester United 2 Sampdoria 1: Mata bags winner on Matic debut
22:42 Liverpool 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (4-5 on pens): Henderson miss proves costly in shoot-out
22:40 Rosenborg 0 Celtic 1: Forrest stunner sends Rodgers´ men into Champions League play-offs
22:00 Lucescu appointed new Turkey coach
20:19 Martinez joins Getafe on loan
20:03 Messi to thrive without Neymar? - Barcelona´s MSN in Opta stats
19:47 French club´s hilarious reaction to Neymar transfer news
19:40 Jagielka pens one-year Everton extension
19:36 Bayern Munich 0 Napoli 2: Sarri´s side too slick for Ancelotti´s young guns
18:53 Monaco sign Diakhaby from Rennes
18:27 PSG-bound Neymar a ´great loss´ for LaLiga
18:19 Sevilla sign defender Kjaer from Fenerbahce for €12.5m
18:11 Bayern Munich lose James for ´weeks´ with thigh injury
18:00 Sigurdsson on the brink of Everton switch, Clement confirms
17:25 Mbappe, Lemar, Fabinho focused despite transfer speculation - Monaco coach Jardim
16:06 AC Milan coach Montella in no hurry to sign new striker
15:44 Neymar will be presented at PSG this week, claims agent Ribeiro
15:20 Messi bids fond farewell to Neymar
14:54 Liverpool target Keita won´t sign new RB Leipzig terms
14:29 Lazio sign ex-Manchester City man Caicedo from Espanyol
14:11 105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
13:35 Sturridge out of Audi Cup final but Liverpool upbeat over injury
13:13 Meunier and PSG tease fans as Neymar move closes in
13:06 PSG must pay €222m, Barca tell Neymar
12:58 Forever a Roma star - Totti´s final shirt sent into space
12:32 Paris is a wonder - Neymar representative teases over Barca-PSG switch
12:30 Neymar tells Barcelona he wants to leave
12:03 Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
11:33 Dybala, Coutinho, Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
11:11 Vecino concludes Inter switch
10:15 Barcelona let Neymar miss training as PSG close in
09:36 Simeone ready for longer-term Atletico stay, says Torres
05:00 Schweinsteiger wants to win World Cup with MLS All-Stars
04:46 Klopp praises Moreno for Bayern display
04:24 Hitzfeld: Gotze one of Germany´s greatest ever
02:30 Kane competition kept Morata from Spurs – Pochettino
02:01 Klopp: Barcelona can save energy over Coutinho
01:38 Bolt waiting on Mourinho´s call to join Man United
01:03 Pochettino: Tottenham cannot compete with City and United
01:02 Griezmann happy at Atletico – Juanfran
00:20 James set for injury tests but Ancelotti not concerned by Thiago, Alaba knocks

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 AFC Bournemouth 0 +0 0
2 Arsenal 0 +0 0
3 Brighton & Hov… 0 +0 0
4 Burnley 0 +0 0
5 Chelsea 0 +0 0
6 Crystal Palace 0 +0 0
7 Everton 0 +0 0
8 Huddersfield Town 0 +0 0
9 Leicester City 0 +0 0
10 Liverpool 0 +0 0
11 Manchester City 0 +0 0
12 Manchester United 0 +0 0
13 Newcastle United 0 +0 0
14 Southampton 0 +0 0
15 Stoke City 0 +0 0
16 Swansea City 0 +0 0
17 Tottenham Hotspur 0 +0 0
18 Watford 0 +0 0
19 West Bromwich … 0 +0 0
20 West Ham United 0 +0 0

Facebook