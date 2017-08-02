Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals

After weeks of speculation, Neymar is set to complete his world-record €222million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.
The Brazilian appears poised to leave Camp Nou after four years which yielded two LaLiga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies, a Supercopa de Espana, one Champions League and one Club World Cup.
Alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar contributed 105 competitive goals to help inspire the Catalan giants to such a surfeit of silverware.
Here, we take a look at 10 of the Brazilian's finest in a Barca shirt.
February 15, 2014 vs Rayo Vallecano
The last in a 6-0 rout at Camp Nou, this goal was the first true glimpse Blaugrana supporters were given of Neymar's superstar quality. Receiving the ball on the halfway line, he burst away from one desperate lunge before arrowing a drive into the top-left corner from almost 30 yards.
October 25, 2014 vs Real Madrid
The following season, Neymar announced himself to Real Madrid fans with this individual effort. Picked out on the left by Luis Suarez's cross-field ball, he cut in on his right, shimmied away from Dani Carvajal and Pepe and sent a low finish past Iker Casillas from the edge of the box.
December 10, 2014 vs Paris Saint-Germain
The first of two goals in this list against his future employers. Picking up the ball midway through the PSG half, Neymar drove forward and unleashed a dipping shot into the far corner from 25 yards.
January 24, 2015 vs Elche
Just one example of Neymar's scintillating link-up with Messi. Faced with a wall of Elche defenders on the edge of the box, the Brazilian fed his team-mate, who chipped a delightful return over the heads of the backline, where Neymar calmly side-footed a volley into the top-right corner.
May 6, 2015 vs Bayern Munich
Barca earned a commanding 3-0 first-leg lead in this Champions League semi-final tie, the coup de grace supplied by Neymar. With Bayern pushing high up the field deep in stoppage time, Neymar was sent racing clear by Messi. Facing the world's best goalkeeper in Manuel Neuer, the Brazilian kept his composure and coolly slotted a finish past the rooted German.
June 6, 2015 vs Juventus
That win helped send Barca to the final against Juve in Berlin, where they completed the treble of LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Champions League glory with a 3-1 success. It was Neymar who put the definitive seal on a stunning campaign, leading a breakaway before exchanging passes with Pedro and rifling a left-footed drive beyond Gianluigi Buffon to secure Barca's fifth triumph in the competition.
September 12, 2015 vs Atletico Madrid
The first goal of Neymar's most prolific LaLiga campaign with the Blaugrana. Trailing 1-0 at the Vicente Calderon, Neymar sent an unstoppable 25-yard free-kick into the top-left corner past a flailing Jan Oblak, before Messi completed the turnaround as Barca secured a 2-1 victory.
November 8, 2015 vs Villarreal
Arguably the most breathtaking goal in the collection. Suarez chipped a pass in behind the visitors and Neymar controlled on his thigh, flicked the ball over the covering defender, span and crashed home a volley from 12 yards. All without the ball touching the ground.
March 8, 2017 vs Paris Saint-Germain
Perhaps this was the performance that persuaded PSG to embark on their pursuit of the Brazilian. Barca were 4-0 down from the first leg and just 3-1 ahead with 87 minutes gone at Camp Nou, still needing three goals to advance. Neymar refused to give up, though, and sent a sumptuous free-kick over the wall into the top-left corner to start the comeback. He then converted a penalty and laid on a marvellous assist for Sergi Roberto's winner in stoppage time as Barca made Champions League history while PSG's directors put their plans into place...
July 22, 2017 vs Juventus
As speculation surrounding Neymar's future began to intensify, the Brazilian showed he was able to remain focused on tearing teams apart and Juve were the victims in this International Champions Cup clash. There seemed little on as he received the ball 20 yards out, but Neymar had other ideas as he danced infield from the left, jinking his way past five defenders on a lateral run before thumping an emphatic finish past Buffon.
