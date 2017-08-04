Related

Article

Dybala, Coutinho or Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?

4 August 2017 10:00

It was a deal that seemed almost unthinkable barely a month ago, but it has happened at last: Neymar has joined Paris Saint-Germain for a scarcely conceivable world-record fee of €222million.

The departure of the 25-year-old is a huge slap in the face to Barca from a pride perspective, but more pressing now is the need to find a way to replace one third of their formidable 'MSN' strike force.

Of course, a windfall of nearly a quarter of a billion euros should provide ample funds for Ernesto Valverde to go shopping, and several names have already been suggested.

But where should Barca go looking for their new Neymar? We examine the leading candidates to fill the boots of the world's most expensive player...

 

SERGIO AGUERO (MANCHESTER CITY)

Although few people outside Pep Guardiola's coaching staff can quite understand why, it looks as though Sergio Aguero is surplus to requirements at Manchester City.

The striker scored 33 times in all competitions last season but failed to convince his manager he can adapt to his style, and he only won his place back in the team from Gabriel Jesus when the Brazilian suffered a broken foot.

Guardiola and City have stated publicly they do not want to sell, but a sizeable bid from Barca will likely make them reconsider, especially given City's recent spending. Lionel Messi would love one of his best friends at the club, too.

It would require a slight reshuffle of Barca's attack to accommodate Aguero and Luis Suarez, but Valverde has set up with two strikers in the past.

 

PHILIPPE COUTINHO (LIVERPOOL)

It's a rumour that simply will not go away, however much Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp tells anyone who will listen that Philippe Coutinho will not be sold.

The player himself has stated he is in no rush to quit Anfield and Neymar's departure has ironically made matters more difficult, with Barca having reportedly hoped to use the Brazil duo's friendship as a bargaining chip.

Nevertheless, the lure of LaLiga's big guns is always strong for South American stars and an offer approaching the nine-figure mark might convince Liverpool to cash in.

There is no doubt that Coutinho would make a shrewd, if expensive, investment: he would have no problem slotting into the 4-3-3 set-up and would bring the kind of excitement on the ball that made Neymar such a Camp Nou favourite.

EDEN HAZARD (CHELSEA)

Eden Hazard is rumoured to be a long-term target for Real Madrid and the Belgium international, while excelling at Chelsea either side of a poor 2015-16 campaign, has done little in the past to dissuade alleged interest from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reports emerged this week that Barca could attempt to steal in ahead of their rivals and attempt to lure the 26-year-old away from Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen how Hazard would fit into the front three at Camp Nou, with the potential for the former Lille man, whose preference is to start out wide and drift inside, to tread on Messi's playmaking toes. 

 

ANGEL DI MARIA (PSG)

Having struggled in the first half of last season under Unai Emery, Angel Di Maria began to recapture something like his best form to help PSG claim a domestic cup double last season.

Despite that, the Argentine has found himself linked with a move away, with Inter touted as the most likely destination, but Neymar's departure could prompt Barca into making a move.

It would certainly be a gamble; Di Maria has never quite hit the heights he managed at Real Madrid during spells with PSG and Manchester United and his past connection to Barca's great rivals would cause some hesitation over a deal.

But if Barca can use Neymar to negotiate a reduced price for the 29-year-old, it could be a risk worth taking.

 

OUSMANE DEMBELE (BORUSSIA DORTMUND)

A sparkling talent who lit up the Bundesliga in his first season in Germany, Ousmane Dembele has regularly been linked with a move to Barca in the last few months.

The 20-year-old would only cost a small amount of the €222m at Barca's disposal and a season spent in a hugely attack-minded set-up suggests he would have few problems adapting to life in LaLiga.

Dortmund have declared their transfer window is "closed", but it's difficult to see Barca not trying to test their resolve with a talent such as Dembele at stake.

PAULO DYBALA (JUVENTUS)

The favoured choice of Messi (according to reports), Paulo Dybala was tipped to make a future move to Barca long before the Neymar saga kicked into gear.

The Argentina international scored twice against the Catalans in Juventus' Champions League quarter-final win last term and his development into a world-leading player has continued at a pace.

It would take a massive offer to persuade Juve to sell, but Dybala could force their hand if he makes it clear Camp Nou is where he wants to play. His versatility would also allow him to slot into the Neymar role or adjust to a front-line reshuffle with few difficulties.

 

KYLIAN MBAPPE (MONACO)

It seems odd that Barca have been strangely quiet amid the never-ending speculation surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future.

The Monaco sensation has been linked with practically every club in Europe who boast deep pockets and the rumours have even caused Monaco to threaten to get FIFA involved amid accusations of tapping-up.

Being on the fringes of the Mbappe reports could work to Barca's advantage. Approaching Monaco directly, rather than attempting to speak to the player and his entourage first, could be a key way to encourage the French champions to sell this year.

Mbappe could well cost north of €100m, but it would be an investment worth making for an 18-year-old who can play anywhere across the front line to devastating effect.

 

ALEXIS SANCHEZ (ARSENAL)

There is no doubt Alexis Sanchez has become a better player since leaving Barcelona three years ago, and a return now would make sense for all concerned.

The Chile star would get the Champions League football he craves and be able to slot into the team without much fuss, while the rest of the squad would likely welcome a man who was a popular figure in the dressing room before he left for Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger has made it clear they do not want to sell, but the prospect of letting Sanchez join a team abroad instead of a Premier League rival will have a certain appeal. What's more, with his contract expiring in a year, the Gunners need to cash in now or risk losing him for nothing in 2018.

 

GERARD DEULOFEU, RAFINHA (BARCELONA)

Of course, Valverde may decide he need look no further than the Barca dressing-room for the next Neymar.

Gerard Deulofeu was signed back from Everton for a comparatively miserly €12m, and there can be no doubt the Spain international has the wherewithal and the academy coaching to slot into the first team straight away. 

Rafinha, meanwhile, has impressed on the relatively few chances he has been given in the starting line-up, both in central midfield and a wide forward role, although both players could underwhelm the Catalan giants' fans if either is anointed as Neymar's successor.

 

BARCELONA B

If the market proves unforgiving and Valverde sees no solution in the first-team squad, the time might be right to dip into the B team and find the next young talent ready to make the breakthrough.

Barca have already lost a gem in Jordi Mboula to Monaco, but there are others in Gerard Lopez's squad who could be worth a gamble.

Striker Anthony Lozano is 24 and desperate to break into the first team sooner rather than later, while Moha Ezzerfani is a flamboyant 19-year-old who boasts the skillset to play down either flank in the attack.

There is also Palmeiras loanee Vitinho, a midfielder who can also operate on the wing and named Neymar as his idol upon signing for the club.

Sponsored links

Friday 4 August

10:00 Dybala, Coutinho or Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
10:00 From Mbappe to Balotelli – five players who could overshadow Neymar in Ligue 1 in 2017-18
09:47 Liverpool loss Hummels´ ´worst game ever´ at Bayern Munich
09:30 105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
09:08 Neymar officially presented on Friday before thousands are due for fan welcome at Parc des Princes
09:00 Neymar to PSG and Mbappe linked with exit: What state are Monaco in for Ligue 1 defence?
08:32 Kjaer wants to make mark in LaLiga and Champions League with Sevilla
03:21 Ibrahimovic and Falcao? Milan CEO won´t say no
03:00 Inter rule out Perisic sale as Ausilio reveals contract talks
01:31 Twitter reacts to Neymar´s €222m PSG move
00:51 It is as if nothing happened - Donnarumma grateful for AC Milan fans´ warm reception
00:48 Everton boss Koeman stresses Europa League importance
00:20 Neymar to follow Ibrahimovic and wear number 10 shirt at PSG

Thursday 3 August

23:58 Talismanic Messi & Ronaldo way ahead of PSG new boy Neymar - Ballon d´Or battle in Opta stats
23:23 Neymar: PSG´s ambition attracted me
23:14 Neymar calls Barcelona ´dream of a child´ in farewell Instagram video
22:58 Ruzomberok 0 Everton 1 (0-2 agg): Calvert-Lewin fires Everton into Europa League play-off round
22:38 AC Milan 2 CSU Craiova 0 (3-0 agg): Cutrone´s first goal seals Europa League progress
22:31 Cavani, Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva - How PSG´s biggest transfers have fared
22:27 Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
22:22 Neymar and PSG: A sensational union born of Barcelona arrogance
21:37 PSG sign Neymar in world-record €222m deal
20:40 BREAKING NEWS: Leicester complete Iheanacho deal
20:12 No Mickey Mouse move - ex-Disney CEO completes Portsmouth takeover
19:18 Arsenal have to deal with reality of missing Champions League - Wenger
19:01 Barcelona accept payment of Neymar release clause ahead of PSG move
18:12 Sissoko and Sosa wanted by Trabzonspor
17:45 Lyon owner congratulates PSG on Neymar swoop
17:30 Neuer returns to Bayern Munich training
17:10 LaLiga rejects $264M Neymar transfer payment
16:56 Chelsea striker Diego Costa to demand Atletico Madrid transfer
16:35 Fekir to lead Lyon into new Ligue 1 campaign
16:26 Barca Dembele bid no worry for Dortmund boss Bosz
16:22 Galatasaray confirm talks with Manchester City midfielder Fernando
16:08 French LFP hits out at LaLiga for blocking Neymar deal
15:58 This is my home - Pellegrini delighted by Roma return
15:05 Wenger: Neymar deal takes football beyond rationality
14:50 Arsenal badge-kisser Sanchez going nowhere, says Wenger
13:43 Never change, little bro – Suarez follows Messi in wishing Neymar well
12:51 Neymar release clause payment rejected by LaLiga
11:29 Mourinho wants one more signing and insists Martial is key for Manchester United
10:38 Stam demands Manchester United Premier League bid
09:50 Madrid´s sensation is not good - Zidane reflects on limp US tour
05:30 MLS All-Stars 1 Real Madrid 1 (2-4 on pens): Zidane´s men survive shoot-out after Dwyer´s late equal
03:52 Lloris hails inspirational Juventus legend Buffon
03:06 Beckham poised to have MLS team in Miami after successful vote
01:45 Man Utd´s Mata confident of banishing Super Cup curse
00:47 Besiktas complete Negredo signing
00:26 Mourinho labels Matic a ´genius´ after United debut
00:23 Matic pleased to end ´strange´ pre-season on winning note
00:20 Rodgers hails magnificent Celtic after Champions League win
00:13 I don´t think Neymar´s expensive - Mourinho defends world-record transfer
00:10 Klopp hopes Neymar´s €222m move is an exception

Wednesday 2 August

23:33 Champions League Review: Nice dump Ajax out, Young Boys upset Dynamo Kiev
22:48 Manchester United 2 Sampdoria 1: Mata bags winner on Matic debut
22:42 Liverpool 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (4-5 on pens): Henderson miss proves costly in shoot-out
22:40 Rosenborg 0 Celtic 1: Forrest stunner sends Rodgers´ men into Champions League play-offs
22:00 Lucescu appointed new Turkey coach
20:19 Martinez joins Getafe on loan
20:03 Messi to thrive without Neymar? - Barcelona´s MSN in Opta stats
19:47 French club´s hilarious reaction to Neymar transfer news
19:40 Jagielka pens one-year Everton extension
19:36 Bayern Munich 0 Napoli 2: Sarri´s side too slick for Ancelotti´s young guns
18:53 Monaco sign Diakhaby from Rennes
18:27 PSG-bound Neymar a ´great loss´ for LaLiga
18:19 Sevilla sign defender Kjaer from Fenerbahce for €12.5m
18:11 Bayern Munich lose James for ´weeks´ with thigh injury
18:00 Sigurdsson on the brink of Everton switch, Clement confirms
17:25 Mbappe, Lemar, Fabinho focused despite transfer speculation - Monaco coach Jardim
16:06 AC Milan coach Montella in no hurry to sign new striker
15:44 Neymar will be presented at PSG this week, claims agent Ribeiro
15:20 Messi bids fond farewell to Neymar
14:54 Liverpool target Keita won´t sign new RB Leipzig terms
14:29 Lazio sign ex-Manchester City man Caicedo from Espanyol
14:11 105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
13:35 Sturridge out of Audi Cup final but Liverpool upbeat over injury
13:13 Meunier and PSG tease fans as Neymar move closes in
13:06 PSG must pay €222m, Barca tell Neymar
12:58 Forever a Roma star - Totti´s final shirt sent into space
12:32 Paris is a wonder - Neymar representative teases over Barca-PSG switch
12:30 Neymar tells Barcelona he wants to leave
12:03 Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
11:33 Dybala, Coutinho, Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
11:11 Vecino concludes Inter switch
10:15 Barcelona let Neymar miss training as PSG close in
09:36 Simeone ready for longer-term Atletico stay, says Torres
05:00 Schweinsteiger wants to win World Cup with MLS All-Stars
04:46 Klopp praises Moreno for Bayern display
04:24 Hitzfeld: Gotze one of Germany´s greatest ever
02:30 Kane competition kept Morata from Spurs – Pochettino
02:01 Klopp: Barcelona can save energy over Coutinho
01:38 Bolt waiting on Mourinho´s call to join Man United
01:03 Pochettino: Tottenham cannot compete with City and United
01:02 Griezmann happy at Atletico – Juanfran
00:20 James set for injury tests but Ancelotti not concerned by Thiago, Alaba knocks

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Athletic Club 0 +0 0
2 Atlético Madrid 0 +0 0
3 Barcelona 0 +0 0
4 Celta de Vigo 0 +0 0
5 Deportivo Alavés 0 +0 0

Facebook