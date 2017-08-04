105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career

After four seasons at Camp Nou, Neymar's Barcelona career is over after a world-record €222million switch to Paris Saint-Germain.
Barca won the race to sign the Brazilian from Santos in 2013 and, alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, he has since established himself as one third of one of the greatest attacking trios in the history of football.
PSG triggered the €222m release clause in Neymar's contract on Thursday to make him the leading man in Paris, ending a scintillating on-field relationship with the Catalan club.
With the help of Opta data, we look at the stand-out figures that have encouraged the Ligue 1 giants to part with a record-breaking sum and take the 25-year-old to the Parc des Princes.
Neymar Jr hasn't trained on Wednesday with the permission of the coach #FCBlive— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 2, 2017
105 – The number of times Neymar hit the back of the net in all competitions during his Barcelona career. Rivaldo is the only Brazilian to have scored more for the club (130).
59 – Add in this impressive number of assists and the 25-year-old was involved in 164 goals in his 186 appearances for the club.
7 – The amount of goals Neymar has scored against PSG. He has only converted more against Athletic Bilbao (8) and Villarreal (9).
7 - Neymar has scored seven goals against PSG in #UCL , more than any other player in the competition. Romance. pic.twitter.com/nU6rFatWkH— OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 28, 2017
6 – Villarreal's Sergio Asenjo, formerly of Atletico Madrid, was beaten by Neymar more times than any other goalkeeper.
2 – Since his arrival at Barca ahead of the 2013-14 season, only Lionel Messi (204) and Sergio Busquets (196) have featured more times for the club.
15 – Neymar won a total of 15 penalties for Barca during his LaLiga career; only Cristiano Ronaldo (17) has earned more spot-kicks in the competition.
21 – The amount of assists supplied by the former Santos star in 2016-17, more than any other player based in LaLiga.
22 – Neymar set up more goals for Messi than any other team-mate during his time at the club.
3 - Neymar is the first player to score in 3 consecutive Copa finals (2017, 2016 and 2015) since Ferenc Puskás (1962, 1961 and 1960). King. pic.twitter.com/yfbvuJ9Bbm— OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 27, 2017
6 – The Vicente Calderon was the away stadium at which the Brazilian proved most prolific, scoring six goals, including his first for the club in the 2013 Supercopa de Espana, away against Atletico Madrid.
41 – Suarez (21) and Messi (20) assisted 41 of the Brazilian's goals for Barca, equivalent to 39.05 per cent.
431 – No individual has been fouled more times than Neymar across the top five European leagues since his arrival at Barca. Preparim Hetemaj (410) is the only other player to have drawn the referee's whistle over 400 times in that span.
39 – Barca's treble-winning 2014-15 season proved Neymar's most prolific at Barcelona. The only other time he passed the 30-goal mark in four campaigns with the Catalan giants was 2015-16.
8 - With three Copa del Rey triumphs, two LaLiga wins, a Supercopa de Espana, one Champions League and Club World Cup glory in 2015, the 25-year-old won eight trophies across his Barca career.
|Dybala, Coutinho or Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
|From Mbappe to Balotelli – five players who could overshadow Neymar in Ligue 1 in 2017-18
|Liverpool loss Hummels´ ´worst game ever´ at Bayern Munich
|105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
|Neymar officially presented on Friday before thousands are due for fan welcome at Parc des Princes
|Neymar to PSG and Mbappe linked with exit: What state are Monaco in for Ligue 1 defence?
|Kjaer wants to make mark in LaLiga and Champions League with Sevilla
|Ibrahimovic and Falcao? Milan CEO won´t say no
|Inter rule out Perisic sale as Ausilio reveals contract talks
|Twitter reacts to Neymar´s €222m PSG move
|It is as if nothing happened - Donnarumma grateful for AC Milan fans´ warm reception
|Everton boss Koeman stresses Europa League importance
|Neymar to follow Ibrahimovic and wear number 10 shirt at PSG
|Talismanic Messi & Ronaldo way ahead of PSG new boy Neymar - Ballon d´Or battle in Opta stats
|Neymar: PSG´s ambition attracted me
|Neymar calls Barcelona ´dream of a child´ in farewell Instagram video
|Ruzomberok 0 Everton 1 (0-2 agg): Calvert-Lewin fires Everton into Europa League play-off round
|AC Milan 2 CSU Craiova 0 (3-0 agg): Cutrone´s first goal seals Europa League progress
|Cavani, Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva - How PSG´s biggest transfers have fared
|Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
|Neymar and PSG: A sensational union born of Barcelona arrogance
|PSG sign Neymar in world-record €222m deal
|BREAKING NEWS: Leicester complete Iheanacho deal
|No Mickey Mouse move - ex-Disney CEO completes Portsmouth takeover
|Arsenal have to deal with reality of missing Champions League - Wenger
|Barcelona accept payment of Neymar release clause ahead of PSG move
|Sissoko and Sosa wanted by Trabzonspor
|Lyon owner congratulates PSG on Neymar swoop
|Neuer returns to Bayern Munich training
|LaLiga rejects $264M Neymar transfer payment
|Chelsea striker Diego Costa to demand Atletico Madrid transfer
|Fekir to lead Lyon into new Ligue 1 campaign
|Barca Dembele bid no worry for Dortmund boss Bosz
|Galatasaray confirm talks with Manchester City midfielder Fernando
|French LFP hits out at LaLiga for blocking Neymar deal
|This is my home - Pellegrini delighted by Roma return
|Wenger: Neymar deal takes football beyond rationality
|Arsenal badge-kisser Sanchez going nowhere, says Wenger
|Never change, little bro – Suarez follows Messi in wishing Neymar well
|Neymar release clause payment rejected by LaLiga
|Mourinho wants one more signing and insists Martial is key for Manchester United
|Stam demands Manchester United Premier League bid
|Madrid´s sensation is not good - Zidane reflects on limp US tour
|MLS All-Stars 1 Real Madrid 1 (2-4 on pens): Zidane´s men survive shoot-out after Dwyer´s late equal
|Lloris hails inspirational Juventus legend Buffon
|Beckham poised to have MLS team in Miami after successful vote
|Man Utd´s Mata confident of banishing Super Cup curse
|Besiktas complete Negredo signing
|Mourinho labels Matic a ´genius´ after United debut
|Matic pleased to end ´strange´ pre-season on winning note
|Rodgers hails magnificent Celtic after Champions League win
|I don´t think Neymar´s expensive - Mourinho defends world-record transfer
|Klopp hopes Neymar´s €222m move is an exception
|Champions League Review: Nice dump Ajax out, Young Boys upset Dynamo Kiev
|Manchester United 2 Sampdoria 1: Mata bags winner on Matic debut
|Liverpool 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (4-5 on pens): Henderson miss proves costly in shoot-out
|Rosenborg 0 Celtic 1: Forrest stunner sends Rodgers´ men into Champions League play-offs
|Lucescu appointed new Turkey coach
|Martinez joins Getafe on loan
|Messi to thrive without Neymar? - Barcelona´s MSN in Opta stats
|French club´s hilarious reaction to Neymar transfer news
|Jagielka pens one-year Everton extension
|Bayern Munich 0 Napoli 2: Sarri´s side too slick for Ancelotti´s young guns
|Monaco sign Diakhaby from Rennes
|PSG-bound Neymar a ´great loss´ for LaLiga
|Sevilla sign defender Kjaer from Fenerbahce for €12.5m
|Bayern Munich lose James for ´weeks´ with thigh injury
|Sigurdsson on the brink of Everton switch, Clement confirms
|Mbappe, Lemar, Fabinho focused despite transfer speculation - Monaco coach Jardim
|AC Milan coach Montella in no hurry to sign new striker
|Neymar will be presented at PSG this week, claims agent Ribeiro
|Messi bids fond farewell to Neymar
|Liverpool target Keita won´t sign new RB Leipzig terms
|Lazio sign ex-Manchester City man Caicedo from Espanyol
|105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
|Sturridge out of Audi Cup final but Liverpool upbeat over injury
|Meunier and PSG tease fans as Neymar move closes in
|PSG must pay €222m, Barca tell Neymar
|Forever a Roma star - Totti´s final shirt sent into space
|Paris is a wonder - Neymar representative teases over Barca-PSG switch
|Neymar tells Barcelona he wants to leave
|Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
|Dybala, Coutinho, Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
|Vecino concludes Inter switch
|Barcelona let Neymar miss training as PSG close in
|Simeone ready for longer-term Atletico stay, says Torres
|Schweinsteiger wants to win World Cup with MLS All-Stars
|Klopp praises Moreno for Bayern display
|Hitzfeld: Gotze one of Germany´s greatest ever
|Kane competition kept Morata from Spurs – Pochettino
|Klopp: Barcelona can save energy over Coutinho
|Bolt waiting on Mourinho´s call to join Man United
|Pochettino: Tottenham cannot compete with City and United
|Griezmann happy at Atletico – Juanfran
|James set for injury tests but Ancelotti not concerned by Thiago, Alaba knocks