I want to show what I can do - Pereira desperate for Manchester United chance

Andreas Pereira is desperate for a chance to shine at Manchester United after cutting his teeth on loan at Granada last season.

The Belgium-born Brazil Under-23 international spent last season with relegated Granada in LaLiga, but has now returned to the Red Devils and impressed during pre-season.

Pereira has struggled to force his way into the first-team picture since making his senior debut for United in the 2014-15 season and, after scoring five goals in 35 LaLiga appearances last term, the midfielder is keen to prove his worth to manager Jose Mourinho.

"I just want to make sure that I can show everyone at the training ground and inside the stadium what I can do," he told ESPN. "I want to continue my development and find a way into the team.

"I got experience [in Spain]. Experience at a club which was very different to United, where things didn't go well and there was a different type of pressure, where the fans and media were not happy with the league position.

"I experienced a new culture, language and country. Granada is a beautiful city and I visited the Alhambra Palace. The food was good, I liked the paella and I stayed in touch with my team-mates at United.

"I went there to get more minutes on the pitch and I did that. I wanted and needed that rhythm of playing every week at a high level, then it was my intention to go back stronger.

"I did that. I started regularly, I played a more technical, tactical and skill focussed style of football, one which was less physical than the Premier League.

"I played against some of the greatest teams in the world. Which player would not improve from that?"

Pereira is joined at Old Trafford by Belgium international Romelu Lukaku, who moved to Manchester United in a £75million deal from Everton.

And Pereira says Lukaku has settled in well, adding: "There's a good atmosphere in the group and I'm already friends with [Romelu] Lukaku. We both grew up in Belgium. He's a funny guy, we get on well."