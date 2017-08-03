No Mickey Mouse move - ex-Disney CEO completes Portsmouth takeover

League One club Portsmouth have a new owner guiding their fairytale rise up the Football League after former Walt Disney chief executive officer Michael Eisner completed a takeover on Thursday.
Eisner, who led Disney from 1984 to 2005, has acquired the club through The Tornante Company for a reported £5.67million.
Portsmouth have endured a turbulent period since their relegation from the Premier League, twice entering administration and almost being wound up before the Pompey Supporters Trust (PST) took over in 2013.
Four seasons of fan ownership culminated in promotion to back to the third tier at the end of last season as champions of League Two.
"My family and I are thrilled to take on this incredible responsibility as stewards of a football club with such a rich heritage," Eisner said.
"We've come to know the Pompey community in recent months and we're extremely impressed by their passion, dedication and love for their club.”
Cheers!! My son @eric_eisner and I with Mark Catlin, CEO of Portsmouth Football Club, who is going to make magic as deal closes! pic.twitter.com/9Rju4Kuls0— Michael Eisner (@Michael_Eisner) August 3, 2017
Forbes estimated Eisner's net worth to be at $1billion in 2015 and PST chairman Ashley Brown welcomed the new investment.
"The supporters fought hard to save Pompey," said Brown.
"They’ve given the club incredible support under fan ownership, ensuring its successful promotion from League Two as champions.
"Our passionate supporters now willingly pass the custodianship of Pompey to Michael Eisner, his family and Tornante."
Former Millwall and Wolves boss Kenny Jackett will be tasked with bringing more magic moments to Fratton Park this season after replacing Wigan-bound Paul Cook in June.
