Neymar calls Barcelona ´dream of a child´ in farewell Instagram video

Neymar described his time at Barcelona as the "dream of a child" after completing his world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain.
The Brazil international's stunning €222m transfer was finalised on Thursday as he signed a five-year deal at the Parc des Princes after the Ligue 1 club agreed to meet his massive release clause.
And in a series of videos on his Instagram account, Neymar said: "The life of an athlete is made by challenges. Some are given to us, others are fruits of our own decisions to keep the light that illuminates our career, which is intense but short.
"Barcelona was much more than a challenge, it was the dream of a child who played with those stars through the video game."
La vida de un deportista se mueve por desafíos. Algunos son impuestos, otros son fruto de nuestras decisiones. El Barcelona ha sido más que un desafío. Jugaba con aquellos cracks en el video juego. Llegué a Catalunya a los 21 años, lleno de desafíos. Recuerdo mis primeros días en el Club, compartiendo el vestuario con ídolos como Messi, Valdés, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Piqué, Busquets y otros con la expectativa de jugar en un Club que es “més que un club”. El @fcbarcelona es una nación que representa a Catalunya! Tuve el honor de actuar con el mayor atleta que he visto en mi vida y estoy seguro que no veré a otro mejor, @leomessi se convirtió en mi compañero, amigo dentro y fuera del terreno de juego. Orgulloso de jugar contigo. Formé un ataque con @leomessi y @luissuarez9 que ha quedado para la historia. He conquistado todo lo que un deportista puede conquistar. He vivido momentos inolvidables! Vivo en una ciudad que es más que una ciudad, es una patria. Amo Barcelona y Catalunya. Pero un deportista (YO) necesita desafíos. Y por segunda vez en mi vida le llevaré la contraria a mi papa. Papa, entiendo y respeto tu opinión, pero mi decisión está tomada, te pido que me apoyes como siempre lo has hecho. El @fcbarcelona y Catalunya estarán siempre en mi corazón pero necesito nuevos desafíos. He aceptado la propuesta del @psg para buscar nuevas conquistas y ayudar al Club a alcanzar los títulos que la afición espera. Me han presentado un plan de carrera osado y me veo preparado para este desafío. Agradezco el cariño de la afición blaugrana y todo lo que he aprendido con los deportistas con quien he compartido vestuario. Asimismo siento en mi corazón que ha llegado el momento de irme. El @psg será mi nueva casa durante los próximos años y trabajaré para hacer honor a la confianza que depositan en mi futbol. Cuento mucho con el apoyo de todos. Aficionados, de mis amigos, de los profesionales que me acompañan y de mi familia, que ha sufrido mucho con problemas que han ocurrido en este periodo de mi carrera y merecen paz. Es una decisión difícil, pero tomada con la madurez de mis 25 años. @fcbarcelona , gràcies per tot! @psg , J'arrive! Que Dios nos bendiga y nos proteja!
Reminiscing on his time at Barca, he added: "I can still remember my first days at the club, sharing the changing room with idols like [Lionel] Messi, [Victor] Valdes, Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta, [Carlos] Puyol, [Gerard] Pique, [Sergio] Busquets and many others. Waiting my turn to play in a club that's 'mes que un club' [more than a club].
"I had the honour of playing with the best athlete I've ever seen in my life and I'm sure that I will never see another like him while I'm alive. Leo Messi became my friend in and out of the pitch. It was an honour to play with you. I made a trio with Messi and [Luis] Suarez that made history, conquered everything an athlete can conquer.
"I have lived unforgettable moments, lived in a city that is more than a city, it is a homeland. I love Barcelona and I love Catalonia. But an athlete needs challenges. And for the second time in my life I'll contradict my father. Father I understand and respect your opinion, but my decision is made and I ask you to support me as you always do.
"Barcelona and Catalonia will always be in my heart, but I need new challenges. I accepted PSG's proposition to try new achievements and help the club to win the titles that their crowd wants. They showed me a daring career plan and I feel ready to take on this challenge.
"Now I feel in my heart that it's time to leave. PSG will be my home for the next few years and I will work hard to honour all of the trust placed in my football. I'm counting on the support of all of you who's been with me since 2009.
"It's a very hard decision, but I made it with the maturity I accumulated throughout those 25 years. Barcelona, Gracies per tot [thanks for everything]. Paris, J'arrive!! [I arrive]"
|Talismanic Messi & Ronaldo way ahead of PSG new boy Neymar - Ballon d´Or battle in Opta stats
|Neymar: PSG´s ambition attracted me
|Neymar calls Barcelona ´dream of a child´ in farewell Instagram video
|Ruzomberok 0 Everton 1 (0-2 agg): Calvert-Lewin fires Everton into Europa League play-off round
|AC Milan 2 CSU Craiova 0 (3-0 agg): Cutrone´s first goal seals Europa League progress
|Cavani, Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva - How PSG´s biggest transfers have fared
|Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
|Neymar and PSG: A sensational union born of Barcelona arrogance
|PSG sign Neymar in world-record €222m deal
|BREAKING NEWS: Leicester complete Iheanacho deal
|No Mickey Mouse move - ex-Disney CEO completes Portsmouth takeover
|Arsenal have to deal with reality of missing Champions League - Wenger
|Barcelona accept payment of Neymar release clause ahead of PSG move
|Sissoko and Sosa wanted by Trabzonspor
|Lyon owner congratulates PSG on Neymar swoop
|Neuer returns to Bayern Munich training
|LaLiga rejects $264M Neymar transfer payment
|Chelsea striker Diego Costa to demand Atletico Madrid transfer
|Fekir to lead Lyon into new Ligue 1 campaign
|Barca Dembele bid no worry for Dortmund boss Bosz
|Galatasaray confirm talks with Manchester City midfielder Fernando
|French LFP hits out at LaLiga for blocking Neymar deal
|This is my home - Pellegrini delighted by Roma return
|Wenger: Neymar deal takes football beyond rationality
|Arsenal badge-kisser Sanchez going nowhere, says Wenger
|Never change, little bro – Suarez follows Messi in wishing Neymar well
|Neymar release clause payment rejected by LaLiga
|Mourinho wants one more signing and insists Martial is key for Manchester United
|Stam demands Manchester United Premier League bid
|Madrid´s sensation is not good - Zidane reflects on limp US tour
|MLS All-Stars 1 Real Madrid 1 (2-4 on pens): Zidane´s men survive shoot-out after Dwyer´s late equal
|Lloris hails inspirational Juventus legend Buffon
|Beckham poised to have MLS team in Miami after successful vote
|Man Utd´s Mata confident of banishing Super Cup curse
|Besiktas complete Negredo signing
|Mourinho labels Matic a ´genius´ after United debut
|Matic pleased to end ´strange´ pre-season on winning note
|Rodgers hails magnificent Celtic after Champions League win
|I don´t think Neymar´s expensive - Mourinho defends world-record transfer
|Klopp hopes Neymar´s €222m move is an exception
|Champions League Review: Nice dump Ajax out, Young Boys upset Dynamo Kiev
|Manchester United 2 Sampdoria 1: Mata bags winner on Matic debut
|Liverpool 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (4-5 on pens): Henderson miss proves costly in shoot-out
|Rosenborg 0 Celtic 1: Forrest stunner sends Rodgers´ men into Champions League play-offs
|Lucescu appointed new Turkey coach
|Martinez joins Getafe on loan
|Messi to thrive without Neymar? - Barcelona´s MSN in Opta stats
|French club´s hilarious reaction to Neymar transfer news
|Jagielka pens one-year Everton extension
|Bayern Munich 0 Napoli 2: Sarri´s side too slick for Ancelotti´s young guns
|Monaco sign Diakhaby from Rennes
|PSG-bound Neymar a ´great loss´ for LaLiga
|Sevilla sign defender Kjaer from Fenerbahce for €12.5m
|Bayern Munich lose James for ´weeks´ with thigh injury
|Sigurdsson on the brink of Everton switch, Clement confirms
|Mbappe, Lemar, Fabinho focused despite transfer speculation - Monaco coach Jardim
|AC Milan coach Montella in no hurry to sign new striker
|Neymar will be presented at PSG this week, claims agent Ribeiro
|Messi bids fond farewell to Neymar
|Liverpool target Keita won´t sign new RB Leipzig terms
|Lazio sign ex-Manchester City man Caicedo from Espanyol
|105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
|Sturridge out of Audi Cup final but Liverpool upbeat over injury
|Meunier and PSG tease fans as Neymar move closes in
|PSG must pay €222m, Barca tell Neymar
|Forever a Roma star - Totti´s final shirt sent into space
|Paris is a wonder - Neymar representative teases over Barca-PSG switch
|Neymar tells Barcelona he wants to leave
|Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
|Dybala, Coutinho, Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
|Vecino concludes Inter switch
|Barcelona let Neymar miss training as PSG close in
|Simeone ready for longer-term Atletico stay, says Torres
|Schweinsteiger wants to win World Cup with MLS All-Stars
|Klopp praises Moreno for Bayern display
|Hitzfeld: Gotze one of Germany´s greatest ever
|Kane competition kept Morata from Spurs – Pochettino
|Klopp: Barcelona can save energy over Coutinho
|Bolt waiting on Mourinho´s call to join Man United
|Pochettino: Tottenham cannot compete with City and United
|Griezmann happy at Atletico – Juanfran
|James set for injury tests but Ancelotti not concerned by Thiago, Alaba knocks