PSG sign Neymar in world-record €222m deal

Paris Saint-Germain have completed an incredible world-record move to sign Barcelona forward Neymar for €222million (£198m).

Neymar signed a five-year deal in the French capital on Thursday that will reportedly net him an annual salary of €30m.

Barca were adamant the Brazil international was not for sale but the blockbuster deal gathered pace over recent days and culminated with his release clause being met.

Neymar will be presented as a PSG player at a media conference on Friday.

"Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious," Neymar said to PSG's website after his move went through.

"And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new team-mates is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want.

"Paris Saint-Germain's ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings. I played four seasons in Europe and I feel ready to take the challenge."