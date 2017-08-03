Article

No Mickey Mouse move - ex-Disney CEO completes Portsmouth takeover

3 August 2017 20:12

League One club Portsmouth have a new owner guiding their fairytale rise up the Football League after former Walt Disney chief executive officer Michael Eisner completed a takeover on Thursday.

Eisner, who led Disney from 1984 to 2005, has acquired the club through The Tornante Company for a reported £5.67million.

Portsmouth have endured a turbulent period since their relegation from the Premier League, twice entering administration and almost being wound up before the Pompey Supporters Trust (PST) took over in 2013.

Four seasons of fan ownership culminated in promotion to back to the third tier at the end of last season as champions of League Two.

"My family and I are thrilled to take on this incredible responsibility as stewards of a football club with such a rich heritage," Eisner said.

"We've come to know the Pompey community in recent months and we're extremely impressed by their passion, dedication and love for their club.”

Forbes estimated Eisner's net worth to be at $1billion in 2015 and PST chairman Ashley Brown welcomed the new investment.

"The supporters fought hard to save Pompey," said Brown.

"They’ve given the club incredible support under fan ownership, ensuring its successful promotion from League Two as champions.

"Our passionate supporters now willingly pass the custodianship of Pompey to Michael Eisner, his family and Tornante."

Former Millwall and Wolves boss Kenny Jackett will be tasked with bringing more magic moments to Fratton Park this season after replacing Wigan-bound Paul Cook in June.

Sponsored links

Thursday 3 August

20:40 BREAKING NEWS: Leicester complete Iheanacho deal
20:12 No Mickey Mouse move - ex-Disney CEO completes Portsmouth takeover
19:18 Arsenal have to deal with reality of missing Champions League - Wenger
19:01 Barcelona accept payment of Neymar release clause ahead of PSG move
18:12 Sissoko and Sosa wanted by Trabzonspor
17:45 Lyon owner congratulates PSG on Neymar swoop
17:30 Neuer returns to Bayern Munich training
17:10 LaLiga rejects $264M Neymar transfer payment
16:56 Chelsea striker Diego Costa to demand Atletico Madrid transfer
16:35 Fekir to lead Lyon into new Ligue 1 campaign
16:26 Barca Dembele bid no worry for Dortmund boss Bosz
16:22 Galatasaray confirm talks with Manchester City midfielder Fernando
16:08 French LFP hits out at LaLiga for blocking Neymar deal
15:58 This is my home - Pellegrini delighted by Roma return
15:05 Wenger: Neymar deal takes football beyond rationality
14:50 Arsenal badge-kisser Sanchez going nowhere, says Wenger
13:43 Never change, little bro – Suarez follows Messi in wishing Neymar well
12:51 Neymar release clause payment rejected by LaLiga
11:29 Mourinho wants one more signing and insists Martial is key for Manchester United
10:38 Stam demands Manchester United Premier League bid
09:50 Madrid´s sensation is not good - Zidane reflects on limp US tour
05:30 MLS All-Stars 1 Real Madrid 1 (2-4 on pens): Zidane´s men survive shoot-out after Dwyer´s late equal
03:52 Lloris hails inspirational Juventus legend Buffon
03:06 Beckham poised to have MLS team in Miami after successful vote
01:45 Man Utd´s Mata confident of banishing Super Cup curse
00:47 Besiktas complete Negredo signing
00:26 Mourinho labels Matic a ´genius´ after United debut
00:23 Matic pleased to end ´strange´ pre-season on winning note
00:20 Rodgers hails magnificent Celtic after Champions League win
00:13 I don´t think Neymar´s expensive - Mourinho defends world-record transfer
00:10 Klopp hopes Neymar´s €222m move is an exception

Wednesday 2 August

23:33 Champions League Review: Nice dump Ajax out, Young Boys upset Dynamo Kiev
22:48 Manchester United 2 Sampdoria 1: Mata bags winner on Matic debut
22:42 Liverpool 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (4-5 on pens): Henderson miss proves costly in shoot-out
22:40 Rosenborg 0 Celtic 1: Forrest stunner sends Rodgers´ men into Champions League play-offs
22:00 Lucescu appointed new Turkey coach
20:19 Martinez joins Getafe on loan
20:03 Messi to thrive without Neymar? - Barcelona´s MSN in Opta stats
19:47 French club´s hilarious reaction to Neymar transfer news
19:40 Jagielka pens one-year Everton extension
19:36 Bayern Munich 0 Napoli 2: Sarri´s side too slick for Ancelotti´s young guns
18:53 Monaco sign Diakhaby from Rennes
18:27 PSG-bound Neymar a ´great loss´ for LaLiga
18:19 Sevilla sign defender Kjaer from Fenerbahce for €12.5m
18:11 Bayern Munich lose James for ´weeks´ with thigh injury
18:00 Sigurdsson on the brink of Everton switch, Clement confirms
17:25 Mbappe, Lemar, Fabinho focused despite transfer speculation - Monaco coach Jardim
16:06 AC Milan coach Montella in no hurry to sign new striker
15:44 Neymar will be presented at PSG this week, claims agent Ribeiro
15:20 Messi bids fond farewell to Neymar
14:54 Liverpool target Keita won´t sign new RB Leipzig terms
14:29 Lazio sign ex-Manchester City man Caicedo from Espanyol
14:11 105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
13:35 Sturridge out of Audi Cup final but Liverpool upbeat over injury
13:13 Meunier and PSG tease fans as Neymar move closes in
13:06 PSG must pay €222m, Barca tell Neymar
12:58 Forever a Roma star - Totti´s final shirt sent into space
12:32 Paris is a wonder - Neymar representative teases over Barca-PSG switch
12:30 Neymar tells Barcelona he wants to leave
12:03 Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
11:33 Dybala, Coutinho, Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
11:11 Vecino concludes Inter switch
10:15 Barcelona let Neymar miss training as PSG close in
09:36 Simeone ready for longer-term Atletico stay, says Torres
05:00 Schweinsteiger wants to win World Cup with MLS All-Stars
04:46 Klopp praises Moreno for Bayern display
04:24 Hitzfeld: Gotze one of Germany´s greatest ever
02:30 Kane competition kept Morata from Spurs – Pochettino
02:01 Klopp: Barcelona can save energy over Coutinho
01:38 Bolt waiting on Mourinho´s call to join Man United
01:03 Pochettino: Tottenham cannot compete with City and United
01:02 Griezmann happy at Atletico – Juanfran
00:20 James set for injury tests but Ancelotti not concerned by Thiago, Alaba knocks

Tuesday 1 August

23:35 Sturridge calms concerns after Liverpool striker gets injured while scoring
22:49 RB Leipzig warn Premier League suitors off Burke
22:27 Bayern Munich 0 Liverpool 3: Mane, Salah and Sturridge strike as tough pre-season continues for Ance
22:05 Bale not a worry for Zidane despite training knock
21:30 Borussia Dortmund 0 Atalanta 1: Ilicic hands BVB another pre-season defeat
21:01 Zidane hoping for swift end to Ronaldo tax fraud saga
19:54 Atletico Madrid 2 Napoli 1: Torres and Vietto complete late comeback
19:38 Insects only attack lights that shine – Ronaldo takes another swipe at critics
18:37 PSG president Al-Khelaifi suggests Neymar deal is close
18:09 Investigation into alleged Levante-Real Zaragoza match fixing dropped
17:31 Sanchez back in Arsenal training with a smile
17:24 Irreplaceable Aubameyang makes up 20 per cent of Dortmund, says Hitzfeld
16:44 Ajax pin down Tottenham target Veltman
14:36 Navas ´kidnapped´ as he seals Sevilla return
14:21 No PSG Doha medical for Barcelona-bound Neymar
13:27 Giggs labels Manchester City Premier League title favourites
12:46 Chelsea and Terry in clear with FA over substitution
11:57 Costa to Atletico in January? Simeone tiptoes around transfer saga
11:16 Liverpool pace ace Salah leaves Mane purring
09:30 Champions League dream led Costa to Juventus
03:21 Britton expects Sigurdsson to join Everton
02:26 Ancelotti expects English clubs to contend in Champions League

Facebook