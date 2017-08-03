Related

Article

Neymar: PSG´s ambition attracted me

3 August 2017 23:23

World-record signing Neymar says his move to Paris Saint-Germain came about after he was impressed by the French club's ambition.

Neymar completed his historic move from Barcelona on Thursday after PSG met his release clause of €222million, a deal that smashes the transfer record previously held by Manchester United's Paul Pogba (€105m).

The 25-year-old, who spent four successful seasons with Barca, says he was always attracted by the French club's project.

"I am extremely happy to join Paris Saint-Germain," said Neymar, who will be presented by his new club on Friday.

"Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious. And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new team-mates is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want. 

"Paris Saint-Germain's ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings. I played four seasons in Europe and I feel ready to take the challenge. 

"From today, I will do everything I can to help my new team-mates, to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world."

PSG lost out on the Ligue 1 title to Monaco last season, the first time in five years they had missed out on France's top honour.

But the Champions League has long been the top aim for president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who believes the addition of Neymar – who helped to dump PSG out of the competition in a famous last-16 tie last season – brings his side closer to that goal.

"It is with immense joy and pride that we welcome Neymar Jr to Paris Saint-Germain," he said.

"Neymar Jr is today one of the very best players in world football. His winning mentality, strength of character and sense of leadership have made him into a great player. 

"He will bring a very positive energy to this club. In six years, we have built a very ambitious project that has already taken us to the highest level of national and European football. 

"Today, with the arrival of Neymar Jr, I am convinced that we will come even closer, with the support of our faithful fans, to realising our greatest dreams."

Sponsored links

Friday 4 August

01:31 Twitter reacts to Neymar´s €222m PSG move
00:51 It is as if nothing happened - Donnarumma grateful for AC Milan fans´ warm reception
00:48 Everton boss Koeman stresses Europa League importance
00:20 Neymar to follow Ibrahimovic and wear number 10 shirt at PSG

Thursday 3 August

23:58 Talismanic Messi & Ronaldo way ahead of PSG new boy Neymar - Ballon d´Or battle in Opta stats
23:23 Neymar: PSG´s ambition attracted me
23:14 Neymar calls Barcelona ´dream of a child´ in farewell Instagram video
22:58 Ruzomberok 0 Everton 1 (0-2 agg): Calvert-Lewin fires Everton into Europa League play-off round
22:38 AC Milan 2 CSU Craiova 0 (3-0 agg): Cutrone´s first goal seals Europa League progress
22:31 Cavani, Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva - How PSG´s biggest transfers have fared
22:27 Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
22:22 Neymar and PSG: A sensational union born of Barcelona arrogance
21:37 PSG sign Neymar in world-record €222m deal
20:40 BREAKING NEWS: Leicester complete Iheanacho deal
20:12 No Mickey Mouse move - ex-Disney CEO completes Portsmouth takeover
19:18 Arsenal have to deal with reality of missing Champions League - Wenger
19:01 Barcelona accept payment of Neymar release clause ahead of PSG move
18:12 Sissoko and Sosa wanted by Trabzonspor
17:45 Lyon owner congratulates PSG on Neymar swoop
17:30 Neuer returns to Bayern Munich training
17:10 LaLiga rejects $264M Neymar transfer payment
16:56 Chelsea striker Diego Costa to demand Atletico Madrid transfer
16:35 Fekir to lead Lyon into new Ligue 1 campaign
16:26 Barca Dembele bid no worry for Dortmund boss Bosz
16:22 Galatasaray confirm talks with Manchester City midfielder Fernando
16:08 French LFP hits out at LaLiga for blocking Neymar deal
15:58 This is my home - Pellegrini delighted by Roma return
15:05 Wenger: Neymar deal takes football beyond rationality
14:50 Arsenal badge-kisser Sanchez going nowhere, says Wenger
13:43 Never change, little bro – Suarez follows Messi in wishing Neymar well
12:51 Neymar release clause payment rejected by LaLiga
11:29 Mourinho wants one more signing and insists Martial is key for Manchester United
10:38 Stam demands Manchester United Premier League bid
09:50 Madrid´s sensation is not good - Zidane reflects on limp US tour
05:30 MLS All-Stars 1 Real Madrid 1 (2-4 on pens): Zidane´s men survive shoot-out after Dwyer´s late equal
03:52 Lloris hails inspirational Juventus legend Buffon
03:06 Beckham poised to have MLS team in Miami after successful vote
01:45 Man Utd´s Mata confident of banishing Super Cup curse
00:47 Besiktas complete Negredo signing
00:26 Mourinho labels Matic a ´genius´ after United debut
00:23 Matic pleased to end ´strange´ pre-season on winning note
00:20 Rodgers hails magnificent Celtic after Champions League win
00:13 I don´t think Neymar´s expensive - Mourinho defends world-record transfer
00:10 Klopp hopes Neymar´s €222m move is an exception

Wednesday 2 August

23:33 Champions League Review: Nice dump Ajax out, Young Boys upset Dynamo Kiev
22:48 Manchester United 2 Sampdoria 1: Mata bags winner on Matic debut
22:42 Liverpool 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (4-5 on pens): Henderson miss proves costly in shoot-out
22:40 Rosenborg 0 Celtic 1: Forrest stunner sends Rodgers´ men into Champions League play-offs
22:00 Lucescu appointed new Turkey coach
20:19 Martinez joins Getafe on loan
20:03 Messi to thrive without Neymar? - Barcelona´s MSN in Opta stats
19:47 French club´s hilarious reaction to Neymar transfer news
19:40 Jagielka pens one-year Everton extension
19:36 Bayern Munich 0 Napoli 2: Sarri´s side too slick for Ancelotti´s young guns
18:53 Monaco sign Diakhaby from Rennes
18:27 PSG-bound Neymar a ´great loss´ for LaLiga
18:19 Sevilla sign defender Kjaer from Fenerbahce for €12.5m
18:11 Bayern Munich lose James for ´weeks´ with thigh injury
18:00 Sigurdsson on the brink of Everton switch, Clement confirms
17:25 Mbappe, Lemar, Fabinho focused despite transfer speculation - Monaco coach Jardim
16:06 AC Milan coach Montella in no hurry to sign new striker
15:44 Neymar will be presented at PSG this week, claims agent Ribeiro
15:20 Messi bids fond farewell to Neymar
14:54 Liverpool target Keita won´t sign new RB Leipzig terms
14:29 Lazio sign ex-Manchester City man Caicedo from Espanyol
14:11 105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
13:35 Sturridge out of Audi Cup final but Liverpool upbeat over injury
13:13 Meunier and PSG tease fans as Neymar move closes in
13:06 PSG must pay €222m, Barca tell Neymar
12:58 Forever a Roma star - Totti´s final shirt sent into space
12:32 Paris is a wonder - Neymar representative teases over Barca-PSG switch
12:30 Neymar tells Barcelona he wants to leave
12:03 Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
11:33 Dybala, Coutinho, Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
11:11 Vecino concludes Inter switch
10:15 Barcelona let Neymar miss training as PSG close in
09:36 Simeone ready for longer-term Atletico stay, says Torres
05:00 Schweinsteiger wants to win World Cup with MLS All-Stars
04:46 Klopp praises Moreno for Bayern display
04:24 Hitzfeld: Gotze one of Germany´s greatest ever
02:30 Kane competition kept Morata from Spurs – Pochettino
02:01 Klopp: Barcelona can save energy over Coutinho
01:38 Bolt waiting on Mourinho´s call to join Man United
01:03 Pochettino: Tottenham cannot compete with City and United
01:02 Griezmann happy at Atletico – Juanfran
00:20 James set for injury tests but Ancelotti not concerned by Thiago, Alaba knocks

Facebook