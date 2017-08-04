I told good friend Pique not to post ´he´s staying´ Tweet - Neymar

Neymar told former Barcelona team-mate Gerard Pique not to post his now famous "he's staying" Tweet after the Brazil superstar was presented to the media by Paris Saint-Germain.
One of football's greatest transfer sagas was brought to an end on Thursday, when Ligue 1 giants PSG met Neymar's eye-watering €222million release clause and signed him to a five-year deal at Parc des Princes.
Last month, Pique seemingly offered hope to Barca supporters that Neymar would reject the riches of PSG to remain at Camp Nou by posting a picture of the two of them together with the caption "he's staying".
Neymar says Pique was merely expressing his own opinion and not reacting to anything he had told him.
The Brazilian said: "It was a relaxed moment, we were having lunch together and he posted a picture. We were just having fun. I told him not to!
"I was thinking about so many things at the time but he wanted to make that joke and express his feelings. I respect that.
"He's one of my close friends in football and I only wish him the best.
"I took my decision two days ago. What I did first was inform the Barcelona coach [Ernesto Valderde]. I respect the club and this coach very much so he was the first to know what my decision was."
Desde que llegaste, te vi como mi hermano pequeño. Todo lo que hacías, tu forma de entender la vida y el fútbol. Éramos muy parecidos y conectamos enseguida. Ha sido un placer enorme tenerte a mi lado durante estos años. Me quedo con todos los momentos que hemos pasado juntos, dentro y fuera del terreno de juego. Estoy feliz de que lo hayas ganado todo vistiendo la camiseta del Barça. Esto quedará para siempre. Jugadores como tú hacen más grande este Club y su historia. Espero que te vaya genial en el futuro. Te mereces que los sueños que te quedan por cumplir se te hagan realidad en París. Y para terminar, recuerda hacer siempre lo que hacía nuestro amigo JC: MAGIA. Te quiero, Gerard.
Following Neymar's exit, Pique has taken to social media again to write a heartfelt farewell to his now former team-mate, who he likened to a "little brother".
"Since you arrived, I saw you as my little brother," he wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the pair hugging.
"Everything you did, your way of understanding life and football. We were very similar and connected right away.
"It has been a great pleasure to have you by my side during these years. I keep all the moments we have spent together, on and off the pitch.
"I'm happy that you've earned it all wearing the Barca shirt. This will be forever. Players like you make this club and its history bigger.
"I hope you do well in the future. You deserve to have your dreams that remain to be fulfilled become reality in Paris.
"I love you, Gerard."
|Costa agent claims are ´nonsense´, insist Chelsea
|Neymar rejects Figo comparisons over world-record PSG switch
|PSG chief Al-Khelaifi denies FFP breach and tells sceptics to ´go have a coffee´
|I told good friend Pique not to post ´he´s staying´ Tweet - Neymar
|Barcelona refuse to pay €26m Neymar loyalty bonus
|Neymar: I´m not at PSG to be the star, I came to dream bigger
|It happened to me at Real Madrid - Ancelotti not worried by Bayern´s pre-season woes
|Europa League play-off draw: AC Milan take on Shkendija, Ajax meet Rosenborg
|Europa League play-off draw in full
|Neymar: The Barcelona years
|Anti-competitive, unjustified and illegal - FIFPro blasts FIFA transfer rules after Neymar switch
|Champions League play-off draw: Liverpool face Hoffenheim, Napoli meet Nice
|Champions League play-off draw in full
|I want to show what I can do - Pereira desperate for Manchester United chance
|No Neymar in UEFA´s Champions League positional awards shortlist
|From Figo to Neymar - the 21st century explosion of the world-record transfer fee
|Messi to thrive without Neymar? - Barcelona´s MSN in Opta stats
|PSG fans queue for first Neymar shirts
|Dybala, Coutinho or Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
|From Mbappe to Balotelli – five players who could overshadow Neymar in Ligue 1 in 2017-18
|Liverpool loss Hummels´ ´worst game ever´ at Bayern Munich
|105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
|Neymar officially presented on Friday before thousands are due for fan welcome at Parc des Princes
|Neymar to PSG and Mbappe linked with exit: What state are Monaco in for Ligue 1 defence?
|Kjaer wants to make mark in LaLiga and Champions League with Sevilla
|Ibrahimovic and Falcao? Milan CEO won´t say no
|Inter rule out Perisic sale as Ausilio reveals contract talks
|Twitter reacts to Neymar´s €222m PSG move
|It is as if nothing happened - Donnarumma grateful for AC Milan fans´ warm reception
|Everton boss Koeman stresses Europa League importance
|Neymar to follow Ibrahimovic and wear number 10 shirt at PSG
|Talismanic Messi & Ronaldo way ahead of PSG new boy Neymar - Ballon d´Or battle in Opta stats
|Neymar: PSG´s ambition attracted me
|Neymar calls Barcelona ´dream of a child´ in farewell Instagram video
|Ruzomberok 0 Everton 1 (0-2 agg): Calvert-Lewin fires Everton into Europa League play-off round
|AC Milan 2 CSU Craiova 0 (3-0 agg): Cutrone´s first goal seals Europa League progress
|Cavani, Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva - How PSG´s biggest transfers have fared
|Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
|Neymar and PSG: A sensational union born of Barcelona arrogance
|PSG sign Neymar in world-record €222m deal
|BREAKING NEWS: Leicester complete Iheanacho deal
|No Mickey Mouse move - ex-Disney CEO completes Portsmouth takeover
|Arsenal have to deal with reality of missing Champions League - Wenger
|Barcelona accept payment of Neymar release clause ahead of PSG move
|Sissoko and Sosa wanted by Trabzonspor
|Lyon owner congratulates PSG on Neymar swoop
|Neuer returns to Bayern Munich training
|LaLiga rejects $264M Neymar transfer payment
|Chelsea striker Diego Costa to demand Atletico Madrid transfer
|Fekir to lead Lyon into new Ligue 1 campaign
|Barca Dembele bid no worry for Dortmund boss Bosz
|Galatasaray confirm talks with Manchester City midfielder Fernando
|French LFP hits out at LaLiga for blocking Neymar deal
|This is my home - Pellegrini delighted by Roma return
|Wenger: Neymar deal takes football beyond rationality
|Arsenal badge-kisser Sanchez going nowhere, says Wenger
|Never change, little bro – Suarez follows Messi in wishing Neymar well
|Neymar release clause payment rejected by LaLiga
|Mourinho wants one more signing and insists Martial is key for Manchester United
|Stam demands Manchester United Premier League bid
|Madrid´s sensation is not good - Zidane reflects on limp US tour
|MLS All-Stars 1 Real Madrid 1 (2-4 on pens): Zidane´s men survive shoot-out after Dwyer´s late equal
|Lloris hails inspirational Juventus legend Buffon
|Beckham poised to have MLS team in Miami after successful vote
|Man Utd´s Mata confident of banishing Super Cup curse
|Besiktas complete Negredo signing
|Mourinho labels Matic a ´genius´ after United debut
|Matic pleased to end ´strange´ pre-season on winning note
|Rodgers hails magnificent Celtic after Champions League win
|I don´t think Neymar´s expensive - Mourinho defends world-record transfer
|Klopp hopes Neymar´s €222m move is an exception
|Champions League Review: Nice dump Ajax out, Young Boys upset Dynamo Kiev
|Manchester United 2 Sampdoria 1: Mata bags winner on Matic debut
|Liverpool 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (4-5 on pens): Henderson miss proves costly in shoot-out
|Rosenborg 0 Celtic 1: Forrest stunner sends Rodgers´ men into Champions League play-offs
|Lucescu appointed new Turkey coach
|Martinez joins Getafe on loan
|Messi to thrive without Neymar? - Barcelona´s MSN in Opta stats
|French club´s hilarious reaction to Neymar transfer news
|Jagielka pens one-year Everton extension
|Bayern Munich 0 Napoli 2: Sarri´s side too slick for Ancelotti´s young guns
|Monaco sign Diakhaby from Rennes
|PSG-bound Neymar a ´great loss´ for LaLiga
|Sevilla sign defender Kjaer from Fenerbahce for €12.5m
|Bayern Munich lose James for ´weeks´ with thigh injury
|Sigurdsson on the brink of Everton switch, Clement confirms
|Mbappe, Lemar, Fabinho focused despite transfer speculation - Monaco coach Jardim
|AC Milan coach Montella in no hurry to sign new striker
|Neymar will be presented at PSG this week, claims agent Ribeiro
|Messi bids fond farewell to Neymar
|Liverpool target Keita won´t sign new RB Leipzig terms
|Lazio sign ex-Manchester City man Caicedo from Espanyol
|105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
|Sturridge out of Audi Cup final but Liverpool upbeat over injury
|Meunier and PSG tease fans as Neymar move closes in
|PSG must pay €222m, Barca tell Neymar
|Forever a Roma star - Totti´s final shirt sent into space
|Paris is a wonder - Neymar representative teases over Barca-PSG switch
|Neymar tells Barcelona he wants to leave
|Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
|Dybala, Coutinho, Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
|Vecino concludes Inter switch
|Barcelona let Neymar miss training as PSG close in
|Simeone ready for longer-term Atletico stay, says Torres
|Schweinsteiger wants to win World Cup with MLS All-Stars
|Klopp praises Moreno for Bayern display
|Hitzfeld: Gotze one of Germany´s greatest ever
|Kane competition kept Morata from Spurs – Pochettino
|Klopp: Barcelona can save energy over Coutinho
|Bolt waiting on Mourinho´s call to join Man United
|Pochettino: Tottenham cannot compete with City and United
|Griezmann happy at Atletico – Juanfran
|James set for injury tests but Ancelotti not concerned by Thiago, Alaba knocks