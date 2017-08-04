Champions League play-off draw: Liverpool face Hoffenheim, Napoli meet Nice

Liverpool will take on Hoffenheim in the play-off round of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side will battle the Bundesliga outfit for the right to take a place in the 2017-8 group stage in a match that sees striker Roberto Firmino pitted against his old club.

Maurizio Sarri's Napoli face a fascinating tie against Ligue 1 side Nice, meaning striker Mario Balotelli will be faced with a return to Italian soil.

Sevilla have been handed a clash with Istanbul Basaksehir, while CSKA Moscow meet Young Boys of Switzerland and Sporting CP take on Steaua Bucharest.

Scottish champions Celtic will meet Kazakhstan side Astana, with the first leg to be played in Glasgow.

Olympiacos will meet Rijeka of Croatia, while Czech Republic champions Slavia Prague must face APOEL of Cyprus.

The first legs will be played on August 15-16 and the return matches on August 22-23.