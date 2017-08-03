Related

Article

Cavani, Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva - How PSG´s biggest transfers have fared

3 August 2017 22:31

Paris Saint-Germain have smashed the world transfer record to clinch the sensational signing of Neymar from Barcelona for €222million.

The Ligue 1 club agreed to personal terms on a five-year contract with the Brazil superstar and met his eye-watering release clause to bring him to the Parc des Princes.

Given the incredible fee and the great success the 25-year-old enjoyed at Camp Nou - helping them to the treble in 2014-15 - there will be a huge burden on Neymar's shoulders as PSG aim to recapture the league title from Monaco and finally challenge for the Champions League having suffered multiple failures in recent years.

Under their wealthy Qatari owners, PSG have never been shy about splashing the cash, so here we look at how some of their highest-profile acquisitions have fared.

Edinson Cavani

The man who Neymar has displaced as PSG's record signing, the Uruguay striker arrived from Napoli in 2013 and has finally found his feet having been frustrated at being played out wide when Zlatan Ibrahimovic occupied the central role. Following Ibrahimovic's departure, Cavani scored 49 goals in 50 games in all competitions last season and will hope to remain as the focal point even after Neymar's arrival.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

It was understandable that former PSG boss Laurent Blanc kept Cavani out wide in favour of Ibrahimovic, whose arrival at the Parc des Princes was the one that announced their presence as a European force. Though he clashed with former sporting director Leonardo, Ibrahimovic helped deliver PSG's first league title since 1994 in his first season and went on to help them to three more while becoming the club's record goalscorer with 156.

David Luiz

Eyebrows were raised when PSG parted with €62.8m to make a Chelsea player better known for his forays forward the world's most expensive defender. However, Luiz helped knock Chelsea out of the Champions League in 2015 with a late leveller at Stamford Bridge and won two domestic trebles in Paris. It perhaps says more about Marquinhos' development than Luiz that PSG were willing to sell the centre-half back to Chelsea last year.

Thiago Silva

It took a month-long transfer saga in 2012 for PSG to secure the services of a player many thought to be the best defender in the world. And, though that tag has been questioned, the skipper has regularly proven his worth at both ends of the pitch, heading in the extra-time goal that sent PSG through to the Champions League last eight at Chelsea's expense in 2015.

Angel Di Maria

After a nightmare one-season spell at Manchester United, Di Maria has rediscovered his best form at the Parc des Princes, scoring 16 goals and registering 25 assists in Ligue 1 in two seasons. The Argentine was instrumental in the 4-0 last-16 first-leg demolition of Barca before everything went awry at Camp Nou last season.

Julian Draxler

Draxler arrived at PSG as a player who had not fulfilled his undoubted potential in Germany, but a switch to the French capital has provided him with a new lease of life. Brilliant in the first leg against Barca, the versatile forward scored 10 goals following his January switch from Wolfsburg and appears primed to be a key part of Unai Emery's plans.

Sponsored links

Thursday 3 August

23:58 Talismanic Messi & Ronaldo way ahead of PSG new boy Neymar - Ballon d´Or battle in Opta stats
23:23 Neymar: PSG´s ambition attracted me
23:14 Neymar calls Barcelona ´dream of a child´ in farewell Instagram video
22:58 Ruzomberok 0 Everton 1 (0-2 agg): Calvert-Lewin fires Everton into Europa League play-off round
22:38 AC Milan 2 CSU Craiova 0 (3-0 agg): Cutrone´s first goal seals Europa League progress
22:31 Cavani, Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva - How PSG´s biggest transfers have fared
22:27 Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
22:22 Neymar and PSG: A sensational union born of Barcelona arrogance
21:37 PSG sign Neymar in world-record €222m deal
20:40 BREAKING NEWS: Leicester complete Iheanacho deal
20:12 No Mickey Mouse move - ex-Disney CEO completes Portsmouth takeover
19:18 Arsenal have to deal with reality of missing Champions League - Wenger
19:01 Barcelona accept payment of Neymar release clause ahead of PSG move
18:12 Sissoko and Sosa wanted by Trabzonspor
17:45 Lyon owner congratulates PSG on Neymar swoop
17:30 Neuer returns to Bayern Munich training
17:10 LaLiga rejects $264M Neymar transfer payment
16:56 Chelsea striker Diego Costa to demand Atletico Madrid transfer
16:35 Fekir to lead Lyon into new Ligue 1 campaign
16:26 Barca Dembele bid no worry for Dortmund boss Bosz
16:22 Galatasaray confirm talks with Manchester City midfielder Fernando
16:08 French LFP hits out at LaLiga for blocking Neymar deal
15:58 This is my home - Pellegrini delighted by Roma return
15:05 Wenger: Neymar deal takes football beyond rationality
14:50 Arsenal badge-kisser Sanchez going nowhere, says Wenger
13:43 Never change, little bro – Suarez follows Messi in wishing Neymar well
12:51 Neymar release clause payment rejected by LaLiga
11:29 Mourinho wants one more signing and insists Martial is key for Manchester United
10:38 Stam demands Manchester United Premier League bid
09:50 Madrid´s sensation is not good - Zidane reflects on limp US tour
05:30 MLS All-Stars 1 Real Madrid 1 (2-4 on pens): Zidane´s men survive shoot-out after Dwyer´s late equal
03:52 Lloris hails inspirational Juventus legend Buffon
03:06 Beckham poised to have MLS team in Miami after successful vote
01:45 Man Utd´s Mata confident of banishing Super Cup curse
00:47 Besiktas complete Negredo signing
00:26 Mourinho labels Matic a ´genius´ after United debut
00:23 Matic pleased to end ´strange´ pre-season on winning note
00:20 Rodgers hails magnificent Celtic after Champions League win
00:13 I don´t think Neymar´s expensive - Mourinho defends world-record transfer
00:10 Klopp hopes Neymar´s €222m move is an exception

Wednesday 2 August

23:33 Champions League Review: Nice dump Ajax out, Young Boys upset Dynamo Kiev
22:48 Manchester United 2 Sampdoria 1: Mata bags winner on Matic debut
22:42 Liverpool 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (4-5 on pens): Henderson miss proves costly in shoot-out
22:40 Rosenborg 0 Celtic 1: Forrest stunner sends Rodgers´ men into Champions League play-offs
22:00 Lucescu appointed new Turkey coach
20:19 Martinez joins Getafe on loan
20:03 Messi to thrive without Neymar? - Barcelona´s MSN in Opta stats
19:47 French club´s hilarious reaction to Neymar transfer news
19:40 Jagielka pens one-year Everton extension
19:36 Bayern Munich 0 Napoli 2: Sarri´s side too slick for Ancelotti´s young guns
18:53 Monaco sign Diakhaby from Rennes
18:27 PSG-bound Neymar a ´great loss´ for LaLiga
18:19 Sevilla sign defender Kjaer from Fenerbahce for €12.5m
18:11 Bayern Munich lose James for ´weeks´ with thigh injury
18:00 Sigurdsson on the brink of Everton switch, Clement confirms
17:25 Mbappe, Lemar, Fabinho focused despite transfer speculation - Monaco coach Jardim
16:06 AC Milan coach Montella in no hurry to sign new striker
15:44 Neymar will be presented at PSG this week, claims agent Ribeiro
15:20 Messi bids fond farewell to Neymar
14:54 Liverpool target Keita won´t sign new RB Leipzig terms
14:29 Lazio sign ex-Manchester City man Caicedo from Espanyol
14:11 105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
13:35 Sturridge out of Audi Cup final but Liverpool upbeat over injury
13:13 Meunier and PSG tease fans as Neymar move closes in
13:06 PSG must pay €222m, Barca tell Neymar
12:58 Forever a Roma star - Totti´s final shirt sent into space
12:32 Paris is a wonder - Neymar representative teases over Barca-PSG switch
12:30 Neymar tells Barcelona he wants to leave
12:03 Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
11:33 Dybala, Coutinho, Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
11:11 Vecino concludes Inter switch
10:15 Barcelona let Neymar miss training as PSG close in
09:36 Simeone ready for longer-term Atletico stay, says Torres
05:00 Schweinsteiger wants to win World Cup with MLS All-Stars
04:46 Klopp praises Moreno for Bayern display
04:24 Hitzfeld: Gotze one of Germany´s greatest ever
02:30 Kane competition kept Morata from Spurs – Pochettino
02:01 Klopp: Barcelona can save energy over Coutinho
01:38 Bolt waiting on Mourinho´s call to join Man United
01:03 Pochettino: Tottenham cannot compete with City and United
01:02 Griezmann happy at Atletico – Juanfran
00:20 James set for injury tests but Ancelotti not concerned by Thiago, Alaba knocks

Facebook