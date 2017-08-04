Europa League play-off draw in full

The Europa League play-off draw was made in Nyon on Friday, with AC Milan, Everton and Marseille learned their opponents.

A total of 22 ties were drawn, with the first legs played on August 17, and the second legs on August 24.

Here is the draw in full:

Shkendija v AC Milan

Vardar v Fenerbahce

Ajax v Rosenborg

Osijek v Austria Vienna

Red Star Belgrade v Krasnodar

Altach v Maccabi Tel-Aviv

BATE v Olexandriya

Club Brugge v AEK

Maritimo v Dynamo Kiev

Dinamo Zagreb v Skenderbeu

Ludogorets v Suduva

Panathinaikos v Athletic Bilbao

Apollon v Midtjylland

Domzale v Marseille

Partizan v Videoton

FH v Sporting Braga

Everton v Hajduk Split

Utrecht v Zenit

Legia Warsaw v Sheriff

Viitorul v RB Salzburg

Viktoria Plzen v AEK Larnaca



PAOK v Ostersund