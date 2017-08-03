Article

BREAKING NEWS: Leicester complete Iheanacho deal

3 August 2017 20:40

Leicester City have completed the signing of Kelechi Iheanacho.

The 20-year-old has penned a five-year contract at the King Power Stadium for a undisclosed fee, with reports suggesting the Foxes have forked out £25million for the Nigeria striker.

City are also thought to have insisted upon a buy-back clause for Iheanacho, who is considered as one of the brightest striking prospects in football but was unlikely to have received the regular football he craved at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking to Leicester's official website, Iheanacho said: "It feels good and I'm happy to be part of this team.

"I know the ambition of the team and speaking with the manager, he let me know what I need to do – to help the team achieve what they want. I was convinced and I'm happy to be here.

"I was happy speaking with the manager, knowing what the team wants. It gives me more confidence that I will fit in this team and hopefully I’ll achieve a lot."

Iheanacho burst his way in City's first team at just 18 in August 2017, making his debut in a 2-0 win over Watford.

Since then, he has scored 12 Premier League goals in 46 appearances and 21 in 64 across all competitions.

At City, Iheanacho was already behind Sergio Aguero in the pecking order and the arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras in January knocked him down further.

That led to speculation of a close-season move, with West Ham also having been linked with a move for his services.

However, it was Leicester that soon emerged as favourites for his signature and manager Craig Sheakespeare was delighted to land his man.

"It's a great signing for us. Kelechi is an enormously talented player that has shown a huge amount of promise at every level in which he's played," he said.

"We've tracked his progress for some time, so we know how much quality he'll bring to the squad. He's young, he's hungry, he’s ready for the next stage of his development and I'm delighted that will be with Leicester City."

Iheanacho joins Vicente Iborra, Eldin Jakupovic and Harry Maguire in making the move to Leicester during the close-season.

Leicester begin the new Premier League season with a trip to Arsenal on August 11.

Sponsored links

Thursday 3 August

23:58 Talismanic Messi & Ronaldo way ahead of PSG new boy Neymar - Ballon d´Or battle in Opta stats
23:23 Neymar: PSG´s ambition attracted me
23:14 Neymar calls Barcelona ´dream of a child´ in farewell Instagram video
22:58 Ruzomberok 0 Everton 1 (0-2 agg): Calvert-Lewin fires Everton into Europa League play-off round
22:38 AC Milan 2 CSU Craiova 0 (3-0 agg): Cutrone´s first goal seals Europa League progress
22:31 Cavani, Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva - How PSG´s biggest transfers have fared
22:27 Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
22:22 Neymar and PSG: A sensational union born of Barcelona arrogance
21:37 PSG sign Neymar in world-record €222m deal
20:40 BREAKING NEWS: Leicester complete Iheanacho deal
20:12 No Mickey Mouse move - ex-Disney CEO completes Portsmouth takeover
19:18 Arsenal have to deal with reality of missing Champions League - Wenger
19:01 Barcelona accept payment of Neymar release clause ahead of PSG move
18:12 Sissoko and Sosa wanted by Trabzonspor
17:45 Lyon owner congratulates PSG on Neymar swoop
17:30 Neuer returns to Bayern Munich training
17:10 LaLiga rejects $264M Neymar transfer payment
16:56 Chelsea striker Diego Costa to demand Atletico Madrid transfer
16:35 Fekir to lead Lyon into new Ligue 1 campaign
16:26 Barca Dembele bid no worry for Dortmund boss Bosz
16:22 Galatasaray confirm talks with Manchester City midfielder Fernando
16:08 French LFP hits out at LaLiga for blocking Neymar deal
15:58 This is my home - Pellegrini delighted by Roma return
15:05 Wenger: Neymar deal takes football beyond rationality
14:50 Arsenal badge-kisser Sanchez going nowhere, says Wenger
13:43 Never change, little bro – Suarez follows Messi in wishing Neymar well
12:51 Neymar release clause payment rejected by LaLiga
11:29 Mourinho wants one more signing and insists Martial is key for Manchester United
10:38 Stam demands Manchester United Premier League bid
09:50 Madrid´s sensation is not good - Zidane reflects on limp US tour
05:30 MLS All-Stars 1 Real Madrid 1 (2-4 on pens): Zidane´s men survive shoot-out after Dwyer´s late equal
03:52 Lloris hails inspirational Juventus legend Buffon
03:06 Beckham poised to have MLS team in Miami after successful vote
01:45 Man Utd´s Mata confident of banishing Super Cup curse
00:47 Besiktas complete Negredo signing
00:26 Mourinho labels Matic a ´genius´ after United debut
00:23 Matic pleased to end ´strange´ pre-season on winning note
00:20 Rodgers hails magnificent Celtic after Champions League win
00:13 I don´t think Neymar´s expensive - Mourinho defends world-record transfer
00:10 Klopp hopes Neymar´s €222m move is an exception

Wednesday 2 August

23:33 Champions League Review: Nice dump Ajax out, Young Boys upset Dynamo Kiev
22:48 Manchester United 2 Sampdoria 1: Mata bags winner on Matic debut
22:42 Liverpool 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (4-5 on pens): Henderson miss proves costly in shoot-out
22:40 Rosenborg 0 Celtic 1: Forrest stunner sends Rodgers´ men into Champions League play-offs
22:00 Lucescu appointed new Turkey coach
20:19 Martinez joins Getafe on loan
20:03 Messi to thrive without Neymar? - Barcelona´s MSN in Opta stats
19:47 French club´s hilarious reaction to Neymar transfer news
19:40 Jagielka pens one-year Everton extension
19:36 Bayern Munich 0 Napoli 2: Sarri´s side too slick for Ancelotti´s young guns
18:53 Monaco sign Diakhaby from Rennes
18:27 PSG-bound Neymar a ´great loss´ for LaLiga
18:19 Sevilla sign defender Kjaer from Fenerbahce for €12.5m
18:11 Bayern Munich lose James for ´weeks´ with thigh injury
18:00 Sigurdsson on the brink of Everton switch, Clement confirms
17:25 Mbappe, Lemar, Fabinho focused despite transfer speculation - Monaco coach Jardim
16:06 AC Milan coach Montella in no hurry to sign new striker
15:44 Neymar will be presented at PSG this week, claims agent Ribeiro
15:20 Messi bids fond farewell to Neymar
14:54 Liverpool target Keita won´t sign new RB Leipzig terms
14:29 Lazio sign ex-Manchester City man Caicedo from Espanyol
14:11 105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
13:35 Sturridge out of Audi Cup final but Liverpool upbeat over injury
13:13 Meunier and PSG tease fans as Neymar move closes in
13:06 PSG must pay €222m, Barca tell Neymar
12:58 Forever a Roma star - Totti´s final shirt sent into space
12:32 Paris is a wonder - Neymar representative teases over Barca-PSG switch
12:30 Neymar tells Barcelona he wants to leave
12:03 Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
11:33 Dybala, Coutinho, Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
11:11 Vecino concludes Inter switch
10:15 Barcelona let Neymar miss training as PSG close in
09:36 Simeone ready for longer-term Atletico stay, says Torres
05:00 Schweinsteiger wants to win World Cup with MLS All-Stars
04:46 Klopp praises Moreno for Bayern display
04:24 Hitzfeld: Gotze one of Germany´s greatest ever
02:30 Kane competition kept Morata from Spurs – Pochettino
02:01 Klopp: Barcelona can save energy over Coutinho
01:38 Bolt waiting on Mourinho´s call to join Man United
01:03 Pochettino: Tottenham cannot compete with City and United
01:02 Griezmann happy at Atletico – Juanfran
00:20 James set for injury tests but Ancelotti not concerned by Thiago, Alaba knocks

Facebook