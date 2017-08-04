Champions League play-off draw in full

The Champions League play-off draw was made in Nyon on Friday as the likes of Liverpool, Sevilla and Napoli learned their fate.

A total of 10 ties were drawn, with the first legs played on August 15-16, and the second legs on August 22-23.

Here is the draw in full:

Qarabag v Copenhagen

APOEL v Slavia Prague

Olympiacos v Rijeka

Celtic v Astana

Hapoel Be'er Sheva v Maribor

Istanbul Basaksehir v Sevilla

Young Boys v CSKA Moscow

Napoli v Nice

Hoffenheim v Liverpool

Sporting CP v FCSB